ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

East St. Louis man admits attacking park rangers on Gateway Arch grounds

By Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
FOX 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mVlyE_0jo7VdIy00

ST. LOUIS – A 38-year-old East St. Louis man pleaded guilty in federal court Monday for fighting with park rangers at the Gateway Arch National Park.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Antione Hawkins admitted to the confrontation in the Old Cathedral parking lot on Feb. 28, 2021.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

According to the plea, park rangers conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot and found Hawkins in the driver’s seat. Rangers noticed an open beer bottle in the car and an open beer carton in the backseat.

Hawkins provided the rangers with his name, but would not give them his ID. He also refused to keep his hands on the steering wheel and eventually became confrontational. He then admitted to the park rangers that he’d been drinking.

Rangers eventually got Hawkins out of the vehicle and attempted to take him into custody. Hawkins struggled and resisted while being handcuffed, stomping on a ranger’s foot and kicking him in the leg. As rangers put Hawkins in a patrol vehicle, he kicked that same ranger in the face.

When will dangerous winter storm move into St. Louis region?

While at the jail, Hawkins started another struggle and grabbed another ranger by their throat.

Hawkins pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an officer.

Hawkins will be sentenced on March 23, 2023. He faces up to eight years in prison and a $250,000 fine on each count.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Fire evacuates hotel near St. Louis Lambert Airport

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Firefighters were called to the St. Louis Airport Marriott for a fire at the hotel.  Police tell us the fire started in the human resources offices. The two-alarm dispatch has resulted in some guests being evacuated or moved.  Fire officials are on the scene and checking the structure. Temperatures are expected […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kttn.com

Missouri man indicted on six counts of manufacturing and selling fake vehicle temporary tags

A man from St. Louis was arrested Thursday on an indictment that accuses him of manufacturing and selling fake temporary vehicle license tags. Mario C. Cooks, 34, was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday on six felony counts of fraudulent transfer of an authentication feature. The indictment says Cooks used a fake watermark and seal of the Missouri Department of Revenue on temporary motor vehicle license tags produced between June 28 and December 6.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

52K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy