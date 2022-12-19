Governor orders special election to fill District 24 House seat vacated by Harding

Read full article on original website
wlrn.org
Two GOP leaders vie to chair the Republican Party of Florida
After a run of successes, the Republican Party of Florida is looking for a new leader. Outgoing party chair Joe Gruters will leave early next year to run for treasurer of the Republican National Committee. Now two high-powered leaders of the state GOP are vying to succeed Gruters -- and to wipe out what’s left of the Florida Democrats.
click orlando
Florida governor calls special election for seat of former lawmaker indicted in SBA scheme
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed an executive order that set dates in 2023 for a special election in House District 24, presently vacant of representation in the state Legislature following the resignation of Rep. Joseph Harding (R-Williston). Harding, 35, resigned Dec. 8 after he...
sebastiandaily.com
Shawn Frost running for Vice Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida
Shawn Frost, an educator, author, and consultant, is hoping to become the next Vice Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida. The vote is at the State Committee Annual Meeting on Feb. 18 in Orlando. Frost, 50, has recently received an award naming him as the Republican Party of Florida...
floridapolitics.com
Shevrin Jones joins Florida council on Black males that has faced some difficulties
'He wants the best for each person he meets and will work hard to assist the Council’s mission.'. A council created by the Florida Legislature to improve conditions for Black men and boys has faced myriad of challenges but gained a new member this week: Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Black Democrat who recently joined the Biden administration for an end-of-year briefing at the White House.
Officials examining state law which bans gay marriage in Florida
Gay marriage has been legal nationwide for nearly eight years, and some lawmakers want to know why Florida still has a law on the books banning it. Because of court rulings, it remained, and republican controlled lawmakers have been hesitant to remove it, but now there is a renewed effort to finally get rid of it.
floridapolitics.com
Florida Influencer Poll: Session predictions, Trump troubles, DeSantis ’24 and more
Here's what those in the know see in the tea leaves. What’s in store for the Legislative Session? When will the Governor get off the pot on 2024? Will the various Donald Trump investigations have a satisfying ending?. Florida Politics asked these questions to a panel including some of...
DeSantis to Make Major Changes to Property Insurance. What does It mean for Homeowners?
Property insurance has been a painful part of Florida's story. However, Florida leadership has now introduced major changes to property insurance after insurance companies fled the state earlier this year, leaving millions without proper coverage.
Disaffected Democrats turn to DeSantis over party's intolerance, wokeness: 'Feel condescended to, abandoned'
Ex-Democrats in Florida shared how they support Gov. Ron DeSantis' handling of COVID and inflation, while they rejected their party's progressive politics.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Touts Support For School Board Candidates
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday said his political committee spent about $2 million to support county school board candidates in this year’s elections. DeSantis endorsed 30 conservative school-board candidates in the nonpartisan races, most of whom chalked up wins. Speaking at an event Monday in
Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system
Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a Twitter post and a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland this week, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried asked the Department of Justice “to monitor our broken system and hold our governor to account.” The concerns came at a time when the Florida Phoenix was writing a lengthy story about prison conditions at Lowell […] The post Ag Commissioner Fried asks U.S. Department of Justice to monitor FL’s ‘broken’ prison system appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
KUTV
Utah lawmaker announces resignation weeks after winning re-election
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Just weeks after cruising to re-election, a state lawmaker has announced he will resign his seat in the Utah House of Representatives. Rep. Adam Robertson (R-Provo) will step down effective January 1 due to growing demands at work, he told fellow House members in an email late Wednesday evening. He lists his employment as chief technology officer and co-founder at Fortem Technologies Inc., an airspace security and defense company based in Pleasant Grove.
Florida lawmakers debate banning LGBTQ discussions from 4th through 6th-grade classes
If Florida’s top republican lawmaker gets her way, kids in 4th through 6th grade will not be able to talk about sexual identity or LGBTQ issues in Florida schools. Those topics have already been banned in K-3rd grades, and further banning it has many parents concerned. Republican Senate President...
WCJB
Alachua County defendant attacks attorney in court, prompting state legislation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - What should’ve been a routine trial for career criminal Obadiah Dillard with his defense attorney Eric Atria turned into something much bigger. Dillard punched Atria on the left side of his head, fracturing his skull. Now, attorneys and lawmakers want to initiate change. “We are...
Georgia State Senator Dean Burke resigns. Here’s why
State Sen. Dean Burke, R-Bainbridge, resigned his legislative seat Thursday to take a job as chief medical officer at the Georgia Department of Community Health. Burke’s resignation less than two months after he won reelection was among several leadership changes in the administration of Gov. Brian Kemp the governor announced Thursday.
floridapolitics.com
Legislators look to expand hate crimes’ definition to those based on gender or gender identity
Broward delegation begins mapping out priorities for the next Session. Hate crimes are on the rise, members of the Broward County delegation learned Wednesday, but the law doesn’t recognize a category that’s becoming more common lately: Crimes based on gender or gender identity. And delegation members say they...
DeSantis’ "Hateful" Florida School Law Proposed in Indiana.
HRC BillBoardPhoto byHuman Rights Campaign - Public Use. During a recent House education committee panel discussion, Republican Indiana State lawmaker Bob Behning directly referenced Florida’s controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law when discussing a new bill saying the upcoming draft would be “similar to what Florida did in regards to sexual orientation”.
wlrn.org
Three words in a new law threaten Florida's rental boat industry
Three words in the Boating Safety Act passed by the Florida Legislature this year are causing a lot of anxiety in the rental watercraft industry. It's all about insurance. The words in question are "and the renter." That basically requires that not only the rental watercraft be insured, but also the person renting it.
Indiana Daily Student
Recount confirms Republican Dave Hall’s win in District 62 election
A recount conducted by the Indiana Recount Commission confirmed Republican Dave Hall’s victory Dec. 20 in the Indiana House District 62 race, where he ran against Democrat Penny Githens, according to the B Square Bulletin. The commission met Tuesday morning to announce the final tally: 13,037 votes for Hall...
Gov. DeSantis wants to see constitutional carry implemented in Florida
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — The Florida legislature doesn't reconvene until April 2023, but we're already getting an idea of what bills to expect. Gov. Ron DeSantis was recently asked about his stance on implementing constitutional carry in Florida. “Basically, this was something that I’ve always supported," DeSantis said. "The...
floridapolitics.com
Poll: Majority of GOP voters in Miami-Dade oppose carrying concealed weapons without a permit
'The last two years it was not necessarily a priority for the legislative leadership.'. Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday that he expects the GOP-led Legislature to pass a bill next year that would allow people to carry guns without a concealed-weapons permit, but a new poll of voters taken in Miami-Dade County shows that the public — particularly Hispanic voters — strongly oppose that measure.
