WJAC TV
Local service organization celebrates 50th anniversary
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — In Cambria County, the West End Lions Group is celebrating 50 years of service to the community. Members were in the West End section of Johnstown Wednesday with Santa and the lion mascot. With inflation, COVID and other factors impacting the area, more residents...
WJAC TV
Former Bedford Co. church now serving as new home for area food pantry
Bedford County, PA (WJAC) — A former United Methodist church in Manns Choice is the new home of the community's food pantry. The Center for Community Action, which oversees the county's six food pantries, had to move from its previous facility in October and just got its new property ready in time for December’s distribution.
WJAC TV
Forest Hills students receive special holiday ride
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Forest Hills elementary and preschool students got a special holiday treat at school on Wednesday. The Christmas train that runs at the Galleria took the students around the building. The train was then taken back to the Galleria for it to run at the...
State College
‘Truly Devastating’: Centre County United Way Cancels ‘Taste of the Town’ Fundraiser
Centre County United Way’s signature fundraiser won’t return this year thanks to a costly snowstorm. On Tuesday, the local nonprofit confirmed it won’t make up its 2022 “Taste of the Town” event after a Dec. 15 snowstorm initially forced its postponement. Citing the complexities of a rescheduled event, Centre County United Way officials are cutting their losses and focusing on 2023.
WJAC TV
How to stay healthy and warm with freezing temperatures on the way
CENTRE CO., Pa. (WJAC) — This winter storm Thursday, and the one this weekend, also pose health risks. 6 News spoke with health and government officials about some health and heating tips. Sub-zero weather won't do your body any favors, but one official from Mount Nittany Medical Center tells...
wtaj.com
Long haired rabbit named “Magic” seeks fur-ever home
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Shelby Burns from the Central Pa Humane Society introduces us to a long-haired rabbit named “Magic.” He is litter-box trained and ready for his forever home. Magic would be perfect for a family with cats, dogs, and kids. He was given to the Central Pa Humane Society after his owner found out she was expecting and could no longer take care of him properly.
Altoona church to open new youth outreach center in 2023
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Champion Life Church in Altoona will be opening a new youth center to help provide after-school and weekend activities. The new Altoona Youth Outreach Center located at 1314 12th Street is scheduled to open in early 2023. A moderate renovation will soon be made to the church’s former gymnasium complex. […]
fox8tv.com
Seven Springs Fire
Multiple crews in Somerset and nearby counties spent several hours Tuesday afternoon battling a building fire at Seven Springs Mountain Resort. Resort officials say the blaze broke out at a small electrical building near one of the slopes just after 12:30 p.m. Officials say the fire was contained to the...
aajhslivewire.com
Mama Randazzo’s
Mama Randazzo’s was established in 2000 by Paul Randazzo. The restaurant mainly serves homemade Italian food, but they also offer other food items that are not Italian. It is a hometown restaurant located at 1600 Broadway, Altoona, Pa. The restaurant has an amazing atmosphere, great service and the food never seems to disappoint! Their hours are 11a.m. – 9p.m. Monday-Saturday.
abc23.com
Cambria County Homeless
Homelessness is an ongoing issue that continues to affect many counties across the Commonwealth, including right here in Cambria County. But what’s being done locally to help combat this problem especially as the temperature continues to drop?. We went to the only homeless shelter in Johnstown Tuesday The Martha...
Live updates: Snow emergencies, cancellations in Centre County as storm begins
Snow led to messy road conditions throughout the day.
Firm buying Pa. mall plans to transform it into an economic center
Revitalizing the nearly empty Lycoming Mall in Lycoming County is the plan of real estate developers in State College. FAMVEST has a contract to buy the mall near Muncy and plans to transform it into a mixed-use economic center, said its president Jon Jahanshahi. The mixed use could include retail...
wccsradio.com
SEVERE WINTER WEATHER BRINGS MEDICAL CONCERNS
Indiana County over the next 3 days is expected to see some very strong winter weather. The county is under a winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service until noon today. Wet snow is expected between now and noon, with accumulations up to an inch of snow and up...
wdadradio.com
TWO DISPLACED BY FIRE ON SCHOOL STREET
Two people were displaced due to a fire on School Street in Indiana Borough last night. Indiana County 911 reported that the call went out at 9:18 last night for a structure fire at 219 School Street. Indiana, Creekside and Homer City fire departments along with Indiana Borough Police, the HazMat team and citizens ambulance were initially dispatched. Plumville and Blacklick fire departments were called in for standby detail within the hour, and 40 minutes after the first call, the Coral-Graceton fire department was called to provide assistance on scene.
wtaj.com
The weather pattern is going to turn rough for the end of this week heading into the holiday
A push of mild air in the upper levels of the atmosphere will help to bring us a wintry mix Thursday. Precipitation will start as snow and sleet near the Maryland border by sunrise and will spread northward rapidly by the middle of the morning. A few inches of snow are likely before the precipitation goes to sleet, freezing rain, and eventually plain rain. Temperatures will struggle to rise through the 30s by evening.
explorejeffersonpa.com
School Closings and Delays for Friday, December 23, 2022
A look at area school closings and delays for Jefferson County and surrounding areas for Friday, December 23, 2022, brought to you by Cousin Basils Restaurant and Bar. Butler Co. Community College-All Locations – no classes; all activities canceled. Clarion-Limestone Area School District. Keystone School District. North Clarion County...
Route 322 closed between Mifflin, Centre counties
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A section of U.S. 322 westbound was closed between Mifflin and Centre counties due to a disabled commercial vehicle, PennDOT said on Thursday morning. As of around noon on Thursday, 511PA was no longer showing the road as closed. The road was closed between Milroy, Mifflin County, and Potters Mills, Centre County, […]
wpxz1041fm.com
PAINT THE PLOW WINNER ANNOUNCED
PennDOT announced the District 10 regional winner of the Paint the Plow safety outreach contest. Butler County Area Vocational-Technical School won the “Fan Favorite” award, which was determined by online voting. Keystone High School of Clarion County was the honorable mention. All of the participant’s blades will be...
Claysburg man charged after dogs found chained without food, water
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Claysburg man is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after state police say they found four dogs in extremely poor health on his property. Troopers were sent to a home along Beaver Dam Road in Kimmel Township on Monday, Oct. 3 to assist Greenfield Township police. After arriving at the […]
High school wins PennDOT District 9 “Paint the Plow” contest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high school in Bedford County has been declared the winner of PennDOT’s annual Paint the Plow program in District 9. This year’s fan favorite award went to the Tussey Mountain High School in Saxton. The art on the plow depicts two Titan mascots saying “Don’t drive and text” and […]
