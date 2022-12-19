Read full article on original website
Giants’ 180 on Carlos Correa gets another stunning twist
Carlos Correa fully expected to sign with the San Francisco Giants after agreeing to terms on a contract. A recent report even stated that Correa had gotten fully dressed for his introductory press conference prior to his deal with the Giants falling through due to an injury concern, per Emma Baccellieri and Tom Verducci.
Mets, White Sox mulling blockbuster Liam Hendriks trade
The New York Mets have been among the busiest teams this offseason, revamping their pitching staff and locking down other key players. But they aren’t done yet. After failing to land Carlos Correa in free agency, they are turning their attention to Chicago White Sox star Liam Hendriks. According...
Cody Bellinger breaks silence on signing with Cubs
Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs agreed on a 1-year, $17.5 million deal in MLB free agency. For Bellinger, the opportunity represents a new start and a chance to reinvent himself as a big league hitter. On the other hand, Chicago gets a terrific defensive centerfielder with a sky high offensive ceiling. Bellinger recently broke […] The post Cody Bellinger breaks silence on signing with Cubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer ultimatum date, revealed
When free from injury and controversy, Trevor Bauer can be one of the most dominant pitchers in the entire MLB. Still, despite his considerable talent on the field, it’s difficult to overlook what he was deemed guilty of. And now that Bauer’s suspension has been reduced down to 194 games, much to the anger of fans everywhere, the Los Angeles Dodgers now have a tough decision to make regarding Bauer’s status on their official roster.
RUMOR: Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox headed towards reunion
The Boston Red Sox and SP Nathan Eovaldi are rumored to be headed towards a reunion, per MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. Morosi stated that people around the MLB world are fairly confident that Eovaldi will re-sign in Boston. Eovaldi, who is fresh off of a down 2022 season, made a surprising free agency decision when he […] The post RUMOR: Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox headed towards reunion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Michael Brantley drops pivotal health update after missing Astros’ World Series run
Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros recently came to terms on a contract. The star outfielder was linked to a number of different teams in free agency but ultimately re-signed in Houston. Brantley provided an update on his health after missing the Astros’ 2022 World Series run due to injury, per MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer. “I’m […] The post Michael Brantley drops pivotal health update after missing Astros’ World Series run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Orioles are primed to make trade following Dansby Swanson-Cubs deal
The Baltimore Orioles have had a mostly quiet offseason, making a few moves here and there. It makes sense given the nature of their roster, as the important thing for them is to develop the abundance of young talent they already have. There could be a sizable trade in the works for them given the way the market stands.
Carlos Correa signing has triggered rival owners against Steve Cohen
When you talk about New York and spending money on players, it’s no longer just about the New York Yankees, because the New York Mets are breaking the bank with owner Steve Cohen investing in his team like it’s a space program. In the Mets’ latest financial flex, they signed star infielder Carlos Correa to […] The post Carlos Correa signing has triggered rival owners against Steve Cohen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The concerning reason Carlos Correa’s Giants press conference was postponed
San Francisco Giants fans had reason to be concerned on Tuesday, as Carlos Correa’s introductory press conference was postponed with no explanation given. Now, it’s known why the move was made. The Giants postponed the press conference to introduce Correa after a medical concern arose during his physical, sources told the Associated Press. “The people […] The post The concerning reason Carlos Correa’s Giants press conference was postponed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Red Sox top prospect Jeter Downs lands with Nationals
Former Boston Red Sox top prospect Jeter Downs is getting another opportunity in the big leagues, this time in the NL with the Washington Nationals. They claimed the infielder off outright waivers on Thursday, per MASN Sports. Downs was once one of the top prospects in baseball but when the...
Giants drop weak statement on Carlos Correa debacle
San Francisco Giants’ President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi issued a statement after Carlos Correa’s deal fell through with the team, per Alex Pavlovic. “While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination. We wish Carlos the best,” Zaidi said.
Dodgers news: Trevor Bauer’s reduced suspension draws rabid reactions from MLB Twitter
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer is going to play baseball again in the MLB sooner than what was initially expected. That’s after an arbitrator reduced his 324-game suspension, stemming from sexual assault allegations, down to only 194 games. MLB Twitter doesn’t seem to be too happy about looming...
Dodgers SP Trevor Bauer’s camp still not happy after suspension reduction
Trevor Bauer has had a tumultuous past 18 months or so. Bauer last played for the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 28, 2021 before the MLB placed him on administrative leave due to the charges pressed against him from a woman who accused him of sexual assault. However, Bauer seemed to get a bit of a win recently after he saw his 324-game suspension reduced to only 194 games by an independent arbitrator.
Yankees fans won’t love NY Post’s Aaron Judge decision after Mets’ Carlos Correa blockbuster
The New York Mets are starting to steal the show in the Big Apple. Although the New York Yankees are still very good and one of the most well-known teams in the world, the Mets are looking to upstage them and become the MLB’s best team. Their sudden signing of Carlos Correa shows they are willing to go all out for a championship.
Steve Cohen breaks silence on giving Carlos Correa $315 million after Giants deal fell apart
New York Mets owner Steve Cohen took to the New York Post to boast about signing shortstop Carlos Correa to a 12-year, $315 million deal from the San Francisco Giants in MLB free agency. “We needed one more thing, and this is it,” Cohen told New York Post baseball columnist...
‘The dream’s fulfilled’: Carlos Rodon opens up on joining Yankees in free agency
New York Yankees’ free-agent acquisition Carlos Rodon was introduced to the media on Thursday in his first press conference donning the pinstripes. During his media address, Rodon opened up on what it meant to sign with a team like the Yankees, admitting that he’s fulfilling a childhood dream by making the move to the Bronx. […] The post ‘The dream’s fulfilled’: Carlos Rodon opens up on joining Yankees in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres swipe Matt Carpenter away from Yankees in free agency
The San Diego Padres and Matt Carpenter reportedly agreed on a contract for the 2023 season with a player option for 2024, per AJ Cassavell. He is guaranteed $12 million in 2023 and can earn up to $21 million if he exercises his player option and incentives are earned, per Ken Rosenthal. Carpenter is expected […] The post Padres swipe Matt Carpenter away from Yankees in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New York fans will be sweating out next 24-48 hours after Carlos Correa-Giants debacle
A physical for shortstop Carlos Correa will take between 24-48 hours for the New York Mets to review, a sign that can have Mets fans nervously sweating after Correa’s failed deal with the San Francisco Giants in MLB free agency, according to a Thursday tweet from MLB Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo.
Carlos Correa free agency: Grading Mets’ 12-year, $315 million contract after Giants deal falls through
There have been some pretty shocking developments in MLB free agency this offseason, but the latest news in the Carlos Correa free agency saga is easily the most shocking of them all. After being on the verge of signing a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, Correa left them at the altar, […] The post Carlos Correa free agency: Grading Mets’ 12-year, $315 million contract after Giants deal falls through appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Power Rankings after Mets swoop in to steal Carlos Correa in free agency
With MLB free agency winding down, the league is beginning to take shape. Some teams have drastically improved their chances of competing in 2023 based on swift offseason moves. The New York Mets just pulled off a stunner to land Carlos Correa after the shortstop had previously agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants. Other teams such as the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies have improved their rosters as well. But where will they land in our first look at the 2023 MLB Power Rankings?
