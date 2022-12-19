ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Mets, White Sox mulling blockbuster Liam Hendriks trade

The New York Mets have been among the busiest teams this offseason, revamping their pitching staff and locking down other key players. But they aren’t done yet. After failing to land Carlos Correa in free agency, they are turning their attention to Chicago White Sox star Liam Hendriks. According...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Cody Bellinger breaks silence on signing with Cubs

Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs agreed on a 1-year, $17.5 million deal in MLB free agency. For Bellinger, the opportunity represents a new start and a chance to reinvent himself as a big league hitter. On the other hand, Chicago gets a terrific defensive centerfielder with a sky high offensive ceiling. Bellinger recently broke […] The post Cody Bellinger breaks silence on signing with Cubs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer ultimatum date, revealed

When free from injury and controversy, Trevor Bauer can be one of the most dominant pitchers in the entire MLB. Still, despite his considerable talent on the field, it’s difficult to overlook what he was deemed guilty of. And now that Bauer’s suspension has been reduced down to 194 games, much to the anger of fans everywhere, the Los Angeles Dodgers now have a tough decision to make regarding Bauer’s status on their official roster.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox headed towards reunion

The Boston Red Sox and SP Nathan Eovaldi are rumored to be headed towards a reunion, per MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. Morosi stated that people around the MLB world are fairly confident that Eovaldi will re-sign in Boston. Eovaldi, who is fresh off of a down 2022 season, made a surprising free agency decision when he […] The post RUMOR: Nathan Eovaldi, Red Sox headed towards reunion appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Michael Brantley drops pivotal health update after missing Astros’ World Series run

Michael Brantley and the Houston Astros recently came to terms on a contract. The star outfielder was linked to a number of different teams in free agency but ultimately re-signed in Houston. Brantley provided an update on his health after missing the Astros’ 2022 World Series run due to injury, per MLB.com’s Daniel Kramer. “I’m […] The post Michael Brantley drops pivotal health update after missing Astros’ World Series run appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa signing has triggered rival owners against Steve Cohen

When you talk about New York and spending money on players, it’s no longer just about the New York Yankees, because the New York Mets are breaking the bank with owner Steve Cohen investing in his team like it’s a space program. In the Mets’ latest financial flex, they signed star infielder Carlos Correa to […] The post Carlos Correa signing has triggered rival owners against Steve Cohen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

The concerning reason Carlos Correa’s Giants press conference was postponed

San Francisco Giants fans had reason to be concerned on Tuesday, as Carlos Correa’s introductory press conference was postponed with no explanation given. Now, it’s known why the move was made. The Giants postponed the press conference to introduce Correa after a medical concern arose during his physical, sources told the Associated Press. “The people […] The post The concerning reason Carlos Correa’s Giants press conference was postponed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Ex-Red Sox top prospect Jeter Downs lands with Nationals

Former Boston Red Sox top prospect Jeter Downs is getting another opportunity in the big leagues, this time in the NL with the Washington Nationals. They claimed the infielder off outright waivers on Thursday, per MASN Sports. Downs was once one of the top prospects in baseball but when the...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Giants drop weak statement on Carlos Correa debacle

San Francisco Giants’ President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi issued a statement after Carlos Correa’s deal fell through with the team, per Alex Pavlovic. “While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination. We wish Carlos the best,” Zaidi said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Dodgers SP Trevor Bauer’s camp still not happy after suspension reduction

Trevor Bauer has had a tumultuous past 18 months or so. Bauer last played for the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 28, 2021 before the MLB placed him on administrative leave due to the charges pressed against him from a woman who accused him of sexual assault. However, Bauer seemed to get a bit of a win recently after he saw his 324-game suspension reduced to only 194 games by an independent arbitrator.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

‘The dream’s fulfilled’: Carlos Rodon opens up on joining Yankees in free agency

New York Yankees’ free-agent acquisition Carlos Rodon was introduced to the media on Thursday in his first press conference donning the pinstripes. During his media address, Rodon opened up on what it meant to sign with a team like the Yankees, admitting that he’s fulfilling a childhood dream by making the move to the Bronx. […] The post ‘The dream’s fulfilled’: Carlos Rodon opens up on joining Yankees in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK STATE
ClutchPoints

Padres swipe Matt Carpenter away from Yankees in free agency

The San Diego Padres and Matt Carpenter reportedly agreed on a contract for the 2023 season with a player option for 2024, per AJ Cassavell. He is guaranteed $12 million in 2023 and can earn up to $21 million if he exercises his player option and incentives are earned, per Ken Rosenthal. Carpenter is expected […] The post Padres swipe Matt Carpenter away from Yankees in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa free agency: Grading Mets’ 12-year, $315 million contract after Giants deal falls through

There have been some pretty shocking developments in MLB free agency this offseason, but the latest news in the Carlos Correa free agency saga is easily the most shocking of them all. After being on the verge of signing a 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants, Correa left them at the altar, […] The post Carlos Correa free agency: Grading Mets’ 12-year, $315 million contract after Giants deal falls through appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

MLB Power Rankings after Mets swoop in to steal Carlos Correa in free agency

With MLB free agency winding down, the league is beginning to take shape. Some teams have drastically improved their chances of competing in 2023 based on swift offseason moves. The New York Mets just pulled off a stunner to land Carlos Correa after the shortstop had previously agreed to a deal with the San Francisco Giants. Other teams such as the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies have improved their rosters as well. But where will they land in our first look at the 2023 MLB Power Rankings?
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
211K+
Followers
127K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy