ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

Federal authorities step in to help clean up crime in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For the eighth straight year, Baltimore City streets have been struck by more than 300 homicides. That amounts to nearly six unnecessary lives lost every week. Stepping in to stop the bloodshed, back in August, Maryland’s US Attorney Erek Barron implemented an Al Capone style of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Six dozen violent offenders arrested in warrant sweep

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Nearly six dozen violent offenders are now off the streets as result of a federal, state and local partnership. The US Marshals Service joined other federal agencies, state leaders and local law enforcement at the federal courthouse in Baltimore Thursday to announce the result of Operation Ignite the Light, a two-week warrant sweep.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Councilman frustrated over crime in open air drug markets

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two homicides, hours apart on Wednesday in Baltimore. One of those homicides happened on West Belvedere Avenue, an open-air drug market in the city. District 5 Councilman Isacc "Yitzy" Schleifer presides over that neighborhood. Schleifer was at the scene of the shooting in his district, where...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Girl Mistakenly Shot While Being Driven Around Baltimore

A young girl was shot in the leg while riding in a car along a Baltimore street, authorities say.The 14-year-old girl was taken to a hospital after the shooting around 2 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 22, according to Baltimore police.Investigators say that the young teen was shot in the leg while she was a …
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

Annapolis Man Gets 25 Years in Prison for Shooting on Pleasant Street

22-year-old Keenan Amal Jackson of Annapolis was sentenced to 25 years in prison Tuesday for his role in an October 2021 robbery that left a Baltimore man dead this past August on Pleasant Street. It comes a week after another young man was found guilty of the shooting death of Michelle Cummings, a Naval Academy mother who was killed by a stray bullet that police say was also fired from Pleasant street.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
HipHopDX.com

Baltimore Rapper YGG Tay Indicted For Federal Murder Conspiracy

Baltimore rapper YGG Tay has been hit with a federal indictment for an alleged murder conspiracy while he was already serving time in federal prison for drug and gun charges. According to WBALTV, the indictment came down on Monday (December 19) and included five other Baltimore men associated with the Black Guerilla Family. Six murders, 11 shootings, attempted robberies, drug dealing and witness intimidation are among the charges.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Confused Man Shot In Head Takes Himself To Baltimore Hospital

A confused man who thought he had been hit by a blunt object took himself to the hospital after being shot in Baltimore, authorities say. On Monday, Dec. 19, around 4:45 p.m., Northwest District officers were dispatched to the 5200 block of Reisterstown Road to investigate reports of gunfire in the area, according to Baltimore police.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Brother of Maryland man killed during suspected carjacking speaks

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — Prince George’s County police spent Wednesday afternoon investigating, doing door knocks, and passing out flyers hoping to catch the suspect that took the life of 54-year-old Lee Alexander Thomas. Thomas was shot and killed during a suspected carjacking at a gas station in Largo. This was possibly one of […]
LARGO, MD
foxbaltimore.com

City resident weighs in on uptick in rideshare carjackings and robberies

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At two o'clock this afternoon, the FBI and Baltimore Police Department will release new details concerning rideshare carjackings and robberies. This is in response to a recent spike in that type of crime, like the incident getting national attention at the Horseshoe Casino a few weeks ago.
BALTIMORE, MD
hotnewhiphop.com

YGG Tay Charged In A Federal Murder Conspiracy

The rapper is being indicted alongside a notorious hitman for various charges. A Baltimore rapper known as YGG Tay is facing charges that a federal grand jury alleges tie together a number of crimes in the city over the years. The rapper, whose real name is Davante Harrison, has been...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy