For sure they will. Deion is the best cornerback that’s ever played. Culturally speaking (since the league is 80% Black) when he goes and speaks to those black families, there will be a cultural connection that makes them not think about the weather. Instead the recruits parents will see that their Young Black man will be taught but a fellow Black man. A strong one at that. The Buffs made the right decision. So happy.
I already said that and yes they will change. Because their goals the NFL and they will play in conditions like this.
Colorado is beautiful, they have all four seasons. Summer time in Denver area is at times 90 degrees hotter. Lots to do.
