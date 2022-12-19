Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Firefighters knockdown Santa Maria structure fire
Santa Barbara County Fire and Santa Maria Fire responded to a fire at 1:01 p.m. at a detached garage on the 1300 block of Solomon Rd.
vidanewspaper.com
Karl Lawson gets commendation for over 33 years of outstanding service
For over 33 years of incredible service for the City of Oxnard, Karl Lawson was recognized Wednesday, Dec. 20 for his job well done in servicing the community as a member of the Oxnard Housing Department. Lawson began his career with the City of Oxnard after working with the United...
Santa Barbara Edhat
The Slow Road to Fresh Air in the Carpinteria Valley
Five years after the cut flower industry began converting to cannabis in the Carpinteria Valley, a solution to the persistent smell of pot that hangs around schools, homes and farms appears tantalizingly within reach — if growers decide to embrace it. A study released this month shows that state-of-the-art...
Santa Barbara's most recommended restaurant is a Little Caesars - here's why
As a major tourist hub that has an economy that relies heavily on hospitality, why is a budget pizza chain one of the most recommended restaurants in the city?
Homeless who died in Santa Maria this year honored at memorial vigil
SANTA MARIA, Calif.- The annual event is commemorated across the United States and here in Santa Maria. The post Homeless who died in Santa Maria this year honored at memorial vigil appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kclu.org
South Coast responds to hate crime incident
A Tri-Counties community is standing up to hate in the wake of a hate crime incident. It was a shocking crime, especially because of its timing. Someone distributed antisemitic flyers in a Santa Barbara neighborhood, just as Hanukkah was starting. Santa Barbara Police detectives are still trying to identify who was responsible.
Ventura County Reporter
In Brief: Week of Dec. 20
Santa Paula Police announced that the massive structure fire that destroyed historic Bryden Gym at Santa Paula High School was suspicious in nature. That was determined by arson investigators with the Ventura County Fire Department as part of an ongoing probe into the fire’s origin. The blaze was allegedly...
UPDATE: Firefighters knock down Santa Barbara structure fire
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a 2nd alarm fire in Santa Barbara early Thursday morning. Crews responded to the fire at 12:49 a.m. at the 4800 block of San Gordiano Ave.
Residents displaced in two-story apartment building fire
Santa Barbara County and City Fire Departments alongside the Red Cross were on-site of a two-story apartment building structure fire involving multiple living units and leaving some residents displaced at 12:49 a.m. The post Residents displaced in two-story apartment building fire appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
SBCC Board of Trustees Elects New Officers for 2023
At its regular monthly meeting on Dec. 15, 2022, the Santa Barbara City College District Board of Trustees elected Jonathan Abboud as president of the Board for the 2023 calendar year. Anna Everett was elected Board vice president. President Abboud joined the Board in December 2014 and represents Area 6...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Dormzilla Deemed a Safety Threat in New Report
A newly released report calls UC Santa Barbara's proposed behemoth student housing building a safety threat if changes are not made, reports the Los Angeles Times. An independent review was released this week stating a "robust redesign" with more windows, ventilation, and bedroom space is needed or else it poses a potential health and safety risk to residents.
CA King Tide Project needs help from public photographing high tides in Ventura
The California King Tides Project is asking for the help of the public to photograph extreme high tides expected Friday and Saturday in the City of Ventura. The photos will become important data for a community science project. Researchers said the photos will help to understand what is vulnerable to flooding today, plans for future sea level rise, and help to propel the conversation about climate change forward. The project is also requesting pictures of tides on January 21 and January 22. For information on how to submit the photos online, go here.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta Swears In Two Councilmembers
The City of Goleta officially has its first two councilmembers elected by district. At the final council meeting of the year, December 20, 2022, the election results were certified followed by a swearing in and oath of office ceremony for Councilmember Luz Reyes-Martín (District 1) and Councilmember James Kyriaco (District 2). The swearing in ceremony was followed by applause from the audience and remarks from the Mayor and Councilmembers.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheared Fire Hydrant on Milpas
Sheared fire hydrant on South Milpas, across from the batting cages. I swear that same hydrant gets sheared off every every couple of years. Why can’t the city figure out that it’s a really bad spot and either move it or put in adequate protection?. But no…it’s easier...
visitventuraca.com
Ventura Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Christmas is just a few days away and that means soon we will put down the credit cards for shopping and instead have our hands full of hot chocolate and discarded gift wrapping paper. Christmas Day looks different for each family but what remains the same is the shared feeling of gratefulness to be with one another. And at the risk of sounding cheesy, the real gift this holiday is time spent with the people who matter.
Death notices for Dec. 7-18
Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
Multiple car rollover near Elkhorn Estates in Santa Maria
At least three cars are involved in a multiple-car rollover on Santa Barbara Highway 135 near Elkhorn Estates around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to California Highway Dispatch Services The post Multiple car rollover near Elkhorn Estates in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
calcoastnews.com
Illegal immigrants paid $15,000 for boat to Santa Barbara County
A jury found two Mexican men guilty on Tuesday of drug and alien trafficking charges after law enforcement caught them on a panga boat containing 45 pounds of methamphetamine and 11 illegal immigrants from Mexico on a Santa Barbara County beach, the Justice Department announced today. On the morning of...
AOL Corp
As Conception boat burned, video shows divers trapped below deck sought way out. 34 people died
10:36 a.m. Dec. 22, 2022: An earlier headline on this story said 33 people died in the boat fire. The Conception boat fire killed 34. Following the horrific Conception boat fire in 2019, authorities offered a small solace: The 33 divers and one crew member had died of smoke inhalation and may have perished in their sleep without suffering.
Santa Maria students create care packages for emergency responders in Operation Gratitude
Santa Maria High School students from Santa Maria High School’s Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Student Organization made paracord bracelets for military and first responders. The post Santa Maria students create care packages for emergency responders in Operation Gratitude appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
