Related
wfxrtv.com
Car found overturned after hitting a tree in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department says it responded to a single-vehicle crash in which a car overturned on Saturday, Dec. 24. Firefighters arrived at the 1300 block of Village Highway and found a white Kia overturned shortly after 2:00 am. Officials report the car...
WSET
28-year-old dies in Bedford County crash: VSP
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday at 1:30 a.m. on Route 460, just east of Route 805 in Bedford County, VSP said. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460, when...
wfirnews.com
Fatal crash claims life of Bedford resident early this morning
BEDFORD CO, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a single vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Dec 25) at 1:30 a.m. on Route 460, just east of Route 805 in Bedford County. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460, when...
WSLS
28-year-old dead after Christmas morning crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Christmas day in Bedford County. The single-vehicle crash happened on Sunday, Dec. 25, around 1:30 a.m. on Route 460 near Route 805, police said. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460...
wfxrtv.com
Charges pending after head-on crash in Charlotte Co.:VSP
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) report they are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened in Charlotte County. Troopers say the crash happened on Dec. 22 at 11:44 a.m. on Mt. Carmel Rd at the intersection of Hunt Club Lane. They say a Dodge Caravan was traveling south when it came across a Lincoln Town Car traveling north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles reportedly swerved into the northbound lane and crashed head-on.
WDBJ7.com
One person taken to hospital after fire at Roanoke County home
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is in a hospital and displaced after a fire in the 4700 block of Phyllis Road in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office reports the fire was accidental and started in the fireplace. Estimated damages are $250,000 and the American Red Cross is assisting the displaced resident of the home.
WDBJ7.com
One dead, multiple injured after Charlotte Co. crash
CHARLOTTE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A late Thursday morning crash along Mt. Carmel Rd. in Charlotte Co. left one person dead and another two injured, according to State Police. The crash, at Mt. Carmel and Hunt Club Lane, involved a 2012 Dodge Caravan that was being driven south when it approached at 2003 Lincoln Town Car going north in the southbound lane. Both vehicles collided in the northbound lane after swerving.
WSET
Motor vehicle crash on Big Island Highway: Firefighters
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department responded to a motor vehicle crash on Saturday. Firefighters said they responded to the 1200blk of Big Island Highway for a motor vehicle crash involving three vehicles with entrapment. According to firefighters, units arrived on the scene to find one vehicle...
WHSV
String of house fires in Augusta County over the weekend
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Multiple families are now displaced after a string of fires broke out in Augusta County late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. First responders in Augusta County had their hands full through Christmas Eve into Christmas morning. The first call of the night came in shortly after 5 p.m.
Augusta Free Press
Bedford County: Bedford man dies from injuries single-vehicle crash on Route 460
A Bedford man died early Christmas morning in a single-vehicle crash on Route 460 in Bedford County. A 1993 Dodge Dakota was traveling east on Route 460 at 1:30 a.m., according to Virginia State Police, when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, then crossing the median and overturned into the westbound lanes.
timesvirginian.com
Concord man dies from gunshot wound on Christmas Eve
A man died from a gunshot wound on Christmas Eve in the Concord area of Appomattox County, according to the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, deputies from the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an individual being shot at a private residence on Moore Drive in the Concord area of Appomattox County.
Augusta Free Press
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: Updates for week between Christmas, New Year’s
VDOT has updated its list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton District during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke and Warren. ALLEGHANY COUNTY.
wfxrtv.com
Man arrested for voluntary manslaughter
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man it believes is involved in a fatal shooting at a home shortly before 11:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve. Officials say they responded to reports of a person being shot on Moore Drive...
WSLS
House fire on Christmas in Roanoke County leaves $250k in damages
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – One person is displaced after an accidental house fire on Christmas Day in Roanoke County, Roanoke County Fire and Rescue said. Around 12:12 p.m. on Dec. 25, crews said they responded to the 4700 block of Phyllis Road, in the Bonsack area for the report of a chimney fire.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crews make repairs after high winds damage Illuminights display
ROANOKE CO., Va. (WDBJ) - High winds pulled the plug on Illuminights over the weekend, but employees of Roanoke Co. Parks Recreation and Tourism are working to repair the damage and re-open the winter lights display at Explore Park. The damage occurred when extreme weather moved through the area Friday...
WDBJ7.com
Crews continue to work to restore outages for 2,000 people without power
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Over 1,100 workers are working to restore power for the 2,400 Appalachian Power customers in Virginia who are still without power. Around 50,000 Appalachian Power customers lost power last Friday as a result of the winter storm with single-digit temperatures and powerful winds. They have now restored power for 90% of those customers.
wfxrtv.com
Crews help rescue horse from frozen pond in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Special Operations Command (SOC) along with several firefighter crews responded to a horse stuck in a frozen pond on Christmas night at Artwood Drive. Firefighter crews arrived around 7:44 p.m. and discovered a horse had fallen through an ice-covered pond. SPOC...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania County fire departments offer warming shelters during frigid temperatures
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire departments in Pittsylvania County are working together to offer warming shelters. The warming shelters in Gretna, Chatham, Brosville, Tunstall, Cool Branch, Renan, and Java opened at noon last Friday. Gretna Fire & Rescue did not have anyone to come to the warming shelter, but...
WSLS
One hurt after Christmas Eve shooting in Northwest Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – One person was injured in a shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Christmas Eve, according to the Roanoke Police Department. On Dec. 24 around 6:35 p.m., the RPD said they were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1100 block of Pilot Street NW.
boonecountydailynews.com
Fatal Fire In Forest Saturday
An 81 year old Forest man is dead after a house fire Christmas Eve. Deputies with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office responded for a report of a structure fire because of “hot spots” in the home where a fire had recently occurred. An individual checking on the resident located the fire damage and contacted Clinton County Central Dispatch. Upon arriving, officers located a deceased male inside the residence, as well as evidence that a fire had previously occurred from what is believed to be the use of heating devices. The male was identified as Claude Faust of Forest. This incident is believed to be accidental, but is still under investigation.
