Pueblo, CO

Don’t miss ElectriCritters at the Pueblo Zoo!

By Ashley Eberhardt
 3 days ago

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — There is still time to visit ElectriCritters at the Pueblo Zoo, which features thousands of lights and festive animal-inspired displays.

Now in its 30th year, ElecriCritters is the perfect occasion to get in the holiday spirit. The Pueblo Zoo said the display this year features more than 150 animal creations, 250,000 lights, holiday music, warm drinks at the Candy Cane Cafe, and more!

ElectriCritters runs through Dec. 23, with two more chances on the 26-27. Admission for members of the Zoo is $7 for adults and $5 for kids. Non-member admission is $9 for adults and $7 for kids. Children under three get in free.

The event runs every day from 5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

