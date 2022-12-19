Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Windsor Boy's Basketball Comes Back at Susquehanna Valley
Windsor trailed by double-digits late in the second quarter, but speared its way back into the game as the Black Knights come out of Susquehanna Valley with a 56-53 win. Windsor goes on a 7-2 run in the final 4:53 to win.
Rare Ernie Davis Syracuse football at CC Sports HOF
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A special Ernie Davis signed football has graced a local hall of fame. Donated by attorney Dave Rothenberg of Rochester, a rare signed 1959 National Championship team ball from the 1960 Cotton Bowl is now on display at The Chemung County Sports Hall of Fame. Located in the Arnot Mall right […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine-Endwell Boy's Basketball Picks Up First Win Against Binghamton
The Maine-Endwell Spartans are on the board after picking up an 89-56 win over Binghamton. Cullen Green led the way with 24 for the Spartans.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal's Tim Smith Commits to Run for Binghamton University
Vestal's Tim Smith made it official on Tuesday by signing the dotted line on his National Letter of Intent to run at the collegiate level. Smith committed to Division I Binghamton University to run cross country and track. Smith is a four-year varsity athlete. Smith was the number-two scorer on Vestal's 1-8 sectional sweep and was the Section IV 2022 400 hurdles champion on top of earning a pair of cross-country state bids.
tompkinsweekly.com
Valhalla Cafe opens to Newfield locals’ delight
Savory photos of burgers, sirloin steaks and chicken wings have been enticing members of a Newfield community page on Facebook. Michael Grover, owner of the newly opened Valhalla Cafe in Cayuta — just 10 minutes outside of Newfield — has been spreading the word of his latest enterprise, which opened its doors to the community on Dec. 3.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Jersey Mike's Subs Opening in Vestal
A new Jersey Mike's Subs shop will soon be opening in Vestal. The location is set to open in the University Plaza at 4690 Vestal Parkway East, in the old Colour Hair Salon suite. While no set date is listed on the building for an opening date, the website does list the location as opening soon.
14850.com
Ithaca’s last remaining Burger King is “currently closed”
Burger King has declined to confirm the closure, but the sole remaining Burger King restaurant in Tompkins County, at East Hill Plaza in the Town of Ithaca, has closed. A sign on the door says the fast food chain eatery is “currently closed,” but all Burger King signage and equipment has been removed from the building.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Residents Arrested, Charged in Tioga County
Two people from Binghamton were charged after being arrested in Tioga County for separate incidents. Sibyl D. Reynolds was charged with DWI, Driving While Ability Impaired and No/Improper Turn Signal. Reynolds was issued appearance tickets to appear in court in January 2023. Stephen A. Jones was charged with violating Family...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: December 12 to 18
During the week of Monday, December 12 to Sunday, December 18, the Owego Police Department had 130 service calls, 8 arrests, 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 31 traffic tickets. Following a traffic stop, Erik L. Gillette of Owego was charged with Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree. He...
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Patrick Adams
Patrick Adams is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Adams has violated his probation. Adams was convicted of criminal possession of a controlled substance. Adams is is 38 years old. Adams brown hair and eyes. Adams is 6’4″ tall and weighs 225 pounds. The last known...
Crash on Route 15 SB at the Sebring exit in Tioga County
Route 15 southbound is closed at the Sebring Exit in Tioga County due to tractor trailer crash. Crews are on scene, according to PennDOT. Southbound motorists are currently being detoured off and back on at the Sebring Exit. One lane is expected to be open in the next 15 minutes. The second lane is expected to reopen later this afternoon. Be alert, slow down, and drive with caution in the area. Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com.
wxhc.com
Old Parker School Gets Chance For Another New Life
The old Parker School building looks to be getting another chance at a new life after earlier this year plans to renovate the building by the YWCA and CAPCO were ended after costs to renovate the building increased by nearly $3.6 million dollars. The City of Cortland Common Council has...
14850.com
Downtown Ithaca’s Pasta Vitto has closed permanently, they say
Pasta Vitto, which opened a little over four years ago at the east end of the Ithaca Commons, “is closed for good” as of December 18th, the owners say. The casual family eatery that aimed to offer “Italian-inspired food at reasonable prices” opened in October 2018 in the former home of Madeline’s.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Assault
A Binghamton man pleaded guilty in court after a stabbing in Johnson City this summer. According to the Broome County District Attorney's Office, Peter A. Scott pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree after admitting he stabbed a man in the arm with a knife during a dispute in Johnson City in June.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Land Bank Announces Completion of Second Renovated Home in 2022
THE HOME is LOCATED AT 15 Birch Street in the City of Binghamton, this adds A NEW PROPERTY IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER AFFORDABLE HOUSING MARKET. The Land Bank paid for the renovations to the property, which had a variety of problems including lead paint and asbestos within the home.
Did You Know Upstate New York Is Home to One of the World’s Oldest Rivers?
Did you know that the Southern Tier of New York is home to one of the oldest rivers in the entire world?. It’s pretty amazing when you consider that most of us travel daily along what is the longest river on the east coast without even realizing its significance. That river is the Susquehanna.
wxhc.com
Reported Arson at Cortland Free Library
A call came in today, December 21st, around 2:35pm of a reported arson at the Cortland Free Library on Church St. in the City of Cortland. The arson reportedly took place inside the art gallery of the library. Cortland Firefighters responded to the library quickly to extinguish the fire. Reports say the fire was started intentionally.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Reindeer at Animal Adventure Park
The weather outside may be frightful, but there is something delightful at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville. There has been a herd of reindeer there since 2017. “During our Jungle Bells event. Of course, guests are here for that holiday spirit, and to see live reindeer in person is definitely a perk of the event," said owner Jordan Patch. "So, of course, with people coming in to see them and you can overhear the parents talking to children and telling them stories about reindeer and the excitement."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former Felon Pleads Guilty to Burglary
A Binghamton man who was previously convicted in 2017 pleaded guilty to a burglary charge. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Justin M. Anderson pleaded guilty to Burglary in the 3rd degree after admitting he broke into a home on Mygatt Street in September 2022 and attempted to steal property.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Miami Man Sentenced for Gas Station Skimming Scheme in Broome, Other Counties
A Miami man will spend over two years in prison for participating in an access device fraud conspiracy. According to the United States Department of Justice, Arley Gonzalez was sentenced to 27 months in prison after he admitted in May he conspired with others to build skimming devices designed to steal gas station customer information.
