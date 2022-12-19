Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Structure Fire on Tepusquet Road
Santa Barbara County firefighters are responding to a structure fire on Tepusquet Road in Santa Maria. Crews responded to the 3800 block around 11:08 a.m. and discovered a residentual building on fire. Engine 323 reported an exterior wall of the building was on fire and the two engines on the...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Winter Solstice Victory ride at Live Oak
The view we love, looking out from the Live Oak trail toward Lake Cachuma on the horizon. The Horse and Mule Trail Riders in the 805 MeetUp was proud to organize a Winter Solstice celebratory ride to commemorate the recent judicial decision to return the Live Oak trails to EQUESTRIANS ONLY !
kvta.com
Public Help Requested In Search For Missing Ventura County Man
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help in locating a man who is reported missing. 69-year-old Craig William Clark of Casitas Springs has not been seen or had any contact with his family since December 9th. Deputies say his family reported him missing on December 14th and...
1 dead, 3 hurt after Christmas morning house fire in Oxnard
One person died and three others were hospitalized after fire raced through a home in Oxnard early Christmas morning. The Oxnard Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of West Guava Street at about 3 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Michael McCaslin. Fire and smoke showed from the back of the […]
Santa Barbara Edhat
Proposition 19 and What It Means For You
Please join us for our first 2023 Seminar: Proposition 19 and what it means for you. If you are over 55, disabled, or a victim of a natural disaster who feels trapped in a home that no longer fits your needs, here’s some good news! Proposition 19 makes it easier for you to move to a new home without incurring a property tax hike. Learn how to transfer your tax base to a new home up to three times.
kclu.org
Two men convicted of trying to smuggle people into the United States via Santa Barbara County
Two men have been convicted in federal court of trying to smuggle drugs and people from Mexico into the United States, using a panga boat which was headed for Santa Barbara County. It happened in September of 2021. The boat ran into engine trouble off the Gaviota coastline about 25...
vidanewspaper.com
Commercial Burglary Arrest in Oxnard
On December 13, 2022, officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the Metro PCS store at 400 W Wooley Road in the City of Oxnard reference a commercial burglary. The suspect broke a window to the business, made entry, and stole several cellular phones as well as other merchandise.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods
Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
Multiple car rollover near Elkhorn Estates in Santa Maria
At least three cars are involved in a multiple-car rollover on Santa Barbara Highway 135 near Elkhorn Estates around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to California Highway Dispatch Services The post Multiple car rollover near Elkhorn Estates in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Suspected Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Arrested for DUI
Point Mugu, Ventura County, CA: A suspected vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run traffic collision Wednesday night in the Point Mugu area of Ventura County was located… Read more "Suspected Driver Involved in Fatal Hit-and-Run Traffic Collision Arrested for DUI"
Camarillo man arrested for multiple felonies including possession of illegal firearms
Authorities on Wednesday announced that they had arrested a Camarillo man who was found to be in possession of several illegal firearms, as well as what appeared to be materials to manufacture ghost guns. Robert John Wilson, 39, was arrested on Dec. 14 after Ventura County Sheriff's Department deputies pulled him over for an unknown reason near Pleasant Valley Road and the 101 Freeway. During their conversation, Wilson informed the deputies that there was a concealed firearm inside of his vehicle. He was arrested for several felonies, which included being under the influence in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm...
kclu.org
Detectives say they've broken up drug smuggling operation in Ventura County, with five arrested
Detectives say they’ve made five arrests in connection with a Mexican drug ring which was smuggling cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine into Ventura County. Investigators with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau say they first learned about the operation in November. They say they intercepted a number of drug...
Santa Barbara Edhat
2022 in Review: The Inquisitive Canine Edition
Here at Inquisitive Canine HQ, as we wrap up 2022, we would like to start by thanking the Edhat community. We’re one degree of separation here in Santa Barbara and we’re excited about being together in the new year!. Reviewing the past year, we’ve endeavored to share tons...
goldrushcam.com
Two Mexican Men Found Guilty of Smuggling Undocumented Non-Citizens on Panga Boat that Landed on Santa Barbara County Beach
December 21, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A federal jury has found two Mexican men guilty of drug and alien trafficking charges after law enforcement caught them on a panga boat containing 45 pounds of. methamphetamine and 11 undocumented non-citizens from Mexico on a Santa Barbara County beach, the...
2 Victims Wounded in Oxnard Shooting
Oxnard, Ventura County, CA: Police discovered two wounded victims from an overnight shooting that occurred in the area of the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue in the city of Oxnard. Oxnard Police Department officers responded to the location around 12:40 a.m., Dec. 18, for several calls of shots fired...
sitelinesb.com
What’s the Large Building Under Construction Next to Highway 101?
I’ve been wondering what the story is with the metal building going up next to Highway 101 at the southbound Patterson exit. Is it Caltrans? Union Pacific? —J. I wasn’t sure what J. was asking about, so I drove over, and it’s hard to miss—the structure is right up on the road, as if you’re in L.A. It’s also difficult to take a photo of from the freeway, and you should never do such a thing while driving.
Boat carrying 16,000 pounds of squid ran aground in Channel Islands. What’s next?
In addition to dead squid, the fishing vessel Speranza Marie had 1,000 gallons of diesel fuel on board.
Death notices for Dec. 7-18
Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
visitventuraca.com
Ventura Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day
Christmas is just a few days away and that means soon we will put down the credit cards for shopping and instead have our hands full of hot chocolate and discarded gift wrapping paper. Christmas Day looks different for each family but what remains the same is the shared feeling of gratefulness to be with one another. And at the risk of sounding cheesy, the real gift this holiday is time spent with the people who matter.
kvta.com
Oxnard Man Charged With Murder In Gang Related Shooting Instead Pleads Guilty To Lesser Charge
An Oxnard man who had been facing a murder charge in connection with a gang-related shooting on the west side of Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard more than four years ago has been allowed to plead guilty to a lesser charge. Now 25-year-old Jorge Francisco Ortega pleaded guilty Tuesday to...
