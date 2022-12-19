Read full article on original website
“Just take me to jail”: Monroe man arrested for allegedly stealing fireworks; leads deputies on chase
DISCLAIMER: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office was dispatched to the 2000th block of Sterlington Road regarding a burglary at a firework stand. According to reports, upon arrival, the deputy observed 34-year-old Justin Collins allegedly fleeing on foot from the […]
Calhoun woman arrested for shoplifting and drug offenses; allegedly assaulted police during arrest
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, around 5:44 PM, West Monroe Police were contacted by a Walmart Asset Protection agent who advised authorities that 34-year-old Chelsea Mae Strange allegedly concealed stolen store merchandise in her purse prior to leaving the building. According to […]
Monroe man accused of burglarizing home and assaulting homeowner
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On September 11, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to a home due to a possible burglary. Upon arrival, authorities initiated an investigation and learned that the victim’s home was burglarized while the victim was bound by a rope. According to police, the […]
Traffic stop lands Monroe man in jail for gun and drug offenses; West Monroe police say
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 21, 2022, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle failing to use its turn signal at the intersection of Mitchell Street and South 5th Street. Police also mentioned that the vehicle did not have working brake lights. According to authorities, they initiated a...
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect wanted for drug and gun offenses
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 36-year-old Blaine Audrey Powell. According to reports, Powell is wanted for Aggravated Flight, multiple counts of Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm in the Presence of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Obstruction of a Highway.
3 arrested in West Carroll drug investigation
OAK GROVE, La. (KNOE) - West Carroll deputies and Oak Grove police executed a search warrant at a residence near Boatman Crossing in the early morning of Dec. 13, 2022. During the search, deputies and officers found two ounces of meth, one ounce of “mojo” and six ounces of raw marijuana.
Monroe woman shot on Millhaven Road; suspect arrested
All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, December 22, 2022, around 4:49 PM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting that took place on the 8400 block of Millhaven Road. Upon arrival, authorities located an adult female victim who was suffering from gunshot wounds. According to police, a suspect […]
Union Parish Sheriff’s deputies searching for man wanted for Attempted Vehicle Burglary and Theft; believed to be in Downsville or Farmerville
UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for 40-year-old Heath M. Caples who is wanted for multiple counts of Attempted Vehicle Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Damage to Property. According to officials, Caples is described as a White male who stands at six feet and two inches and weighs approximately 356 pounds.
ULM pharmacy student accused of selling narcotics on campus; arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to reports, the Monroe Police Department received information that 24-year-old Blair Guillory was allegedly selling a collection of prescription pills on the campus of the University of Louisiana Monroe. This information prompted the Monroe Police Department Heat Unit to investigate. According to police, officers...
3 Monroe women arrested after burglarizing home for Christmas decorations and other items, police say
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At 5:17 PM, on December 20, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 3000 block of Jackson Street in reference to individuals being inside of a residence unauthorized. Police were advised by the homeowner and next-door neighbor that no one should be […]
Former Monroe Applebee’s employee accused of making bomb threat to the restaurant, police say
The Monroe Police Department was dispatched to Applebee's Grill and Bar due to a bomb threat.
West Monroe man leads police on high-speed chase after being questioned for shoplifting, authorities say
West Monroe man leads police on high-speed chase after being questioned for shoplifting.
Search continues for suspect wanted in 2020 LaSalle Parish homicide
LASALLE PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In this edition of Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae takes a look at a murder out of LaSalle Parish. It’s a case investigators describe as an “ambush-style”, leaving a Jena man dead and a murderer on the loose. Pictured below is 44-year-old Leon Turner. Officials say he was gunned down […]
West Monroe sobriety and seat belt checkpoint lands man in jail for drug and gun possession, police say
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 16, 2022, at approximately 9:09 PM, West Monroe Police conducted a sobriety and seat belt checkpoint on Stella Street. During the checkpoint, authorities made contact with 49-year-old Toris Cornell Thomisee, who had an unrestrained juvenile in the backseat. According […]
Bank robbery suspect arrested in Bienville Parish
BIENVILLE PARISH, La. - The Bienville Parish Sheriff's office said a man was arrested for robbing the Sabine State Bank in Ringgold. Authorities said they were originally able to locate a weapon believed to be used in the robbery and a bag of money near the bank. According to the...
2 Louisiana women arrested after allegedly stealing over 60 items from Walmart
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, the Monroe Police Department was dispatched to the Walmart Supercenter on Louisville Avenue in reference to a theft. Once police arrived at the store, they were informed that K’Drecia Jackson, 20, and Shameka White, 18, allegedly exited the store with 61 unpaid items. According to Jackson, she allegedly took […]
Two men break into West Monroe sober living facility while intoxicated, police confirm
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’Office was called to a sober living home in West Monroe, La. due to a disturbance on December 17, 2022. Deputies spoke with witnesses who mentioned that 20-year-old Benjamin L. Hill and 22-year-old Jake Williams arrived at the […]
Grambling man faces drug charges
A Grambling man was arrested by West Monroe Police Sunday after a traffic stop led to the recovery of drugs. About 11:50 p.m. Sunday night, West Monroe Police stopped a 2012 Ford F-150 pickup bearing a switched license plate on Thomas Road. When officers approached the truck, they smelled a strong odor of marijuana from inside.
Bastrop Police Department requesting help identifying the owner of a vehicle used in a homicide
BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the owner of the vehicle shown in the photograph below. On November 17, 2022, a homicide occurred on Gibbs Street in Bastrop, Louisiana, involving the vehicle. If you have any information about the vehicle above or the homicide, you […]
NWA Was Right! 5 Louisiana Cops Charged For Homicide Of Ronald Greene In Killing, Conspiracy, And Cover-Up
Ronald Greene was killed in one of the shadiest evilest displays of police brutality that we’ve covered in quite some time. Today, the chickens come home to roost. Five white Monroe, Louisiana police officers have been arrested and charged with various crimes related to Greene’s brutal killing according to an AP report. BOSSIP published a story about this back in 2021 and we’re glad to see that the process of justice has finally begun. Greene was killed back in 2019 after leading authorities on a high speed chase and crashing into a tree. Initially, police tried to convince people that Greene died on impact, however, the body camera footage that was released proved otherwise. In fact, one officer was heard bragging about how badly he beat the man saying, “I beat the ever-living f— out of him, choked him and everything else…”
