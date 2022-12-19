When free from injury and controversy, Trevor Bauer can be one of the most dominant pitchers in the entire MLB. Still, despite his considerable talent on the field, it’s difficult to overlook what he was deemed guilty of. And now that Bauer’s suspension has been reduced down to 194 games, much to the anger of fans everywhere, the Los Angeles Dodgers now have a tough decision to make regarding Bauer’s status on their official roster.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO