Paso Robles, CA

Cyberbullying Incident Investigated at Paso Robles School

By Paso Robles Press
 3 days ago
A possible weapon in the photo was found to be a BB gun

PASO ROBLES — School Resource Officers (SROs) at Paso Robles Joint Unified School District investigated a cyberbullying incident that occurred last week at Winifred Pifer Elementary School.

School administrators were notified of a Snapchat bullying situation which included a photo of a possible weapon. According to SROs, they immediately followed up on the matter and found the weapon pictured was a BB gun and declared there was no threat made to any school or person.

Winifred Pifer Elementary School was notified of a Snapchat cyberbullying issue. Additionally, a picture was sent of a possible weapon. PRJUSD and the SROs collaborated on an effort to educate students and parents about the dangers of social media use and cyberbullying.

Paso Robles, CA
