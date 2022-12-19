ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

MyArkLaMiss

“Just take me to jail”: Monroe man arrested for allegedly stealing fireworks; leads deputies on chase

DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office was dispatched to the 2000th block of Sterlington Road regarding a burglary at a firework stand. According to reports, upon arrival, the deputy observed 34-year-old Justin Collins allegedly fleeing on foot from the […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Calhoun woman arrested for shoplifting and drug offenses; allegedly assaulted police during arrest

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, around 5:44 PM, West Monroe Police were contacted by a Walmart Asset Protection agent who advised authorities that 34-year-old Chelsea Mae Strange allegedly concealed stolen store merchandise in her purse prior to leaving the building. According to […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe man accused of burglarizing home and assaulting homeowner

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 11, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a home due to a possible burglary. Upon arrival, authorities initiated an investigation and learned that the victim’s home was burglarized while the victim was bound by a rope. According to police, the […]
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted for drug and gun offenses

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 36-year-old Blaine Audrey Powell. According to reports, Powell is wanted for Aggravated Flight, multiple counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Obstruction of a Highway.
UNION PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

3 arrested in West Carroll drug investigation

OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - West Carroll deputies and Oak Grove police executed a search warrant at a residence near Boatman Crossing in the early morning of Dec. 13, 2022. During the search, deputies and officers found two ounces of meth, one ounce of “mojo” and six ounces of raw marijuana.
OAK GROVE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe woman shot on Millhaven Road; suspect arrested

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, around 4:49 PM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting that took place on the 8400 block of Millhaven Road. Upon arrival, authorities located an adult female victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds. According to police, a suspect […]
MONROE, LA
cenlanow.com

Union Parish Sheriff’s deputies searching for man wanted for Attempted Vehicle Burglary and Theft; believed to be in Downsville or Farmerville

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 40-year-old Heath M. Caples who is wanted for multiple counts of Attempted Vehicle Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Damage to Property. According to officials, Caples is described as a White male who stands at six feet and two inches and weighs approximately 356 pounds.
FARMERVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

ULM pharmacy student accused of selling narcotics on campus; arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, the Monroe Police Department received information that 24-year-old Blair Guillory was allegedly selling a collection of prescription pills on the campus of the University of Louisiana Monroe. This information prompted the Monroe Police Department Heat Unit to investigate. According to police, officers...
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Search continues for suspect wanted in 2020 LaSalle Parish homicide

LASALLE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In this edition of Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae takes a look at a murder out of LaSalle Parish. It’s a case investigators describe as an “ambush-style”, leaving a Jena man dead and a murderer on the loose. Pictured below is 44-year-old Leon Turner. Officials say he was gunned down […]
JENA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe sobriety and seat belt checkpoint lands man in jail for drug and gun possession, police say

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, at approximately 9:09 PM, West Monroe Police conducted a sobriety and seat belt checkpoint on Stella Street. During the checkpoint, authorities made contact with 49-year-old Toris Cornell Thomisee, who had an unrestrained juvenile in the backseat. According […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KTBS

Bank robbery suspect arrested in Bienville Parish

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. - The Bienville Parish Sheriff's office said a man was arrested for robbing the Sabine State Bank in Ringgold. Authorities said they were originally able to locate a weapon believed to be used in the robbery and a bag of money near the bank. According to the...
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
CBS 42

2 Louisiana women arrested after allegedly stealing over 60 items from Walmart

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter on Louisville Avenue in reference to a theft. Once police arrived at the store, they were informed that K’Drecia Jackson, 20, and Shameka White, 18, allegedly exited the store with 61 unpaid items. According to Jackson, she allegedly took […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Grambling man faces drug charges

A Grambling man was arrested by West Monroe Police Sunday after a traffic stop led to the recovery of drugs. About 11:50 p.m. Sunday night, West Monroe Police stopped a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup bearing a switched license plate on Thomas Road. When officers approached the truck, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana from inside.
WEST MONROE, LA
Bossip

NWA Was Right! 5 Louisiana Cops Charged For Homicide Of Ronald Greene In Killing, Conspiracy, And Cover-Up

Ronald Greene was killed in one of the shadiest evilest displays of police brutality that we’ve covered in quite some time. Today, the chickens come home to roost. Five white Monroe, Louisiana police officers have been arrested and charged with various crimes related to Greene’s brutal killing according to an AP report. BOSSIP published a story about this back in 2021 and we’re glad to see that the process of justice has finally begun. Greene was killed back in 2019 after leading authorities on a high speed chase and crashing into a tree. Initially, police tried to convince people that Greene died on impact, however, the body camera footage that was released proved otherwise. In fact, one officer was heard bragging about how badly he beat the man saying, “I beat the ever-living f— out of him, choked him and everything else…”
MONROE, LA

