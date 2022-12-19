Read full article on original website
Blizzard Forecast Forces school closure Wednesday, district closure Thursday
Lincoln, NE (December 20, 2022) Due to the Winter Weather Warning for Wednesday and Thursday issued by the National Weather Service, Lincoln Public Schools announced a School Closure Day for Wednesday, and a District Closure Day for Thursday. “This is not an easy decision for us to make so far...
City Declares Snow Emergency
Lincoln, NE (December 21, 2022) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities declared a Snow Emergency for the City of Lincoln effective at 8 p.m. tonight. No parking bans will be in effect at that time, but residents are asked to prepare for removal of vehicles from emergency snow routes, bus routes and arterial streets, if necessary.
Winter Storm Warning Issued Starting Wednesday Noon
People help push a vehicle that gets stuck in some snow at 70th and Kearney Avenue in northeast Lincoln on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Courtesy of John Haxby) Lincoln, NE (December 20, 2022) The National Weather Service in Valley has placed a WINTER STORM WARNING in the forecast, to go into effect at Noon Wednesday, and running until 7:00 P.M. Friday. Also, a WIND CHILL WARNING goes into effect at Midnight Wednesday and runs through Noon on Saturday.
Tree and Lights Recycling Programs Offered Through Mid-January
Lincoln, NE (December 22, 2022) Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) today announced the availability of several programs for Christmas tree and light recycling through mid-January 2023. The City will provide Christmas tree drop-off sites December 25 through January 16, 2023, at these locations:. Ballard Park, 3901 North 66th St. Holmes...
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green Announces Retirement
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 20)–University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chancellor Ronnie Green on Tuesday announced he plans to retire at the end of June 2023, or when his successor is able to take over to make for a seamless transition of leadership. Green said in a video message sent to students and...
University Of Nebraska To Reward Contractors Who Offer Internships
Husker engineering graduate student Rachael Wagner adjusts the MIRA surgical robot. (Courtesy photo)(University of Nebraska) Lincoln, NE (December 21, 2022) As part of a broad effort to expand paid internship opportunities for University of Nebraska students, the NU System will pilot a new program that incentivizes businesses to include internships in their proposals when participating in the university’s competitive bidding process, President Ted Carter announced today.
New State Senator Named
LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska Governor-elect Jim Pillen and Governor Pete Ricketts announced today that Beau Ballard will be the next senator for Legislative District 21, which includes Northwest Lincoln. “Beau will be a great advocate for LD 21. He has been knocking on doors of constituents since he was...
Pairings Are Out For Heartland Athletic Conference Basketball Tournaments
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 20)–Pairings were released Monday for the Heartland Athletic Conference boys and girls basketball tournaments Dec. 28 through 31. In the boys bracket, the top four seeds getting first round byes on the boys side are East, Southwest, Lincoln High and Southeast. Pius X, Lincoln High, Southwest and East are the top four seeds in the girls bracket. Those teams will not play until quarterfinal action on Thursday.
