Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Famous restaurant chain opens another Maryland locationKristen WaltersBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Federal authorities step in to help clean up crime in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the eighth straight year, Baltimore City streets have been struck by more than 300 homicides. That amounts to nearly six unnecessary lives lost every week. Stepping in to stop the bloodshed, back in August, Maryland’s US Attorney Erek Barron implemented an Al Capone style of...
BPD officer stripped of powers after indictment alleges marijuana dealing
A Baltimore Police officer is suspended without pay after being indicted in Baltimore County on drug dealing allegations.
foxbaltimore.com
Six dozen violent offenders arrested in warrant sweep
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Nearly six dozen violent offenders are now off the streets as result of a federal, state and local partnership. The US Marshals Service joined other federal agencies, state leaders and local law enforcement at the federal courthouse in Baltimore Thursday to announce the result of Operation Ignite the Light, a two-week warrant sweep.
Gunman Strikes Innocent Bystander, Kills Baltimore Man In DC
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of murdering one and injuring another in DC. The suspect was caught on a nearby surveillance camera after the shooting around 1:20 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 17 in the 2400 block of 18th Street, Northwest, according to Metropolitan police. Police...
City settles two lawsuits against BPD, including one involving the GTTF
Two lawsuits against the Baltimore Police Department, including one involving the Gun Trace Task Force, have been settled out of court.
foxbaltimore.com
Councilman frustrated over crime in open air drug markets
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two homicides, hours apart on Wednesday in Baltimore. One of those homicides happened on West Belvedere Avenue, an open-air drug market in the city. District 5 Councilman Isacc "Yitzy" Schleifer presides over that neighborhood. Schleifer was at the scene of the shooting in his district, where...
Girl Mistakenly Shot While Being Driven Around Baltimore
A young girl was shot in the leg while riding in a car along a Baltimore street, authorities say.The 14-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after the shooting around 2 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, according to Baltimore police.Investigators say that the young teen was shot in the leg while she was a …
wnav.com
Annapolis Man Gets 25 Years in Prison for Shooting on Pleasant Street
22-year-old Keenan Amal Jackson of Annapolis was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday for his role in an October 2021 robbery that left a Baltimore man dead this past August on Pleasant Street. It comes a week after another young man was found guilty of the shooting death of Michelle Cummings, a Naval Academy mother who was killed by a stray bullet that police say was also fired from Pleasant street.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore police, FBI announce more people arrested in ride-share carjackings, robberies
Baltimore police and the FBI on Wednesday announced a series of arrests in recent ride-share carjackings and robberies. Authorities are investigating 39 ride-share incidents involving either a carjacking, kidnapping or both since November. Baltimore police and the FBI formed a task force to help combat a growing problem of ride-share robberies and carjackings.
HipHopDX.com
Baltimore Rapper YGG Tay Indicted For Federal Murder Conspiracy
Baltimore rapper YGG Tay has been hit with a federal indictment for an alleged murder conspiracy while he was already serving time in federal prison for drug and gun charges. According to WBALTV, the indictment came down on Monday (December 19) and included five other Baltimore men associated with the Black Guerilla Family. Six murders, 11 shootings, attempted robberies, drug dealing and witness intimidation are among the charges.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore rapper and notorious contracted killer federally charged in gang conspiracy
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A newly unsealed federal indictment charges six men allegedly associated with the notorious Black Guerilla Family gang including; Baltimore rapper YGG Tay (Davante Harrison) and David Warren, who gained notoriety after beating nearly a dozen attempted murder charges over the past decade. Back in 2020,...
Police make 6 arrests tied to 12 separate rideshare robbery cases
In most cases minors order rides through various apps with the intention of carjacking the driver and then going on to rob more customers.
Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital
A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
foxbaltimore.com
Edgewood woman convicted of arson and murder sentenced to 4 consecutive life sentences
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman from Edgewood who was convicted of murder charges and arson has been sentenced to four consecutive life sentences plus twenty years by a Harford County court. A Harford County jury found 63-year-old Bobbie Sue Hodge guilty of arson in the first degree, four counts...
wypr.org
Data: Driven by warrants, arrests are up in Baltimore City for the first time in more than a decade
Baltimore police have made more arrests than they did the year prior for the first time since at least 2010, ending a consistent trend of year-over-year declines that saw arrests drop by 75%, a Baltimore Banner analysis of police databases shows. Police attribute the first increase in more than decade...
Brother of Maryland man killed during suspected carjacking speaks
LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police spent Wednesday afternoon investigating, doing door knocks, and passing out flyers hoping to catch the suspect that took the life of 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas. Thomas was shot and killed during a suspected carjacking at a gas station in Largo. This was possibly one of […]
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore City Police search for suspects in connection to downtown Baltimore homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department is asking for the public's help to find suspects they believe are connected to a fatal shooting that took place downtown Baltimore on Wednesday, says the department. Police say investigators believe the two men pictured below are responsible for the shooting death...
foxbaltimore.com
City resident weighs in on uptick in rideshare carjackings and robberies
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At two o'clock this afternoon, the FBI and Baltimore Police Department will release new details concerning rideshare carjackings and robberies. This is in response to a recent spike in that type of crime, like the incident getting national attention at the Horseshoe Casino a few weeks ago.
hotnewhiphop.com
YGG Tay Charged In A Federal Murder Conspiracy
The rapper is being indicted alongside a notorious hitman for various charges. A Baltimore rapper known as YGG Tay is facing charges that a federal grand jury alleges tie together a number of crimes in the city over the years. The rapper, whose real name is Davante Harrison, has been...
Life In Prison For Edgewood Murderer Who Set Townhouse Blaze That Killed Four: State's Attorney
The woman convicted of setting a Maryland townhouse ablaze in 2019 that led to the deaths of multiple people will likely never see the light of day after being sentenced on arson, murder, and other charges, according to the Harford County State's Attorney. Edgewood resident Bobbie Sue Hodge, 63, was...
Comments / 0