Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Did The Warriors Make One Of The Biggest Mistakes In NBA History?
The Golden State Warriors selected James Wiseman over LaMelo Ball in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Yardbarker
Head Coach Nate McMillan And Some Of Hawks Players Don't Like Trae Young
All isn't well in the Atlanta Hawks camp and Trae Young finds himself in the middle of the brewing storm. Earlier, it was reported that Young and coach Nate McMillan appeared to have a falling out amid what has been a rather up-and-down season for the Hawks, and a recent update adds some unnamed players in the mix.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Yardbarker
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Rob Pelinka And The Lakers After Patrick Beverley Goes Viral For Taunting Chris Paul: "It’s The Most Interesting Storyline There Is About Lakers..."
Without their top four players on Monday, the shorthanded laker hardly stood a chance against the Phoenix Suns, who blew them out by 26 points. But as fans were quick to notice, none of it was enough to stop Patrick Beverley from having a good time. At some point in...
Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career
One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"He went to go to shoot and I blocked his shot" — Muggsy Bogues recalled being chased by Manute Bol after he blocked his shot in practice
Muggsy Bogues had a lot of fun moments with Manute Bol, but what he'll remember the most is Bol's huge heart.
Dismal Duke performance results in 81-70 loss to Wake Forest
Following a 10 day layoff in which the team addressed the academic exam period, Duke returned to action on Tuesday night against Wake Forest in the team's first true road game of the season. It was a test the team failed. Duke fell to 10-3 on the season and 1-1...
NBA World Reacts To Thursday's Blockbuster Trade Rumor
There aren't a ton of big-name NBA stars being floated as targets ahead of the upcoming trade deadline. But one superstar player has suddenly been added to the national conversation. According to NBA insider Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is believed to be the "next...
Panthers Will Be 'Pain in the Ass' for Lions
Dan Campbell says team will be ready to handle the pressure against the Carolina Panthers.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green Trash Talked Kevin Durant And Then Surprisingly Apologizes To Kyrie Irving: "I'm Sorry Kai, My Fault Kai"
The Golden State Warriors were touted as one of the best teams ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. But over the last few months, it has become that the Dubs need a lot of improvements to reach that level. Moreover, as of now, the Warriors are in an even deeper...
Ja Morant Throws Bold Shade at Western Conference
Not even the Golden State Warriors have Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant concerned
NFL World Reacts To Stephen A. Smith's Firing Prediction
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith has never been afraid to call it like he sees it. That's why he's not going to shy away from saying his former colleague, Jeff Saturday, should be fired once this NFL season is over. During this Monday's episode of "First Take," Smith said the Colts...
Former NFL Star Wants To Play In The NBA
In an interview with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson of Bally Sports, former Carolina Panthers star Devin Funchess said he wants to play in the NBA.
Yardbarker
Dwight Howard Gets Into On-Court Tussle In Taiwan
When recent Los Angeles Lakers reserve center Dwight Howard announced his decision to continue his pro career overseas for Taiwan's Taoyuan Leopards, it appeared he would be well on his way to enjoying the kind of late-career performative boost NBA All-Stars frequently get in international markets. The early returns were...
College Basketball World Reacts To Juwan Howard Video
Michigan's men's basketball program fell to North Carolina in a hotly-contested contest on Wednesday night. The game was heated both on and off the floor. Late in the game, Michigan head coach Juwan Howard went off on the referees, before being restrained by some of his players. Howard did not appear to appreciate that.
Report: Bulls players had blowup at Zach LaVine during halftime of bad loss
Zach LaVine seems to be setting the stage for his departure from the Chicago Bulls. Perhaps an incident on Sunday led him to feel like it’s time to move on. The Bulls lost to the Timberwolves 150-126 to drop to 11-18. They allowed 71 points in the first half, and then they had a halftime... The post Report: Bulls players had blowup at Zach LaVine during halftime of bad loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SB Nation
Robert Griffin III is becoming the Magic Johnson of NFL Twitter
Magic Johnson has long been one of the NBA world’s best, strangest Twitter accounts. Magic offers his musings about basketball, often with a bold social media approach which can only be described as “imagine if your grandparents tweeted and didn’t know the internet exists.”. Sometimes he’s supplying...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Takes A Huge Shot At The Knicks Despite 7-Game Win Streak "I Don't Think They Can Get Out Of One Round Of The Playoffs."
After a rough start to the season, the New York Knicks have been playing some really good basketball lately. As winners of 7 straight, and 8 of their last 10, they sit in 6th place in the East with a record of 17-13 overall. Still, despite some encouraging signs from...
Absurd proposed Braves trade would be ludicrous for Atlanta
Losing Dansby Swanson has seemingly inspired one of the worst possible proposed Braves trades that you can imagine. The Atlanta Braves didn’t have the offseason they’d hoped for, most notably losing shortstop and hometown favorite Dansby Swanson to the Chicago Cubs. But the organization, though they’ll miss Swanson, doesn’t seem too worried about the future. Vaughn Grissom is working to fill in at the position after his call-up this past season and the core of the roster is still locked up and intact.
Inside Chicago Bulls Legend Michael Jordan’s Private Golf Club
What do you do if you're Michael Jordan and you have amassed over $2 billion dollars after your storied Chicago Bulls career? You build your own private golf club which few have seen in person until now. Golf Plus on YouTube recently shared this behind the scenes look at "The...
FanSided
