finzbar
3d ago

record breaking let's see..only president history of united states to sit back for hours enjoying terrorists hunting around for the vice president inside the united states capitol n did zero zilch anything to help or secure the vp...2xs. .impeachment....owner of a felony business.......and well who know what's next got cases pending every where...need a new golf card to keep up.......oh yeah n a one term looooser

Juanita Ross
3d ago

soooo glad the house committee referred Jim Jordan, Perry and the others to the DOJ. all should never hold any government office again. all are a cancer on America.

donald rhoads
3d ago

"...But Liz Chaney lost by a record 40 points!" Trump wrote.So, what's your point? Cheney wasn't the one who incited an insurrection and tried every trick in the book to keep himself in power. LOCK HIM UP!

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Nancy Pelosi Named to New Position

House Democrats have voted to give House Speaker Nancy Pelosi the honorary title of "Speaker Emerita," according to Axios' Andrew Solender. The decision was made in a vote on Tuesday by the House Democrats' steering committee. The decision does not need to be approved by the whole House as it is simply an honorary title given by the Democratic caucus.
Mother Jones

“It Appears All Hope Is Lost,” House Republicans Warn

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Last month, I got an angry email from the Republican Party. I’d just written a snarky blog post about some dubious fundraising solicitations from the House GOP campaign arm—”13X MATCH today only!”—but that wasn’t what they were writing to complain about.
TheDailyBeast

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Leaves GOP Rep Fumbling Over Trump 2024 Defense

A GOP representative refused to denounce Donald Trump—even when the former president (and current nominee) called for the termination of the U.S. Constitution. Rep. David Joyce (R-OH) told ABC’s This Week host George Stephanopoulos that he would support whoever the Republican nominee is in 2024, even if Trump is that person. It came a day after Trump called for a new election on Truth Social: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION? A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”
News Breaking LIVE

Former CNN President Lands New Position

Former CNN President Jeff Zucker has reportedly found a new position after he was ousted from the news giant earlier this year, according to The Hill. Zucker has reportedly been hired as the new chief executive officer at RedBird Capital Partners and International Media Investments based in Abu Dhabi. He is expected to oversee the building, buying, and investment in sports, media, and entertainment entities.
The Independent

Trump rants about Jan 6 panel claim he never really believed he’d been cheated out of 2020 election

Former President Donald Trump appears to be fuming about his criminal referral to the Justice Department by the January 6 committee, due to his role in inciting the storming of the US Capitol almost two years ago.In three posts on his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday, the former president decried the fact that the House committee did not investigate his disproven allegations that the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen”.Mr Trump is correct in calling this assertion “the reason for the protest” as he insisted on baselessly and repeatedly telling his supporters that the election had been...
Newsweek

