Read full article on original website
Related
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home obituary - Roger D. Languell, 79, Fort Madison
Roger D. Languell, 79, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 6:32 p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at his home. He was born on January 12, 1943 in Fort Wayne, IN to Ray & Helen Chronister Languell. He married Norma J. Bender on May 5, 2001 at the central park gazebo in Fort Madison, IA. He retired from the U.S. Navy with 20 years of service. After retirement, he worked at the Iowa State Penitentiary and lastly at Mediacom. He served in the Fort Madison Veterans Honor Guard and was a member of the Fort Madison American Legion. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and travelling.
Pen City Current
Printy Funeral Home obituary – Jack Verdell Boeddeker, 81, Fort Madison
Jack Verdell Boeddeker, 81, of Fort Madison, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Illinois. Jack was born on July 27, 1941, at his home outside Fort Madison, Iowa, the son of Junior and Martha (Watznauer) Boeddeker. On February 24, 1963, he was united in marriage to Ronda Kamps at Concordia Lutheran Church in Warsaw, Illinois. She survives.
Pen City Current
Roller appointed to 2nd Ward seat
FORT MADISON - A long-time Fort Madison resident has been appointed to fill a vacant seat on the City Council. Angela Roller was appointed with a 4-3 vote of the council on the first vote. Councilwoman Rebecca Bowker nominated Roller while another nomination was being put forward. Donna Amandus seconded...
Pen City Current
For the Record – Thursday, December 15, 2022
12/14/22 – 12:00 a.m. – Fort Madison police cited Justin Robert Bowden, 41, of Missouri, in the 1600 block of 27th Street, on charges of driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance - marijuana 3rd. 12/14/22 – 12:18 a.m. – Fort Madison...
Pen City Current
Hounds fall to Washington on the road
WASHINGTON - Julian Dear's 15 first half points weren't enough to help the Hounds to their third win in a row. Dear hit five 3-balls and the Hounds held Washington to just 20 points in the first half, but the Demons prevailed 57-37 in Southeast Conference boys basketball action. The...
Pen City Current
Fire, police chief looking for assist with vacant building fires
FORT MADISON - A string of vacant structure fires has city officials asking Fort Madison residents for help. The third fire in the past two weeks took the Fort Madison Fire Department out to the 2600 block of Avenue I where a vacant home with no utilities running, caught fire in the living room and did extensive damage.
Pen City Current
Lady Hounds knock off Washington to take conference lead
FORT MADISON - The Christmas break has come at a good time for Fort Madison High School’s girls basketball team. The Bloodhounds will take some momentum into the time off after Tuesday’s 52-46 home win over Washington. Fort Madison coach Toni Sargent is hoping to find a team...
Pen City Current
Area bracing for holiday winter storm
LEE COUNTY - The area is bracing for a holiday winter storm that could dump up to five inches of snow locally, with the potential for blizzard-like conditions Thursday and Friday. Lee County Sheriff Stacy Weber said he got a call from Lee County Emergency Management Coordinator Jason Dinwiddie about...
Comments / 0