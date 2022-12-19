ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Gun Crime

By Lootpress News Staff
 3 days ago
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Kymoni Davis, also known as “Money,” 33, of Redford, Michigan, was sentenced today to eight years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Davis admitted to shooting into a Huntington club after his ejection during a New Year’s Eve party.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on January 1, 2020, Davis fired a Ruger & Co., model P95 DC, 9mm pistol through the front door of the Kulture Hookah Bar before fleeing the scene.

Davis had been ejected from the club prior to midnight. Seven individuals were injured in the shooting. Surveillance video captured the shooting, and along with statements from witnesses helped to identify Davis. Spent casings at the scene collected by law enforcement officers were later matched with a firearm seized by Charleston Police officers in an unrelated investigation. Davis was arrested in the Detroit area several months later and returned to West Virginia.

Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Davis knew he was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his prior felony convictions for uttering and publishing in Kalamazoo County, Michigan, Circuit Court on March 26, 2018, false pretenses with intent to defraud in Kent County, Michigan, Circuit Court on May 24, 2018, and delivering a check without account in Wayne County, Michigan, Circuit Court on January 25, 2019.

“This senseless act of gun violence demonstrates the consequences when firearms are in the wrong hands,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson. “I commend the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Huntington Police Department.”

“Protecting the public is ATF’s top priority,” said Special Agent in Charge Shawn Morrow of ATF’s Louisville Division. “Working with local police to provide federal resources, like the National Integrated Ballistics Information Network, or NIBIN, is one of the ways we accomplish our mission. This case demonstrates how NIBIN can help investigators link shootings, and how violent offenders are removed from the street when they use firearms to commit violent crimes. I commend the Huntington Police Department, ATF’s Charleston Field Office, and the prosecution team for their work to bring justice to the victims in this case.”

Huntington Police Department Chief Karl Colder also cited the relationship and partnership that HPD has with ATF as members of the Huntington Violent Crime and Drug Task Force.

“I would also like to recognize the effort of the prosecutors at the U.S. Attorney’s Office assigned to the investigation, and our detectives who spent timeless hours investigating the violent activities of Kymoni Davis,” Colder said. “These investigations of this magnitude can’t be accomplished without collaboration between agencies at the local, state and federal levels. This investigation sends a message that the Huntington Police Department will pursue any and all acts of violence in the city and investigate violent criminal activity.”

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney R. Gregory McVey prosecuted the case.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

