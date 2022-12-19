Read full article on original website
‘We’ve paid the price’: Virginia Department of Veterans Services needs 450 pre-applications for special license plates
Women veterans in Virginia may soon have a new recognition for their service after the Virginia Department of Veterans Services announced a campaign to honor women veterans with a special license plate.
VDOT advises Virginia motorists to reconsider travel timeline
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out an advisory to anyone who may be traveling through Virginia on Thursday. Because of a winter storm system heading through the United States, they said that motorists may want to change travel plans due to icy conditions anticipated early in the day […]
southarkansassun.com
Virginia Residents Received $250 One-Time Tax Rebates Last October
Residents of Virginia have already received one-time tax rebates of $250 per person last October. This program was made possible after the huge excess in the state’s revenue, says Moomaw. Last October, the Virginia Department of Taxation has already started distributing one-time payments of $250 tax rebates per person....
Augusta Free Press
Warner demands answers from Youngkin administration on deployment of Ashanti Alerts
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) has questions for the administration of Gov. Glenn Youngkin in how Virginia is using the Ashanti Alert, a service set up to quickly send information to law enforcement, media and the public, about adults who have been reported missing. In cases of suspected abduction, suspect information is also included.
royalexaminer.com
Bath County reopens famous Warm Springs pools and more Va. headlines
• Bath County is celebrating the reopening of the storied Warm Springs pools after the 19th-century bathhouses were shut down for an extensive restoration project.—Cardinal News. • A former police chief of Buena Vista was arrested and charged with misusing public money.—Roanoke Times. • The Virginia Department of...
WHSV
Catch a scenic train ride in 2023
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
Virginia Department of Veterans Services launches license plate campaign to honor women veterans
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services has launched a campaign to create a special license plate honoring Virginia's women veterans.
virginiapublicradio.org
120,000 Virginians quit their jobs in October
New economic numbers are showing a rising number of people in Virginia quitting their jobs. Michael Pope reports that the Great Resignation is still underway in the Commonwealth.
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
VDOT warns of potential hazardous conditions ahead of winter storm
Hampton Roads is expected to be hit with sub-freezing temperatures on Friday and Saturday, with bridges and overpasses typically freezing first.
WSLS
VDOT: Prepare for slick, icy roads Dec. 23 due to frigid temperatures
SALEM, Va. – Falling temperatures just ahead of Christmas Eve are causing concern for many in our region, especially those that plan to hit the roads. VDOT is warning drivers that the chilly weather around sunrise Friday, Dec. 23, will likely freeze wet roads, creating dangerous driving conditions. If...
Biggest slice of Youngkin’s new tax relief proposal would benefit corporations
The biggest slice of new tax relief Governor Glenn Youngkin is proposing in the two-year budget would benefit corporations. It’s already proving to be one of the most controversial elements of his spending plan, which is likely to face turbulence in a politically divided General Assembly.
Virginia Business
Va. nursing homes, assisted living facilities struggle with staffing
Virginia’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities continue to struggle with staffing shortages, according to a Virginia Health Care Association-Virginia Center for Assisted Living survey released in December. Of 154 long-term care providers who responded to the survey, 86% said their workforce situation worsened in 2022 compared with 2020,...
Santa Claus receives official permit to bring herd of legendary reindeer into Virginia on Christmas Eve
The permit to Nicolas “Santa” Claus, of the North Pole, gives permission for Santa to bring his herd of “eight tiny reindeer” and one additional rare, red-nosed reindeer into the Commonwealth for one night this holiday.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Airbnb host ranked No. 1 in Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke’s very own Airbnb host, Allison was listed as No. 1 for top new Airbnb hosts in Virginia, according to Airbnb. Airbnb released its top new host in each state in the U.S. The release states between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Virginia with only one listing have earned nearly $30 million.
theriver953.com
Preparation for the advancing weather is recommended
A variety of precipitation is falling in the entire region along with exceptionally high winds and bitter cold expected. Several warnings and watches are in place throughout the region through the weekend. Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia through the...
Virginia minimum wage set to increase Jan. 1, 2023
Virginia is one of 25 states that will see an increase in minimum wage starting next year. Under current Virginia law, the rate will increase to $12 per hour.
WBTM
Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign is Back
Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI enforcement and public education campaign is back on Virginia’s roads this holiday season to close out its 21st year of deterring drunk driving. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, combines law enforcement efforts with research-based outreach to remind Virginians to plan for a safe ride home after drinking.
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has officially ordered that the flags of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia be lowered to half-staff in memory of Brodnax Town Police Chief Joseph Edward Carey, Sr., who was killed in the line of duty.
k12dive.com
OCR probe leads to changes in restraint, seclusion practices in Virginia program
Virginia's Southeastern Cooperative Educational Programs has agreed to change its restraint and seclusion procedures, which affected primarily students with disabilities, after a five-year investigation by the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights into inappropriate use of the practices, OCR announced Dec. 16. The OCR investigation found that during...
