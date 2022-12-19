ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst County, VA

wfxrtv.com

Car found overturned after hitting a tree in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a single-vehicle crash in which a car overturned on Saturday, Dec. 24. Firefighters arrived at the 1300 block of Village Highway and found a white Kia overturned shortly after 2:00 am. Officials report the car...
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

28-year-old dies in Bedford County crash: VSP

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday at 1:30 a.m. on Route 460, just east of Route 805 in Bedford County, VSP said. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460, when...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Charges pending after head-on crash in Charlotte Co.:VSP

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) report they are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened in Charlotte County. Troopers say the crash happened on Dec. 22 at 11:44 a.m. on Mt. Carmel Rd at the intersection of Hunt Club Lane. They say a Dodge Caravan was traveling south when it came across a Lincoln Town Car traveling north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles reportedly swerved into the northbound lane and crashed head-on.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person taken to hospital after fire at Roanoke County home

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in a hospital and displaced after a fire in the 4700 block of Phyllis Road in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office reports the fire was accidental and started in the fireplace. Estimated damages are $250,000 and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident of the home.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

One dead, multiple injured after Charlotte Co. crash

CHARLOTTE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A late Thursday morning crash along Mt. Carmel Rd. in Charlotte Co. left one person dead and another two injured, according to State Police. The crash, at Mt. Carmel and Hunt Club Lane, involved a 2012 Dodge Caravan that was being driven south when it approached at 2003 Lincoln Town Car going north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane after swerving.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Motor vehicle crash on Big Island Highway: Firefighters

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Saturday. Firefighters said they responded to the 1200blk of Big Island Highway for a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles with entrapment. According to firefighters, units arrived on the scene to find one vehicle...
BEDFORD, VA
WHSV

String of house fires in Augusta County over the weekend

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple families are now displaced after a string of fires broke out in Augusta County late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. First responders in Augusta County had their hands full through Christmas Eve into Christmas morning. The first call of the night came in shortly after 5 p.m.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
timesvirginian.com

Concord man dies from gunshot wound on Christmas Eve

A man died from a gunshot wound on Christmas Eve in the Concord area of Appomattox County, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an individual being shot at a private residence on Moore Drive in the Concord area of Appomattox County.
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Updates for week between Christmas, New Year’s

VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. ALLEGHANY COUNTY.
STAUNTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Man arrested for voluntary manslaughter

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man it believes is involved in a fatal shooting at a home shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Officials say they responded to reports of a person being shot on Moore Drive...
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Crews help rescue horse from frozen pond in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Special Operations Command (SOC) along with several firefighter crews responded to a horse stuck in a frozen pond on Christmas night at Artwood Drive. Firefighter crews arrived around 7:44 p.m. and discovered a horse had fallen through an ice-covered pond. SPOC...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSLS

One hurt after Christmas Eve shooting in Northwest Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – One person was injured in a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Christmas Eve, according to the Roanoke Police Department. On Dec. 24 around 6:35 p.m., the RPD said they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW.
ROANOKE, VA
boonecountydailynews.com

Fatal Fire In Forest Saturday

An 81 year old Forest man is dead after a house fire Christmas Eve. Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded for a report of a structure fire because of “hot spots” in the home where a fire had recently occurred. An individual checking on the resident located the fire damage and contacted Clinton County Central Dispatch. Upon arriving, officers located a deceased male inside the residence, as well as evidence that a fire had previously occurred from what is believed to be the use of heating devices. The male was identified as Claude Faust of Forest. This incident is believed to be accidental, but is still under investigation.
FOREST, VA

