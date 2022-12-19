Read full article on original website
Tragedy strikes Gilbert, Arizona on Christmas Day as man shot and killedEdy ZooGilbert, AZ
82-Year-Old Elderly AZ Woman Works at Walmart to Pay her Medical Bills; Customer Starts GoFundMe and Raises Over $130KZack LoveApache Junction, AZ
5 Must-Visit Nightclubs in PhoenixBryan DijkhuizenPhoenix, AZ
Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Two men dead following murder-suicide at Phoenix gas stationEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
WNDU
Tyler Buchner to start at QB for Irish in Gator Bowl
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WNDU) - It’s officially game week for the Notre Dame football team, as the Irish arrived in Jacksonville, Fla., on Monday ahead of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl on Friday afternoon. With the start of game week, we now know the answer to one of the biggest questions...
WNDU
2nd Chance Pets: Milky Way & Reese’s
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Milky Way and Reese’s!. Milky Way and...
WNDU
Ironworks Ice Rink in Mishawaka open for winter break hours
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - After many of us here in Michiana stayed inside this past weekend due to the dangerously cold temperatures, some left their homes on Monday to go ice skating at the Ironworks Ice Rink in downtown Mishawaka. Families went to the rink, which is located at 410...
WNDU
People get ready to celebrate a postponed Christmas as travel gets back to normal
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A wicked winter storm this weekend caused multiple travel advisories to be issued and cancelled most if not every flight in and out of the Midwest. Now, flights from South Bend International Airport and the South Shore Line are, for the most part, running as scheduled, and Christmas is on for those that had their holiday plans postponed due to travel issues.
WNDU
Much of area has travel woes on Christmas Eve
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Outside of St. Joseph County, residents have their own travel woes Christmas Eve. Lagrange County officials have moved the county’s road status to a travel watch. And in Cass County, Michigan, the county will remain under a blizzard warning through 7 p.m. Christmas Eve.
WNDU
Families enjoy Christmas dinner away from home at Rohr’s
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Anyone who has seen “A Christmas Story” or has been in a pinch on Dec. 25 knows how hard it is to find a restaurant open on Christmas Day. While Rohr’s at Notre Dame stays open to service the Morris Inn, the restaurant decided to do something special and offer a Christmas dinner.
WNDU
How South Bend PD saved Christmas
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most families that celebrate Christmas are familiar with the classic holiday story of How the Grinch Stole Christmas. In both the animated and Jim Carrey live-action versions, the Grinch steals all the gifts and food from the Whos, but eventually, he is overcome by holiday cheer, gives back what he stole, and is welcomed back with open arms.
WNDU
Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area opens for the season
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The cold temperatures and snow are being celebrated in northeastern Cass County, as Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area is finally open for the season!. The popular ski resort opened on Monday after blizzard conditions over the weekend delayed its original opening, which had been...
WNDU
‘Santa’s Elficers deliver 3,000 gifts to Michiana Children
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - During this season of giving, many local organizations dedicated countless hours to ensure more families could have joyous holidays. Over the last week, we’ve brought you the story about South Bend Police Department and FOP Lodge #36 and their “Santa’s Elficers” program, which delivers gifts to kids and food to needy families around the holidays.
WNDU
Holiday sales up despite inflation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The United States saw an increase in Holiday spending despite higher food and rent prices caused by inflation. According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks spending in-store and online, consumer spending was up this year both online and in-person during the holidays season, which starts November 1 and goes until December 24 and includes 9 out of the top 10 busiest shopping days of the year.
