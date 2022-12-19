ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

nbcboston.com

Cannabis Leaders Say Dispensary's Closure Could Be First of Many

A Northampton dispensary is the first adult-use cannabis retail store in Massachusetts to close, but industry leaders say it could be the first of many. The Source, based in Northampton, confirmed to the Business Journal earlier this month that it plans to close less than a year after opening in April. Two other cannabis CEOs who spoke with the Business Journal said it wasn’t a surprise to hear that a dispensary was shutting its doors.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Grand Jury Indicts Man Accused of Shooting Man Found Dead in Mass. Woods

A suspected killer of a man whose body was found in the woods in Paxton, Massachusetts, this March, has been charged with murder by a grand jury, prosecutors said. Christopher Fuller had already been arrested on a murder charge in July. Wednesday's Worcester County grand jury indictment moves the case to Superior Court, according to the Worcester County District Attorney's Office.
PAXTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Man Shot in Head While at Gas Station in Norwich, Conn.

A man is recovering after he was shot in the head while at a gas station in Norwich overnight. Police said they received a call from Backus Hospital around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday about a man who had arrived with a gunshot wound to his head. Investigators responded and said they determined the shooting happened at the Ravi Mart on Central Avenue.
NORWICH, CT

