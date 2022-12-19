The weather outside may be frightful, but there is something delightful at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville. There has been a herd of reindeer there since 2017. “During our Jungle Bells event. Of course, guests are here for that holiday spirit, and to see live reindeer in person is definitely a perk of the event," said owner Jordan Patch. "So, of course, with people coming in to see them and you can overhear the parents talking to children and telling them stories about reindeer and the excitement."

HARPURSVILLE, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO