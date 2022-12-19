Read full article on original website
Ex-Georgia officer indicted for $1.4M COVID-19 relief fraud scheme
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A former Georgia police officer is facing charges for his role in a scheme to fraudulently obtain more than $1.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief money. Authorities say ex-Clayton County police officer Andre Jackson is among the four people indicted in the operation. Prosecutors accuse the...
Residents Of This Georgia City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
5 convicted in cocaine, COVID fraud scheme
(The Center Square) – Five people have been convicted on charges related to a $1.4 million scheme to take Paycheck Protection Program funds for a fake business while selling cocaine. In 2020, Jemar Mason, a convicted drug offender from Grand Rapids, joined a scheme with four other people: Andre Jackson, a corrupt former police officer from Georgia, Jackson’s “accountant,” a local used-car salesman, and a local cocaine user named David Kurbanov. ...
How You Can Receive Tax Refunds Worth $500 Under The New Plan In Georgia? – Tax Rebate
How You Can Receive Tax Refunds Worth $500 Under The New Plan In Georgia? – Tax Rebate. This new legislation will offer up to $500 tax refunds to the Citizens of Georgia. The Tax Rebate for Georgians is a new legislation that Governor Brian Kemp has proposed using a state budget surplus for a refund during June.
Georgia 7th in country for odometer fraud – here’s what you need to look out for
ATLANTA — In seconds criminals can make the odometer in a used car read any number they want — and that could cost an unsuspecting buyer thousands of dollars. The odometers in modern cars are essentially a computer that can be reprogrammed. People who track this problem say...
Health officials warn against ‘gas station heroin’ following recent drug busts
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Recent drug busts in metro Atlanta and beyond are raising concerns about “gas station heroin.”. The state has taken steps to get this drug off store shelves. Tianeptine is now a schedule 1 drug in Georgia, but health officials are sounding the alarm...
Georgia Supreme Court delays execution of convicted murder, rapist
ATLANTA - The Georgia Supreme Court delayed the execution of a man on grounds that Georgia Department of Corrections policies interfere with attorneys' ability to represent death row inmates. Virgil Delano Presnell Jr., 68, was sentenced to death for the murder of 8-year-old Lori Ann Smith and the rape of...
Georgia Today: Kemp issues state of emergency, Savannah man charged in Jan. 6 riot, illness is up
On the Wednesday Dec. 21 edition of Georgia Today: Gov. Kemp issues a state of emergency ahead of the extreme cold, a Savannah man has been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 riot, and respiratory illnesses are up. TRANSCRIPT:. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from...
State of Georgia Declares Dec. 21 “21 Savage Day”
21 Savage has been honored with his own day in the state of Georgia. Dec. 21st will now permanently be known as “21 Savage day.”. The state of Georgia recognised 21 Savage as an outstanding citizen for his ongoing charitable work in the local community and internationally with his “bank account” financial literacy initiative. The honor was presented by State Representative Billy Mitchell in a ceremony on Wednesday.
Georgia Fishing Report: December 22, 2022
Wishing all of you a very Merry “Fish-Mas” and Happiest of Holidays. May the days fill your heart with joy and your tackle box with shiny new things to use at your favorite fishing hole. NOTE: The State of Georgia is preparing for sub-freezing temperatures to move through...
Georgia senator quits for state job, prison chief steps down
ATLANTA (AP) — A south Georgia state senator is leaving his elected office for a state job while Georgia’s prison chief is stepping down. State Sen. Dean Burke, a Bainbridge Republican will step down from his Senate seat effective Dec. 31 to become the chief medical officer of Georgia’s Department of Community Health, Gov. Brian […]
Mattie's Call issued following disappearance of 7-month-old baby in Georgia
RIVERDALE, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call following the disappearance of a 7-month-old baby. According to the Clayton County Police Department, the mother of Jonha Harrison gave the child to the man she believed was the child's father for about 2 weeks.
Georgia Man Arrested After Pulling Handgun During Florida Road Rage Incident
A road rage incident in Florida escalated into a driver pointing a gun at another driver and landing a Georgia man in jail Wednesday. 23-year-old Daniel Schmidt is charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, according to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office. The victim told deputies
Georgia Today: Brutal cold on the way, healthcare with no insurance, judge unexpectedly dies
On the Tuesday Dec. 20 edition of Georgia Today: Brutal cold is on the way, Georgia clinics for workers without insurance, and a Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Tuesday, December 20th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode. Brutal cold is coming to Georgia this week. A Georgia Court of Appeals judge has passed away. And if you have a job but don't have health insurance, there are more than 100 clinics across the state you can go to. These stories and more are coming up on Georgia Today.
More than 100 reported sextortion victims in Georgia, according to Atlanta FBI
GEORGIA (WJBF) – According to the Atlanta Federal Bureau of Investigation, the number of reported sextortion victims is up to 114 in Georgia in 2022. According to authorities, law enforcement has received over 7,000 reports related to the online financial sextortion of minors over the past year. Law enforcement states that these reports have resulted […]
5 sentenced to prison over Georgia theology school fraud
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Five people who pleaded guilty to defrauding $12 million in federal student aid by enrolling students into a theology school without requiring classwork were sentenced Thursday in Georgia to prison terms ranging from three to nine years. The defendants admitted they recruited fake students to...
Newly elected Georgia lawmaker charged with stealing prescription drugs
WINDER — A newly elected Georgia lawmaker has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of prescription drugs from a retirement complex he manages, according to the Associated Press. Danny Rampey was arrested on Thursday and charged with six counts of exploiting an elder or disabled adult,...
Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese dies at 64
A Georgia court of appeals judge has died. The court said yesterday that Judge Clyde Reese died unexpectedly on Sat., Dec. 17 after a short hospital stay. Gov. Nathan Deal appointed Reese to the 15-judge Appeals Court in 2016. He was elected to a full six-year term in 2019. Reese and two cousins were the first […] The post Georgia Court of Appeals Judge Clyde Reese dies at 64 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
South Georgia fire chief covers fire risks ahead of arctic blast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With an arctic blast set to cover much of the country on or before Christmas, are there fire risks that come with using appliances to heat your home? WALB’s Jim Wallace spoke to a local fire chief who gave advice on how you can stay safe and warm during frigid days.
Arctic blast: Georgia prepares for 'once-in-a-generation' winter storm
ATLANTA - State officials are warning Georgians to take precautions against the high winds and freezing cold temperatures from an approaching Arctic blast. At a press conference Wednesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, saying that officials most fear power outages caused by wind, which could cut off heating to homes and health care facilities. Officials warn wind could also delay reconnecting power.
