People help push a vehicle that gets stuck in some snow at 70th and Kearney Avenue in northeast Lincoln on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Courtesy of John Haxby) Lincoln, NE (December 20, 2022) The National Weather Service in Valley has placed a WINTER STORM WARNING in the forecast, to go into effect at Noon Wednesday, and running until 7:00 P.M. Friday. Also, a WIND CHILL WARNING goes into effect at Midnight Wednesday and runs through Noon on Saturday.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO