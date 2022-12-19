Roger D. Languell, 79, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 6:32 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at his home. He was born on January 12, 1943 in Fort Wayne, IN to Ray & Helen Chronister Languell. He married Norma J. Bender on May 5, 2001 at the central park gazebo in Fort Madison, IA. He retired from the U.S. Navy with 20 years of service. After retirement, he worked at the Iowa State Penitentiary and lastly at Mediacom. He served in the Fort Madison Veterans Honor Guard and was a member of the Fort Madison American Legion. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and travelling.

FORT MADISON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO