What San Diego Leaders Plan to Do About Homelessness in 2023
San Diego’s homelessness crisis deepened in 2022 – and it appears likely to worsen in the new year. Rent hikes and eviction filings are surging. A downtown business group’s recent monthly counts have documented a record number of unhoused people downtown and its outskirts, and the fentanyl epidemic is only exacerbating death and despair on the street.
San Diego Unified Board Member Thinks Public Schools Should Replace Private Childcare Providers
California’s universal transitional kindergarten program rollout, which will bring free transitional kindergarten to all 4-year-olds in the state by 2025, and which San Diego Unified rolled out early, has had a devastating effect on the private childcare industry. Because state licensing requirements allow private childcare providers to care for...
Get Ready for Another Round of New City Hall
This post originally appeared in the Dec. 17 Politics Report. Subscribe to the newsletter here. (The Politics Report is available to Voice of San Diego members only.) Yes, the story of 101 Ash St. is a story about a building, its asbestos, messy politics, huge sums of wasted taxpayer dollars and undisclosed partnerships with hidden profits.
UTK Brought a Surge of New Students to San Diego Unified. That’s Hidden that Enrollment Is Still Falling in Just About Every Other Grade.
When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, schools were thrown into disarray, and closures exacerbated a nationwide trend of enrollment decline in public schools. San Diego Unified School District’s enrollment decline nearly doubled from the 2019 to 2020 school year. The rate of decline increased again during the 2021 school year. District data shows that overall San Diego Unified has seen a nearly nine percent drop in student enrollment in the last five years totaling more than 11,000 students.
Politics Report: A GOP Dissenter
This story has been updated. Monday, the Republican Party of San Diego County is set to re-elect Paula Whitsell as its chair and not everyone is pleased. Backstory: Former Chair Tony Krvaric chose Whitsell as his successor two years ago before vanishing from the public stage where he had been a provocative and very present leader for the party in San Diego for more than a decade. He had followed an equally ever-available and always-quotable chairman whom he considered a mentor, Ron Nehring.
These Imperial Valley Farmers Want to Pay More for Their Colorado River Water
Alex Jack says he’s not charged enough for the water he uses at his Imperial Valley farm. Because the Colorado River water shared by him and his neighboring farmers who make up the vast agricultural economy in the middle of the desert is so cheap, he says, farmers have little incentive to conserve.
The Need for Inclusionary Housing: The Case of La Mesa
A large new apartment project has been proposed at the gateway to La Mesa. This project demonstrates the dangers of treating the housing crisis as just an issue of inadequate supply. What this new proposal points out instead is the need for all local jurisdictions in the region to adopt policies requiring that 10 to 20 percent of units in market-rate developments be affordable to lower income households.
County Continues to Take on Wage Theft
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors moved forward Tuesday with a new policy intended to crack down on wage theft and other complaints coming from janitorial, landscaping and security workers. One of those workers told elected officials ahead of their 4-0 vote that she’s spent 30 years making minimum...
Democrats Expected to Maintain Current Party Leadership in Early ’23 Elections
This post originally appeared in the Dec. 10 Politics Report. The weekly newsletter is exclusively available to VOSD members. Join today. It’s been seven months since Will Rodriguez-Kennedy went on leave from his position as the chair of the San Diego County Democratic Party, following a sexual misconduct allegation that became the subject of a lawsuit in September after local prosecutors said they would not bring any charges over the event.
The Messy Road to Bring a Bachelor’s Degree to San Diego City College
During a February meeting of the college council of San Diego City College, cybersecurity professor David Kennemer laid out his proposal to develop a bachelor’s degree in cyber defense and analysis. Up until recently, community colleges could only offer associate’s degrees and workforce certifications. But thanks to 2021’s AB 927, up to 30 community colleges annually can now develop bachelor’s degrees that meet certain stipulations. It would be the first bachelor’s degree offered by City College in its over 100-year history, and only the second offered by a community college in the county.
San Diego Is Not Protected from California’s Severe Water Supply Crisis
California’s water supply crisis has hit a tipping point, with impacts spreading far and wide, reaching local communities and critical industries, putting us once again in jeopardy. This is a pivotal moment in the state’s future – one in which bold political leadership will emerge, or future generations will...
Settling SDG&E Lawsuit Wasn’t Part of City’s Monopoly Deal. Now It’s Paying the Price.
The city of San Diego didn’t settle a lawsuit with San Diego Gas and Electric before renewing its contract with the investor-owned provider. San Diego could now be on the hook for at least $100 million more than planned to build a wastewater-to-drinking water system. The city’s decision to...
Covid Year Two: Death Gap Narrowed Between Racial Groups — Class Less So
This story is part of our reporting series, “Covid Year Two: After the Vaccine.” See the full series here. The path Covid-19 tore through San Diego was as tragic as it was misshapen, but the lines it carved were not random. By and large, the death toll bypassed the scenic coastal roads, steered away from gated communities and veered south at the Coronado Bridge.
Covid Killed Half as Many San Diegans During Year Two of the Pandemic, But More Young People
This story is part of our reporting series, “Covid Year Two: After the Vaccine.” See the full series here. It’s not exactly surprising: The number of deaths related to Covid-19 dropped by almost half during the second year of the pandemic in San Diego County, after vaccines became widely available to the general public.
It’s Time to Make the Expanded, Monthly Child Tax Credit Permanent
With election results now certified, it has become clear that there will be a shift in leadership and decision-making within the halls of the U.S. House of Representatives. We are now in a “lame duck period,” which is defined as the in-between time when an out-going elected official or group continues to hold power, before the inauguration of their successor(s). Often, a lame duck period is understood as a time of inaction, of sitting, and waiting. The problem is … San Diego families can’t afford to wait.
VOSD Podcast: High Drama at High Tech High
One of the most famous charter schools in the region, and perhaps the country, is High Tech High. Its project-based learning model and innovative approach to education stands out in San Diego — as does its inexperienced teaching staff. Last year, HTH educators decided to unionize (following suit with...
San Diego Tries — Again — to Develop a Vacant Property in the Heart of North Park
The historic Woolworth building in North Park has been sitting vacant on a prime piece of real estate along University Avenue for years, despite the city of San Diego’s attempts to renovate it. But the city is ready to try — once again — to redevelop the property.
Low Campaign Finance Limits Harm Campaign Workers
Another election season has come to an end. The public is relieved to be rid of political ads on every commercial break, a mailbox full of cardstock they’ll never read, and strangers knocking at their door and texting them all the time. Campaign staffers, most newly unemployed, are recovering from the 50 to 120-hour work weeks that have defined their lives for the last three to nine months while they were paid meager monthly rates.
State Reform Gives Man Once Sentenced to Life Without Parole a Second Chance
A man who until only a few weeks ago was serving life without parole could soon be released from prison thanks to a statewide criminal justice reform. Brian Mason agreed in San Diego County Superior Court on Tuesday to a new 35-year sentence, after a judge in October vacated his decades-old felony-murder charge. He was still liable for several underlying crimes.
