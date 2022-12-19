Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
KUTV
Nationwide winter storm leaves travelers stranded, including those at SLC International
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A frigid, snowy, and massive winter storm has led to thousands of flight cancellations and delays across the United States. The travel interruption comes at one of the busiest times of the year for air travel. Though the Wasatch Front was spared the worst...
upr.org
Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition
A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
kslnewsradio.com
At a vigil to remember those who died homeless in Utah, talk of the future
SALT LAKE CITY — A candlelight vigil was held on Dec. 21 to remember the 152 homeless people who died in Utah this year. It was held in Pioneer Park in downtown Salt Lake City. During the vigil, all 152 names were read aloud. Some people spoke about those...
upr.org
Utah shop ranked among nation’s best for hot chocolate
Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates was named one of the 'Top 20 Places for Hot Chocolate' in the United States. Hatch Family Chocolates ranked number 17 in a new ranking made by Yelp, a popular online source for restaurants and business reviews. The ranking focused on favorited locations serving hot chocolate across the nation and Hatch Family Chocolates was the only Utah business to make the list.
Fundraiser for homeless youth sells overnight stays at park benches, shanties
The listings on Airbnb bill them as "cute shanty by the Jordan River" or "coveted SLC overpass location." There's even one describing itself as a "1 bed in downtown Salt Lake"
KSLTV
Provo fire marshal to review all fires since February
PROVO, Utah — After noticing trends with recent fires, Provo’s fire marshal is now reviewing all fires that have broken out in the city since February to see if there are commonalities. “We’ve started to identify some trends more recently,” Provo Fire Marshal and Battalion Chief Lynn Schofield...
KUTV
Vigil remembers 159 homeless people who died in Utah during 2022
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — 159 homeless people have died in the past year--and at least five of them froze to death. A previously scheduled vigil to remember homeless people who perished took on new urgency Wednesday night at Pioneer Park. "There's no reason for people to be freezing...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KUTV
South Jordan neighborhood gives to children in need
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Instead of bringing each other gifts or plates of cookies, one South Jordan neighborhood spends that money on children in need for the holidays. "For 17 years, we've just decided that in the neighborhood to use the money that we would normally spend on each other giving neighbor gifts and kind of pull together as a community and give it to something better," said Kristen Maylett.
ABC 4
GTU and Walmart team up to surprise a Utah mom of six with help for Christmas
When Nicea walked through the toy aisles of the West Valley City Walmart this week searching for a Utah mom to surprise with some extra help this holiday season, she found Nena Kelly slowing walking while filling her cart. Nena works for the United States Post Office and because she’s been so busy at work, she hadn’t had a chance to get to her Christmas shopping done. We asked Nena to fill her cart with anything her kids would like – she has six to shop for! Plus Nena says she needs gifts for a Sub-for-Santa project she is donating to as well.
Gephardt Daily
South Jordan PD updates Thanksgiving fatality probe
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah Dec. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released new details in the investigation of a Thanksgiving car fire, which revealed a body inside after the flames were doused. Sgt. Eric Anderson, a South Jordan PD public information officer, Tuesday confirmed the body was found in...
upr.org
Lake Effect: "I felt so lucky to be from Utah"
I'm Miah Arnold, a writer with a novel called "Sweet Land of Bigamy", which is a comedy about making hard choices. I didn't go to the Great Salt Lake as a child, but I grew up in Utah. My dad wouldn't take us; he waxed dramatic about sandflies and he said it was stinky, and it was full of dead people and cattle that the pioneers had dropped in to save on the work of burying things. And he said that salt was a preservative, so all I imagined was stepping on corpses.
KSLTV
4,000 customers without power in Utah County
SALT LAKE CITY — Rocky Mountain Power said it is working to restore electricity to 4,080 customers in Utah County. The power company said the outage affects Orem, American Fork, Vineyard, and Lindon. A tweet said the company expects to get service up and running by 9:30 p.m. It’s...
KUTV
Utah builder offering basement apartments to buyers in tough market
EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah (KUTV) — At a time of high mortgage rates and still high prices, one Utah home builder is trying something new to attract buyers – and potentially help them more easily qualify for a mortgage. Fieldstone Homes, based in Draper, has just launched new options...
kslnewsradio.com
Free holiday meal available on Friday for Utahns in need
SALT LAKE CITY — Do you know a family in need of a Holiday meal? Direct them to Crossroads Urban Center. This Friday, Dec. 23, Crossroads Urban Center will be handing out baskets complete with turkeys and sides for families who need a holiday meal. Distributing at Rowland Hall...
Best ice skating rinks near Salt Lake City
It's that time of year when winter activities are particularly appealing for holiday-lovers. While there are plenty of ways to have some wintertime fun, including some ones you might not expect, ice skating is a classic that the whole family can enjoy.
KUTV
Kneepkens, No. 12 Utah women swamp Southern Utah 90-56
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (AP) — Gianna Kneepkens scored 17 points and No. 12 Utah used a hot second half to race past Southern Utah 90-56 on Thursday night as the Utes matched the best start in school history. The 2018-19 team also started 12-0. The chance to set...
KUTV
Investigation finds no weapon on campus at Highland High School
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Highland High School was placed on a temporary “hold” alert after a tip led officials to believe a student may have brought a weapon into the building. In a tweet send at 9:28 a.m. Tuesday, officials with the Salt Lake City School...
ksl.com
5-year-old entrepreneur shares sugar passion with Utahns
KAYSVILLE — A 5-year-old entrepreneur from Davis County is spreading smiles across the Wasatch Front with his own business called Sneaky Bubba. Raxon "Bubba" Garza became obsessed with trying to cook eggs on his own at the age of 2, but frequently ran into disaster. When he was still destroying things around the house at age 4, his parents told him he needed to start earning money if he was going to continue breaking things, his mother, Denise Garza, recalls.
