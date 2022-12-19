ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers' J.C. Jackson released after arrest in Massachusetts over 'family issue'

By Jeff Miller
Los Angeles Times
 7 days ago

Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson met the necessary conditions Tuesday and was released from the Bristol County Jail and House of Corrections in North Dartmouth, Mass.

He had been booked Monday in connection with a “nonviolent family issue,” according to a spokesperson with the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office. He was detained after appearing in probate court.

A spokesman said he wasn't authorized to detail the conditions Jackson met to obtain his release.

“We are aware of media reports this afternoon pertaining to J.C. Jackson,” the Chargers said Monday in a statement. “We will continue to gather information on the matter and will refrain from further comment at this time.”

Before signing with the Chargers in March, Jackson spent the first four years of his career with New England.

Jackson was one of the centerpieces brought in during the offseason to bolster the Chargers’ defense. He signed a five-year, $82.5-million contract — with $40 million guaranteed — in March.

But Jackson’s rocky first season with the team was cut short when he suffered a ruptured patellar tendon Oct. 23 against Seattle. He had surgery and was placed on the injured reserve list. He will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery.

Jackson, who turned 27 last month, missed the start of the season after undergoing a surgical procedure on his right ankle in August.

He then started in Week 2 at Kansas City before missing another game while dealing with lingering soreness in his ankle.

When Jackson returned in early October, he struggled so much so that he was benched in favor of Michael Davis during the Chargers’ Week 6 victory over Denver.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

