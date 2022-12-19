Baltimore rapper YGG Tay has been hit with a federal indictment for an alleged murder conspiracy while he was already serving time in federal prison for drug and gun charges. According to WBALTV, the indictment came down on Monday (December 19) and included five other Baltimore men associated with the Black Guerilla Family. Six murders, 11 shootings, attempted robberies, drug dealing and witness intimidation are among the charges.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO