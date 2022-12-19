ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Structure Fire on Tepusquet Road

Santa Barbara County firefighters are responding to a structure fire on Tepusquet Road in Santa Maria. Crews responded to the 3800 block around 11:08 a.m. and discovered a residentual building on fire. Engine 323 reported an exterior wall of the building was on fire and the two engines on the...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Winter Solstice Victory ride at Live Oak

The view we love, looking out from the Live Oak trail toward Lake Cachuma on the horizon. The Horse and Mule Trail Riders in the 805 MeetUp was proud to organize a Winter Solstice celebratory ride to commemorate the recent judicial decision to return the Live Oak trails to EQUESTRIANS ONLY !
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Public Help Requested In Search For Missing Ventura County Man

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office is asking for public help in locating a man who is reported missing. 69-year-old Craig William Clark of Casitas Springs has not been seen or had any contact with his family since December 9th. Deputies say his family reported him missing on December 14th and...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
1 dead, 3 hurt after Christmas morning house fire in Oxnard

One person died and three others were hospitalized after fire raced through a home in Oxnard early Christmas morning. The Oxnard Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the 1300 block of West Guava Street at about 3 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Michael McCaslin. Fire and smoke showed from the back of the […]
OXNARD, CA
Proposition 19 and What It Means For You

Please join us for our first 2023 Seminar: Proposition 19 and what it means for you. If you are over 55, disabled, or a victim of a natural disaster who feels trapped in a home that no longer fits your needs, here’s some good news! Proposition 19 makes it easier for you to move to a new home without incurring a property tax hike. Learn how to transfer your tax base to a new home up to three times.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Commercial Burglary Arrest in Oxnard

On December 13, 2022, officers from the Oxnard Police Department responded to the Metro PCS store at 400 W Wooley Road in the City of Oxnard reference a commercial burglary. The suspect broke a window to the business, made entry, and stole several cellular phones as well as other merchandise.
OXNARD, CA
Offensive Fliers Found in Santa Barbara Neighborhoods

Readers throughout several Santa Barbara neighborhoods report finding hateful fliers littered on people's yards. Walking on the Westside Sunday morning to find these bizarre fliers in plastic baggies filled with rocks all over my neighorhood. I picked one up and it appears to be some deeply offensive and anti-semitic conspiracy theories. Really sad to see this. Hope someone caught the person/people on camera.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Camarillo man arrested for multiple felonies including possession of illegal firearms

Authorities on Wednesday announced that they had arrested a Camarillo man who was found to be in possession of several illegal firearms, as well as what appeared to be materials to manufacture ghost guns. Robert John Wilson, 39, was arrested on Dec. 14 after Ventura County Sheriff's Department deputies pulled him over for an unknown reason near Pleasant Valley Road and the 101 Freeway. During their conversation, Wilson informed the deputies that there was a concealed firearm inside of his vehicle. He was arrested for several felonies, which included being under the influence in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm...
CAMARILLO, CA
2022 in Review: The Inquisitive Canine Edition

Here at Inquisitive Canine HQ, as we wrap up 2022, we would like to start by thanking the Edhat community. We’re one degree of separation here in Santa Barbara and we’re excited about being together in the new year!. Reviewing the past year, we’ve endeavored to share tons...
2 Victims Wounded in Oxnard Shooting

Oxnard, Ventura County, CA: Police discovered two wounded victims from an overnight shooting that occurred in the area of the 300 block of North Juanita Avenue in the city of Oxnard. Oxnard Police Department officers responded to the location around 12:40 a.m., Dec. 18, for several calls of shots fired...
OXNARD, CA
What’s the Large Building Under Construction Next to Highway 101?

I’ve been wondering what the story is with the metal building going up next to Highway 101 at the southbound Patterson exit. Is it Caltrans? Union Pacific? —J. I wasn’t sure what J. was asking about, so I drove over, and it’s hard to miss—the structure is right up on the road, as if you’re in L.A. It’s also difficult to take a photo of from the freeway, and you should never do such a thing while driving.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Death notices for Dec. 7-18

Shawne Christian Moore, age 28, of Ventura, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Karen Sue Hook, age 73, of Paso Robles, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 18. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Raina Marie Stoner, age 43, of Paso Robles, passed...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Ventura Restaurants Open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Christmas is just a few days away and that means soon we will put down the credit cards for shopping and instead have our hands full of hot chocolate and discarded gift wrapping paper. Christmas Day looks different for each family but what remains the same is the shared feeling of gratefulness to be with one another. And at the risk of sounding cheesy, the real gift this holiday is time spent with the people who matter.
VENTURA, CA

