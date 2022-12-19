Read full article on original website
Heavy rain sets off flooding in parts of Portland metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE. The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory at 10:28 p.m. for the next two hours for all the Portland metro counties until 12:30 a.m. They are asking the public to avoid flooded roads and to be cautious and aware while driving at night. Sustained...
Storm system brings heavy rain, wicked wind back into the region
Starting Monday evening, several weather watches and warnings have been issued for a pair of storm systems that are expected to bring a lot of rain and some pretty significant wind to Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington through Tuesday.
▶️ ODOT: Central Oregon snowplow was passed by van doing 70 mph during storm
The winter storm that paralyzed many roads in Oregon, including large stretches of Interstate 84, had moved away as of Monday. But not before it made Christmas travel unbearable and, for some, impossible. The Portland area got hit first and the trouble moved east into the Columbia River Gorge. “It...
20+ foot waves expected to hit Oregon Coast starting Sunday night
If you're planning on going to the beach in the coming days, be careful, the National Weather Service is reporting big waves coming in Sunday night through Wednesday.
Ice Storm Warnings posted for the Columbia River Gorge, could see up to an inch in places
PORTLAND, Ore. — The nasty winter weather is not over for those living in and around the Columbia River Gorge. The National Weather Service in Portland has issued an Ice Storm Warning going into effect at midnight. Corbett, Rooster Rock State Park, Multnomah Fall, Cascade Locks, North Bonneville, and Stevenson could see up to 1/2 inch of ice before warmer air gets into the gorge. The Ice Storm Warning is set to expire at 6 p.m. Monday. Forecasters say winds could be gusting as high as 50 mph.
REGION CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH WINTER STORM
While the Umpqua Valley has rain and moderate temperatures, much of western Oregon continues to face numerous challenges as it deals with the impacts of a strong winter storm. In Eugene, many offices and organizations planned to open mid-morning Friday but eventually decided to close for the day, due to continued hazardous driving conditions. A declaration of an Ice Emergency remained in effect.
Latest Portland winter storm forecast: Don’t expect ice to melt until early Saturday morning
If you were thinking icy conditions in the Portland area might melt today, it’s probably time to adjust expectations. “Mother Nature gave everybody a day to sit back and enjoy an extra cup of coffee or cocoa,” said Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, calling Friday “Respect Nature Day.”
Flight cancellations frustrate travelers, cause multi-day delays in return trips
PORTLAND, Ore. — Winter storms, a busy holiday travel period and reduced airline staffing have all contributed to flight cancellations that persist past the holiday weekend, frustrating travelers who are trying to return home or start their vacations. Flight Aware, a national flight tracker, reports more than 3,600 flights...
Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
Ice Storm with Rain and Snow Could Unload in Seattle and Portland This Weekend, Forecast Says
Residents in Portland and Seattle could expect a mixture of rain and snow, with ice conditions, until the weekend, resulting in delayed delivery of packages, slowed commutes and travel disruptions. The forecast emphasized that dangerous travel and potential power outages could emerge in portions of the Pacific Northwest as many...
Freezing rain dominates Friday: Here’s how it shakes out
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We could be dealing with frozen roads in Portland and the Columbia River Gorge through at least Saturday morning. Here’s what you need to know to get you through Friday. The Wind Chill Advisory ends at 6 a.m. Friday. We’ll have the bitter, cold...
Ice Storm Through At Least Part of Saturday
Good morning! It’s a very cold and icy morning across a large portion of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Snow, ice pellets, sleet & freezing rain have been turning roads & other surfaces icy/snowy overnight, and that should continue for many of us today. Our wind direction (and speed) will dictate who begins to thaw out first, and who stays iced over longest. The main source of cold air is pouring through the Gorge and across the metro area. Obviously that cold air reached all valley locations and parts of the Coast, but things will begin to change today the farther away you live from the Gorge. As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., most of the central Oregon Coast is climbing above freezing. That trend will continue to the north, so you folks along the northern Oregon & southern Washington Coast should begin to thaw out later this morning. Between the late morning & afternoon, a southerly wind should spread across the southern Willamette Valley, beginning the warm up there. It’s possible the south wind could reach the central Willamette Valley late this afternoon, but it may not be enough to thaw conditions out. Temps should gradually warm up late today (close to Salem), hopefully above freezing so ice starts to melt. Any showers should start to switch over to rain (as opposed to freezing rain). Points to the north won’t be as lucky.
Some travelers make it home in time for Christmas, as airport travel improves
PORTLAND, Ore — Freezing rain subsided early Saturday morning. While airport travel woes persist, it's getting better. Alaska Airlines resumed operations in Portland Christmas Day after cancelling all of its mainline flights out of PDX through Christmas Eve. Southwest Airlines says they are unwinding disruptions. Both airlines say people should still expect some cancellations.
PDX flights delayed, canceled as ice storm moves in
PORTLAND, Ore. — The upcoming ice storm wasn't forecasted to hit Portland until Thursday evening, but high winds in the area and severe winter weather elsewhere in the country appeared to already prompted a round of flight delays and a few cancellations Thursday morning and afternoon at Portland International Airport.
'It's craziness' | Holiday travelers stuck in Portland due to flight cancelations, delays at PDX
PORTLAND, Ore. — UPDATE. As of 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, an Alaska Airlines representative have confirmed to KGW that they have resumed operations in Portland. With some expected cancellations due to displaced aircraft and crews as a result of Friday’s winter storm. They did not release information regarding the number of rebooked guests.
Icy weather impacts Clark County and region
Clark County got its first hit of winter weather as icy conditions snarled traffic on interstates and roadways on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the region on Thursday, which extended through the late hours of Friday. Freezing rain began Thursday evening and led to a number of crashes that were reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation beginning at 3:30 p.m., with one south of the Yale bridge on state Route 503.
Portland winter storm: A timeline for when bitter cold, snow, ice expected to arrive
Portland area forecasters are sounding the alarms that the impending snow and ice storm may not be our typical winter squall. The worst of it: Temperatures dipping into the mid-teens Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Then a thin layer of snow starting Thursday evening, followed by freezing rain into Friday. That’s expected to create a slick layer of ice over everything.
Rocky landslide closes OR-18, ODOT working to get road cleared
A landslide on OR-18 spread large rocks across the road, blocking traffic.
Cold weather shelters fill up as ice storm hits Portland metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Even before the expected ice storm arrived in the Portland metro area Thursday night, a bitter cold start to Thursday forced a lot of vulnerable people to spend the night in severe weather shelters. At the Salvation Army severe weather shelter in Hillsboro, people were seen...
