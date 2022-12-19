ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

3d ago

For sure they will. Deion is the best cornerback that’s ever played. Culturally speaking (since the league is 80% Black) when he goes and speaks to those black families, there will be a cultural connection that makes them not think about the weather. Instead the recruits parents will see that their Young Black man will be taught but a fellow Black man. A strong one at that. The Buffs made the right decision. So happy.

Zion
3d ago

I already said that and yes they will change. Because their goals the NFL and they will play in conditions like this.

Themod
3d ago

Colorado is beautiful, they have all four seasons. Summer time in Denver area is at times 90 degrees hotter. Lots to do.

CBS Denver

QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter following Prime to CU

Deion Sanders' quarterback and top recruit at Jackson State are following Coach Prime to Colorado.Quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion's son, was among Colorado's first class of signees Wednesday with its new coach.Later Wednesday, cornerback Travis Hunter announced on his YouTube channel that he, too, would be transferring to the Buffaloes."I committed to Coach Prime at Jackson State when he was there, and I want to honor my commitment and stay with him," Hunter said. "I've got to stay with my dawg."Hunter was one of the highest rated recruits in the Class of 2022. His signing with FCS Jackson State, flipping from...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Four-star ATH Adam Hopkins commits to Colorado

Thomasville (Ga.) Thomas County Central four-star athlete Adam Hopkins has committed to Colorado. He felt close to several coaches on staff in Tim Brewster, Nick Williams and Kevin Mathis. “I just love everybody there,” Hopkins told 247Sports. “Me going in there I can trust them.”. Beyond the assistant...
BOULDER, CO
The Comeback

Deion Sanders shuts down criticism over Colorado move

As soon as Deion Sanders accepted the head coaching position at Colorado, critics started coming out of the woodwork chastising him for leaving Jackson State so soon after building them into an FCS power. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU as well as HBCUs in general. Others saw it as the Read more... The post Deion Sanders shuts down criticism over Colorado move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Broncos React To Death Of Team's Former Running Back

The Denver Broncos lost a beloved member of their 2015 Super Bowl team today with the passing of former running back Ronnie Hillman. He was 31 years old. Hillman passed away on Thursday following a bout with kidney cancer. He attempted to get it treated in August but treatments were unsuccessful.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Team's Funny Jersey Prank

When the Denver Broncos traded for Russell Wilson, most thought they would be one of the favorites in the AFC. The Broncos are closer to owning the word record in the NFL than they are to the playoffs, though. To lift the team's spirits heading into the holiday season, the Broncos played a prank on their players.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

One of the worst cold snaps in 30 years starts Wednesday

An extremely cold winter storm will reach Colorado on Wednesday causing the Front Range to experience the coldest temperatures in many years.The cold front at the leading edge of the frigid air will reach the Denver metro area in the afternoon on Wednesday. Once the front passes, temperatures will drop very quickly. After reaching near 50 degrees before 3 p.m., the temperatures in the city will be about 40 degrees by 9 p.m. and will drop at least another 15 degrees by daybreak on Thursday.Therefore temperatures will be in the teens below zero around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins Thursday...
DENVER, CO
Upworthy

Someone in Colorado is putting the funniest signs, and the puns are priceless

Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Road signs are a great way to communicate important messages with a large chunk of people who drive by them repeatedly. Throw in some punny words of wisdom in there and the signs are an instant hit. One man championing the funny signboard game is Vince Rozmiarek, who lives in the tiny Colorado town of Indian Hills. Rozmiarek who also goes by "Vince The Sign Guy" has made a name for himself internationally for taking dad jokes to the next level. What started as an April Fool's prank five years ago has now become a signature fixture and landmark of Indian Hills.
INDIAN HILLS, CO
Evan Crosby

10 Denver Companies That Pay Over $50 an Hour

Denver, Co. - Denver has one of the strongest job markets in the country. In fact, the Mile High City's economy adds tens of thousands of new jobs annually. Many of these jobs are in high-paying industries like financial services, aerospace, energy, and healthcare.
DENVER, CO
1037theriver.com

Did You Know This Colorado Dive Bar Once Appeared in a TV Series?

For years, a vintage neon sign has illuminated the recessed entryway of the Candlelight Tavern at 383 South Pearl Street in Denver. From the outside, the commercial-style brick building with the glowing sign looks like any other dive bar around downtown Denver. Having been around for more than 70 years,...
DENVER, CO
