Lori Harvey Exudes Glamour in Metal Bustier With Fuzzy Coat & Sharp Pumps for Essence Magazine Cover

It’s Lori Harvey’s time to shine and she’s doing just that in fierce fashion. The model and skincare entrepreneur is Essence magazine’s January/February cover star. In a new interview for Essence ‘s Black Love issue , Harvey opens up about her self-love journey, maintaining privacy and relationships.

Shot by Emmanuel Sanchez Monsalve and styled by Yashua Simmons, the spread sees Harvey in several glamorous ensembles. On the actual cover, the SKN by LH founder poses topless with a gold Tiffany & Co. snake choker necklace. She styled her hair in large cornrow braids and added sultry makeup with a glossy pout.

In another shot, the stepdaughter of comedy legend Steve Harvey wears a Laquan Smith metal bustier top with vintage Celine jeans and a Bulgari bracelet.

The spread continues with Lori looking effortlessly chic in a white Prada Kidassia Caban jacket and high-waist briefs. The media personality tied her outfit together with a sharp set of black pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette included a triangular toe with a high counter at the back and sat atop a 6-inch stiletto heel.

Lastly, Lori makes a fiery fashion statement in nothing but a pair of red Ferragamo crystal straight-leg trousers and black pumps.

Pointy pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction proves both luxe and durable.

Harvey is everyone’s favorite It-Girl due to her incomparable style and confident attitude. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey has an ultra-chic sartorial sense that she continues to display at formal events, while traveling and when she hits the pavement around LA. Her wardrobe is a mix of streetwear and athletic apparel. Harvey’s shoe style is equally as stylish, consisting of several Yeezy silhouettes, lace-up sandals and chunky boots. She has made a name for herself within the industry by starring in campaigns for Michael Kors, Valentino and Dolce & Gabbana. She has also partnered with Sephora and PrettyLittleThing.

