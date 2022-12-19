ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Trae Young Could Reportedly Ask Out Of Atlanta

There have been some interesting rumors surrounding the Hawks. Trae Young has consistently been one of the best young point guards in the entire NBA. As a member of the Atlanta Hawks, Young has helped carry the team to an Eastern Conference Finals appearance. Unfortunately, the Hawks lost that series to the eventual champions, the Milwaukee Bucks.
ATLANTA, GA
hotnewhiphop.com

Ja Morant’s New Like Logo Revealed

Ja Morant is gearing up for his first signature shoe. Ja Morant has ascended to the upper echelon of the NBA as of late. He is easily one of the best players in the league right now. Consequently, the Memphis Grizzlies have a very bright future. In fact, they are currently at the top of the Western Conference standings, alongside the Denver Nuggets.
MEMPHIS, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

LaVar Ball Rips Lakers While Speaking On LaMelo’s Future

LaVar Ball doesn’t have many positive things to say about the Lakers. LaVar Ball is easily one of the most famous fathers in the entire world. A few years ago, Ball gained prominence thanks to the way he was promoting his oldest son, Lonzo. At the time, the Lakers were pathetic and they were going to get a high draft pick. As a California native, LaVar was able to advocate for his son to go to the Lakers and that is exactly what happened.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
hotnewhiphop.com

Shannon Sharpe Links Up With Deion Sanders

Shannon Sharpe got to sit down with Sanders in Boulder, Colorado. Shannon Sharpe and Deion Sanders are two men who have been criticized heavily as of late. This is because Sanders is currently in the midst of leaving an HBCU. Additionally, Sharpe has defended Sanders and even noted that an HBCU was never his first choice.
BOULDER, CO
hotnewhiphop.com

Robert Sarver Finds Buyer For The Phoenix Suns

Robert Sarver is officially selling the Suns. Robert Sarver was recently exposed for a history of racism and sexism. The Phoenix Suns owner had been part of a lengthy investigation, and the results were not good. Consequently, the league hit Sarver with a $10 million fine as well as a one-year suspension from his team’s games.
PHOENIX, AZ
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Gives His Top 5 Albums Of 2022

Kevin Durant had some interesting picks. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has always been a huge music fan. In fact, some of his best celebrity friends are musicians. For example, Kevin Durant has been spotted on nights out with Drake, numerous times. Furthermore, he is constantly talking about his favorite artists.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy