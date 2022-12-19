Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Missy Elliott Reflects On Timbaland Partnership: 'Each Album Was A Lil Pressure'
Missy Elliott has reflected on her sprawling creative partnership with Timbaland, which spanned five of her albums from Supa Dupa Fly in 1997 to This Is Not a Test in 2003. Missy took to Twitter on Tuesday (December 6) to break down the making of each project, saying that as her and Tim’s success grew, so did the pressure on their shoulders to deliver.
HipHopDX.com
Stream SZA's New Album 'SOS' Featuring Travis Scott, Ol' Dirty Bastard & More
SZA’s new album SOS is finally here — check it out below. Released on Friday (December 9), the eagerly anticipated project clocks in at a sprawling 23 tracks and boasts guest appearances from Travis Scott, Don Toliver, the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard and Phoebe Bridgers, as well as uncredited vocals from Lizzo.
‘I’m beyond moved’: Lizzo leads reactions to SZA’s new album SOS
SZA is back with a brand new album, SOS, and fans are already celebrating.Kicking off with the title track, the album features 23 songs including collaborations with fellow artists such as Phoebe Bridgers, Don Toliver and Travis Scott.SOS is SZA’s long-awaited second studio album, following 2018’s debut Ctrl.The artist has been busy dropping huge singles including “Kiss Me More” with Doja Cat, as well as her collaboration with Kendrick Lamar for the Black Panther soundtrack, “All The Stars”.The new record features recent singles such as “Good Days” and “Shirt”, as well as a number of previously unheard releases.Since the...
HipHopDX.com
A$AP Rocky Announces Album Title, Debuts New Song Dedicated To Late Rappers
Los Angeles, CA - A$AP Rocky has revealed the title of his new album while sharing another preview of the long-awaited project — this one dedicated to Hip Hop’s fallen stars. The Harlem rapper was the latest guest on 2 Chainz’s Amazon Music Live concert series on Thursday...
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Shania Twain’s Stripped Down Photoshoot for Latest Single Was ‘Liberating’
The country music star’s upcoming album, ‘Queen Of Me,’ is slated to release in February 2023.
musictimes.com
Nicki Minaj 2022: Age, Birthday, Net Worth, New Album Dropping This 2022?
Happy birthday, Nicki Minaj! The Queen of Rap surprised fans early this year by releasing her smash hit "Super Freaky Girl" and many supporters have been anticipating a new album soon. The big question is; is she dropping a new record before 2022 ends?. Before diving into the details of...
musictimes.com
Megan Thee Stallion DIss Track Against Drake, DaBaby Coming?
From Nicki Minaj and Latto's Grammy snub battle to Megan Thee Stallion's beef with Drake, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez, 2022 is the year of social media beefs between rappers. Dj Akademiks and Charlamgage Tha God however said that this is not a thing to fret over - in fact, it should mean the rap scene becoming more colorful, since there would so many material to use for new rap songs. Unfortunately, it is not happening.
Complex
Lil Uzi Vert Reacts to “XO Tour Llif3” Going Diamond After Track Is Certified 11x Platinum
Lil Uzi Vert’s iconic 2017 single “XO Tour Llif3” has been certified 11 times multi-platinum after garnering over 11 million copies in streaming equivalent sales. The track has been named Uzi’s first RIAA diamond certified track, which is an especially big achievement considering the song first premiered on their SoundCloud before getting an official release a month later. In a post shared on Instagram, Uzi celebrated the achievement. “One day, yeah, I’ma go diamond,” they wrote alongside a screenshot showing the TM88-produced song’s latest certification.
Watch SZA’s New “Nobody Gets Me” Video
SZA has shared a video for “Nobody Gets Me,” marking the release day of new album SOS. Bradley Calder directed the video. SZA, who wore a St. Louis Blues hockey jersey for the album cover and a Seattle Mariners baseball cap on Saturday Night Live, continues the sporty sartorial theme, wearing a New York Jets jacket as she mooches about on a rooftop. Watch it below.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kool G Rap Drops “Last Of A Dying Breed” Album Featuring Big Daddy Kane & More
Kool G Rap has returned to deliver the seventh solo studio album of his career, Last Of A Dying Breed. The 54-year-old legendary rapper promptly delivered his newest 11-track effort on December 9. The Godfather of mafiaso raps is here to emphasize his long-lasting influence on hip-hop. The album chiefly...
Cardi B Joins Rosalía for New “Despechá” Remix: Listen
Rosalía has enlisted Cardi B for a new remix of her song “Despechá.” Listen to the new “Despechá Rmx” below. Rosalía shared “Despechá” in July, and she released the track’s music video in August. The song got included on on Motomami +, a deluxe update of Rosalía’s album Motomami.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Uzi Vert Celebrates ‘XO Tour Llif3’ Going Diamond With Iced-Out Roc-A-Fella Chains
Lil Uzi Vert‘s “XO Tour Llif3” is now diamond, and the Philadelphia rapper celebrated by flexing their collection of flossy Roc-A-Fella chains. Baby Pluto — who is signed to Roc Nation’s management agency — took to Instagram on Wednesday (December 7) to show off three chains around their neck, featuring the logo of JAY-Z, Dame Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke’s now-defunct record label.
SZA, Lana Del Rey, Kate NV, and More: This Week’s Pitchfork Selects Playlist
The staff of Pitchfork listens to a lot of new music. A lot of it. On any given day our writers, editors, and contributors go through an imposing number of new releases, giving recommendations to each other and discovering new favorites along the way. Each Monday, with our Pitchfork Selects playlist, we’re sharing what our writers are playing obsessively and highlighting some of the Pitchfork staff’s favorite new music. The playlist is a grab-bag of tracks: Its only guiding principle is that these are the songs you’d gladly send to a friend.
hypebeast.com
Best New Tracks: SZA, Gorillaz, YG x Lil Wayne and More
SZA - SOS. SZA’s highly-anticipated sophomore album SOS is finally here. The extensive 23-track record features guest appearances from Don Toliver on “Used,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine,” previous collaborator Travis Scott on “Open Arms” and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Forgiveless,” as well as production and contribution credits from the likes of Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of the Neptunes, Jay Versace, DJ Dahi and more.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jhene Aiko Teams With Sleep Soul For R&B Album Designed For Babies
The Grammy-nominated songstress also recently teased a new Twenty88 project. Jhene Aiko recently announced the release date for Sleep Soul Vol. 2, a melodic R&B album curated for infants. Debuting this Friday (Dec. 9), the project will feature lullabies presented by the Grammy-nominated artist. Promoting the album with her 16...
DJ Premier on the Music That Made Him
Walking into DJ Premier’s studio compound is like embarking on a tour through music history. His career as one of rap’s greatest-ever producers and DJs began in 1989, when he and the late rapper Guru joined forces as Gang Starr to drop their debut album No More Mr. Nice Guy and helped to architect the sample-based sound of New York hip-hop in the ’90s. Several Gang Starr portraits adorn the studio walls, alongside a panoramic shot of Premier and Christina Aguilera sitting at a mixing board for a 2006 Vibe profile, and several RIAA plaques: one for JAY-Z’s Reasonable Doubt, for which Premier produced the songs “D’Evils” and “Bring It On”; another for Rage Against the Machine’s The Battle of Los Angeles, which the band gave Premier after a 1999 tour with Gang Starr.
HipHopDX.com
Best Rap & Hip Hop Producers of 2022 - Nominees
As always, when the year draws to a close, the DX staff converge to puff out their chests and furiously debate, critique and rank the year’s finest across the spectrum of the culture. 2022 was a big year for music, from big newcomers to seasoned veterans; the year’s more...
The Smile Announce New Live Album
The Smile—the trio of Tom Skinner and Radiohead’s Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood—have announced a new live album. The Smile (Live at Montreux Jazz Festival, July 2022) will be available digitally on Wednesday, December 14. All seven songs were recorded at the Montreaux Jazz Festival in Switzerland. Check out the full tracklist and artwork for the live album below.
thesource.com
Ab-Soul’s ‘Herbert’ Album to Feature Big Sean, SiR, Jhene Aiko, Joey Bada$$ & More
Ab-Soul has released the tracklist for his first album in six years, Herbert. Hitting social media, Soulo dropped off the tracklist for the album, which is set to drop on Dec. 16. Across 19 songs, Ab-Soul will collaborate with Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Punch, Zacari, Fre$h,...
Pitchfork
