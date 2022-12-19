ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

vidanewspaper.com

Karl Lawson gets commendation for over 33 years of outstanding service

For over 33 years of incredible service for the City of Oxnard, Karl Lawson was recognized Wednesday, Dec. 20 for his job well done in servicing the community as a member of the Oxnard Housing Department. Lawson began his career with the City of Oxnard after working with the United...
OXNARD, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

The Slow Road to Fresh Air in the Carpinteria Valley

Five years after the cut flower industry began converting to cannabis in the Carpinteria Valley, a solution to the persistent smell of pot that hangs around schools, homes and farms appears tantalizingly within reach — if growers decide to embrace it. A study released this month shows that state-of-the-art...
CARPINTERIA, CA
kclu.org

South Coast responds to hate crime incident

A Tri-Counties community is standing up to hate in the wake of a hate crime incident. It was a shocking crime, especially because of its timing. Someone distributed antisemitic flyers in a Santa Barbara neighborhood, just as Hanukkah was starting. Santa Barbara Police detectives are still trying to identify who was responsible.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

In Brief: Week of Dec. 20

Santa Paula Police announced that the massive structure fire that destroyed historic Bryden Gym at Santa Paula High School was suspicious in nature. That was determined by arson investigators with the Ventura County Fire Department as part of an ongoing probe into the fire’s origin. The blaze was allegedly...
SANTA PAULA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

SBCC Board of Trustees Elects New Officers for 2023

At its regular monthly meeting on Dec. 15, 2022, the Santa Barbara City College District Board of Trustees elected Jonathan Abboud as president of the Board for the 2023 calendar year. Anna Everett was elected Board vice president. President Abboud joined the Board in December 2014 and represents Area 6...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Dormzilla Deemed a Safety Threat in New Report

A newly released report calls UC Santa Barbara's proposed behemoth student housing building a safety threat if changes are not made, reports the Los Angeles Times. An independent review was released this week stating a "robust redesign" with more windows, ventilation, and bedroom space is needed or else it poses a potential health and safety risk to residents.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
CBS LA

CA King Tide Project needs help from public photographing high tides in Ventura

The California King Tides Project is asking for the help of the public to photograph extreme high tides expected Friday and Saturday in the City of Ventura. The photos will become important data for a community science project. Researchers said the photos will help to understand what is vulnerable to flooding today, plans for future sea level rise, and help to propel the conversation about climate change forward. The project is also requesting pictures of tides on January 21 and January 22. For information on how to submit the photos online, go here. 
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Goleta Swears In Two Councilmembers

The City of Goleta officially has its first two councilmembers elected by district. At the final council meeting of the year, December 20, 2022, the election results were certified followed by a swearing in and oath of office ceremony for Councilmember Luz Reyes-Martín (District 1) and Councilmember James Kyriaco (District 2). The swearing in ceremony was followed by applause from the audience and remarks from the Mayor and Councilmembers.
GOLETA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Sheared Fire Hydrant on Milpas

Sheared fire hydrant on South Milpas, across from the batting cages. I swear that same hydrant gets sheared off every every couple of years. Why can’t the city figure out that it’s a really bad spot and either move it or put in adequate protection?. But no…it’s easier...
visitventuraca.com

Ventura Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Christmas is just a few days away and that means soon we will put down the credit cards for shopping and instead have our hands full of hot chocolate and discarded gift wrapping paper. Christmas Day looks different for each family but what remains the same is the shared feeling of gratefulness to be with one another. And at the risk of sounding cheesy, the real gift this holiday is time spent with the people who matter.
VENTURA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Dec. 7-18

Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
PASO ROBLES, CA

