Good morning! It’s a very cold and icy morning across a large portion of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Snow, ice pellets, sleet & freezing rain have been turning roads & other surfaces icy/snowy overnight, and that should continue for many of us today. Our wind direction (and speed) will dictate who begins to thaw out first, and who stays iced over longest. The main source of cold air is pouring through the Gorge and across the metro area. Obviously that cold air reached all valley locations and parts of the Coast, but things will begin to change today the farther away you live from the Gorge. As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., most of the central Oregon Coast is climbing above freezing. That trend will continue to the north, so you folks along the northern Oregon & southern Washington Coast should begin to thaw out later this morning. Between the late morning & afternoon, a southerly wind should spread across the southern Willamette Valley, beginning the warm up there. It’s possible the south wind could reach the central Willamette Valley late this afternoon, but it may not be enough to thaw conditions out. Temps should gradually warm up late today (close to Salem), hopefully above freezing so ice starts to melt. Any showers should start to switch over to rain (as opposed to freezing rain). Points to the north won’t be as lucky.

OREGON STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO