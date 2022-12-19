ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

DC News Now

VDOT advises Virginia motorists to reconsider travel timeline

VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) sent out an advisory to anyone who may be traveling through Virginia on Thursday. Because of a winter storm system heading through the United States, they said that motorists may want to change travel plans due to icy conditions anticipated early in the day […]
VIRGINIA STATE
southarkansassun.com

Virginia Residents Received $250 One-Time Tax Rebates Last October

Residents of Virginia have already received one-time tax rebates of $250 per person last October. This program was made possible after the huge excess in the state’s revenue, says Moomaw. Last October, the Virginia Department of Taxation has already started distributing one-time payments of $250 tax rebates per person....
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Bath County reopens famous Warm Springs pools and more Va. headlines

• Bath County is celebrating the reopening of the storied Warm Springs pools after the 19th-century bathhouses were shut down for an extensive restoration project.—Cardinal News. • A former police chief of Buena Vista was arrested and charged with misusing public money.—Roanoke Times. • The Virginia Department of...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Catch a scenic train ride in 2023

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) is currently selling tickets for Jan-March 2023. They currently offer two excursions you can choose from, and both trips last around three hours. On the BLUE RIDGE FLYER, passengers head east for an opportunity to experience the thrill of roaring through...
STAUNTON, VA
WSLS

VDOT: Prepare for slick, icy roads Dec. 23 due to frigid temperatures

SALEM, Va. – Falling temperatures just ahead of Christmas Eve are causing concern for many in our region, especially those that plan to hit the roads. VDOT is warning drivers that the chilly weather around sunrise Friday, Dec. 23, will likely freeze wet roads, creating dangerous driving conditions. If...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Business

Va. nursing homes, assisted living facilities struggle with staffing

Virginia’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities continue to struggle with staffing shortages, according to a Virginia Health Care Association-Virginia Center for Assisted Living survey released in December. Of 154 long-term care providers who responded to the survey, 86% said their workforce situation worsened in 2022 compared with 2020,...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Roanoke Airbnb host ranked No. 1 in Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke’s very own Airbnb host, Allison was listed as No. 1 for top new Airbnb hosts in Virginia, according to Airbnb. Airbnb released its top new host in each state in the U.S. The release states between Jan. 1 and Sept. 30, new hosts in Virginia with only one listing have earned nearly $30 million.
ROANOKE, VA
theriver953.com

Preparation for the advancing weather is recommended

A variety of precipitation is falling in the entire region along with exceptionally high winds and bitter cold expected. Several warnings and watches are in place throughout the region through the weekend. Governor Jim Justice has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties in West Virginia through the...
VIRGINIA STATE
WBTM

Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Campaign is Back

Virginia’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over DUI enforcement and public education campaign is back on Virginia’s roads this holiday season to close out its 21st year of deterring drunk driving. Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, formerly known as Checkpoint Strikeforce, combines law enforcement efforts with research-based outreach to remind Virginians to plan for a safe ride home after drinking.
VIRGINIA STATE
k12dive.com

OCR probe leads to changes in restraint, seclusion practices in Virginia program

Virginia's Southeastern Cooperative Educational Programs has agreed to change its restraint and seclusion procedures, which affected primarily students with disabilities, after a five-year investigation by the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights into inappropriate use of the practices, OCR announced Dec. 16. The OCR investigation found that during...
VIRGINIA STATE

