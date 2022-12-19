Read full article on original website
Local residents race to stores in search for parts needed to fix pipes
SAN ANTONIO — We don't have hard data on the number of people scrambling to fix plumbing problems after days of sub-freezing temperatures ruptured water supply lines all over town, but we do know the rush is on at local parts supply places. Several plumbing suppliers had overflow crowds...
Firefighters believe apartment fire started in HVAC displacing two from their home
SAN ANTONIO — A fire forced two tenants out of their west-side apartment late Monday evening. It happened around 9:40 p.m. at a complex in the 1700 block of Castroville Road. When firefighters arrived, they found a small fire inside a single apartment unit. The Battalion Chief said the...
Volunteers hit the streets to keep unsheltered from freezing, offering food and hot coffee
SAN ANTONIO — When the sun came up Friday morning, so did the ministers who do outreach work among the unsheltered. They hit the streets early trying to keep the homeless from freezing to death in the cold. Under the historic Hays Street bridge, where more than a dozen...
Overturned 18-wheeler causes traffic delays at Finesilver curve Monday
SAN ANTONIO — A major accident involving a big rig is caused traffic delays just north of downtown Monday. The 18-wheeler overturned at the "Finesilver Curve", which includes the on ramps between I-35 and I-10 at the northern edge of downtown, around 1:30 p.m. Traffic cameras in the area...
House fire just hours before Christmas Day severely damages San Antonio home
SAN ANTONIO — A house fire west of downtown caused significant damage to a family's home, the San Antonio Fire Department said. It happened in the 300 block of Elvira Street near Guadalupe Street around 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve. When crews arrived, they found smoke coming from the...
Family of five escapes burning house that started from space heater, SAFD says
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Fire Department said a space heater is to blame for a house fire on the city's west side. The call came in around 11 p.m. on Friday for a house fire in the 100 block of Meadow Trail Drive. The battalion chief said...
Two people escape burning home south of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are now looking for a new place to live after a fire destroyed their mobile home. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Monday in the 100 block of Emerald Street, which is south of downtown. The San Antonio Fire Department said an...
CPS Energy asking customers to conserve energy through blistering cold front
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy says it is expecting high energy demand this weekend due to the wintry weather. The utility is encouraging customers to conserve energy while keeping warm. Ahead of this arctic blast—CPS Energy says it has spent time on weatherization upgrades, anticipating that customers will be...
West SA advocate: Anyone can be a cold weather warrior
SAN ANTONIO — When it comes to fighting hunger, illness and fear, advocate Susana Segura is the tip of the spear in a hard-fought battle. She is armed with ramen noodles, tuna and peanut butter, single serving bags of chips, sweet breads and bottled water. Her super power is...
Volunteers serve hot food and warm gifts to San Antonians in need as non-profit hopes to expand impact next year
SAN ANTONIO — The true meaning of Christmas could be felt at Communities Under the Bridge (CUB) on Sunday. More than 200 people lined up at the downtown church for a warm meal and gift. Each guest received a large bag of essential items, including socks, blankets, toiletries and...
Man in critical condition after rolling truck over, getting pinned beneath it
SAN ANTONIO — A man is in critical condition after rolling his truck over and getting pinned beneath it on the west side of town. The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8200 block of Highway 151. When first responders arrived, they found the 55-year-old man pinned...
5 steps to prepare now for San Antonio's Christmas freeze
SAN ANTONIO — With freezing temperatures on the way, now is the time to prepare your house or apartment for the Christmas cold snap. Water pipes are a priority when temperatures drop into the teens. NOTE: If stores are sold out of outdoor faucet covers/containers, yes, the large Whataburger...
Northeast San Antonio apartment units damaged after fire breaks out
SAN ANTONIO — An apartment unit fire in northeast San Antonio has forced residents to relocate, just before Christmas. The fire broke out around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday at a complex on Pebbleshire and Sanford Road. San Antonio Fire Department's Brett Guevara spoke to KENS 5, saying the fire...
After thousands of Southwest flights canceled during holiday season, company responds
SAN ANTONIO — The thousands of cancelations from Southwest Airlines is having a huge impact on travelers flying in and out of the San Antonio International Airport. A check of the departures and arrivals board shows that several Southwest flights are canceled and delayed on Monday. Our sister station,...
Home heavily damaged after fire 48 hours before Christmas
SAN ANTONIO — An early morning fire has one person looking for a new place to sleep, right before Christmas. The fire started just before 1 a.m. on Friday on Settlers Ridge in Leon Valley. After a call for help, fire officials said the fire broke out in the...
'We lost everything' | Overnight house fire leaves San Antonio family in the cold for Christmas
SAN ANTONIO — A house fire left a west-side family out in the cold instead of planning their Christmas celebration. A cooked turkey sat on a broken-down patio table outside the Segura family’s house Saturday. A symbol of Christmas tradition, the turkey never made it to an oven. Instead, the meat was seared by the same flames that destroyed the home.
Family members stuck out in cold as firefighters extinguish porch fire
SAN ANTONIO — A fire that started on the porch ignited a home just north of downtown causing moderate damage. It happened on the 1600 block of Lee Hall near I-10 around 1:35 a.m. Thursday. When crews first arrived the fire was working it's way from the front porch...
Spurs game at AT&T Center delayed due to 'potential security threat'
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs delayed the start of Monday night's game against the Jazz due to what the team called a "potential security threat." BCSO was also on the scene closing some street entrances to the AT&T Center. Security wasn't letting fans into the arena and...
Disabled veteran, wife living in a tent after home burns down
SAN ANTONIO — The National Weather Service warns an arctic blast is heading to the region. For some, the cold isn’t just bitter. It’s dangerous. A family in Schertz, Texas, is living in a tent after their RV burned down. "Some people say an RV isn't a...
Local shelter in need of fosters for dogs due to freezing temps in our area
CANYON LAKE, Texas — It's going to be cold here in our area starting Thursday and at least two local shelters are asking for some temporary fosters so their dogs aren't left out in the cold over the holidays. Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society (CLASS) is looking for temporary...
