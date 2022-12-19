Read full article on original website
Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
Former WWE superstar Mandy Rose made more than $500,000 from the subscription service that led to her release last week in the six days since the company's decision, her agent, Malki Kawa, told TMZ Sports.
Last week was a rollercoaster for Mandy Rose as she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday and it was reported the next day that she had been released from her WWE contract. Mandy was said to be in good spirits following her WWE release and it looks like she’s doing just fine.
The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
The Air Jordan 5 “UNC” is coming in March. One of the best shoes of the 90s is the Air Jordan 5. This is actually the Jordan Brand shoe that kicked off the infamous decade. The shoe received a ton of nods throughout pop culture, although it remains relevant to this day. As a result, new colorways are always being made.
Mandy Rose was fired by WWE after she dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Roxanne Perez. While fans believed bigger things were in store for her, they were in for a rude awakening. A week after her release, the pro wrestling world continues to talk about Rose’s WWE situation. In fact, Kevin Nash has an issue with WWE firing Mandy Rose, as an independent contractor.
– WWE Superstar Doudrop has been absent from WWE programming since she on NXT TV earlier in September, teaming with Nikki ASH against Toxic Attraction in a winning effort. The wrestler shared an update on her Twitter account this week, writing to her fans, “Not dead, don’t worry.” You can check out her tweet below:
Sting shocked the world when he made his debut in AEW back in December 2020. Since then, he has been featured heavily on AEW television, being paired up with Darby Allin. Before that, Sting made a name for himself in various promotions such as WCW, NWA and more. In fact, Sting was once beaten up for dating a co-worker’s ex-girlfriend.
A WWE Hall of Famer has recalled his early encounters with Sting and The Ultimate Warrior and says the two stars were “terrible” in the ring. Sting and The Ultimate Warrior both conquered the wrestling world in very different ways despite starting out together as a tag team known as The Blade Runners.
Many of the wrestlers who were released from WWE over the last few years have made appearances on AEW programming, and some of them have also signed contracts with All Elite Wrestling. Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, was released from WWE in April of 2020 and he went...
Matt Riddle is an exceptional WWE superstar. He was in the team RK-Bro where he tagged with the currently injured Randy Orton. It looks like things have gone downhill for ‘The Original Bro’ after Orton moved away. Matt Riddle saw a cheating scandal break recently, and things have...
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
Vince McMahon was the Chairman of WWE for many years and ruled the company, right down to the very last detail. That all changed earlier this year after he was accused of sexual assault and the eventual hush money scandal that followed. Recent reports had then suggested that McMahon planned on returning to WWE, which many fans and even pro wrestlers were vehemently against. In fact, even Kevin Nash wants McMahon to stay retired.
There has been another new clue that a former WWE star may be on their way back to the company soon. Various former WWE stars have made their return to WWE since Triple H took over creative from Vince McMahon back in July, the latest being former North American Champion Bronson Reed.
Alexa Bliss worked incredibly hard to earn her place among the most popular stars on the WWE roster. The 31-year-old is currently involved in a feud with RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. Alexa Bliss took to Twitter on Tuesday to warn her fans against falling for scammers pretending to...
All eyes are on The Boss. Since walking out of WWE this past May, speculation has run wild on Sasha Banks's next career move. The former WWE Women's Champion guest role in The Mandalorian led some to believe that she would be embracing acting in a full-time capacity, while in-ring training videos indicated that she still had the professional wrestling itch. Reports then circulated that once Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over WWE creative responsibilities, Banks and fellow absentee Naomi were listed on the company's internal roster. It remains to be seen if Naomi will be back in WWE, but recent signs are pointing to Banks's WWE days being in the rear view.
Mandy Rose was fired from WWE last week but is now likely not in a rush to look for a new job. According to TMZ Sports, the former NXT Women's champion made $500,000 from the content she posted on the subscription-based platform FanTime in just one week. Rose was released from her contract because of the content on FanTime. WWE has said it doesn't want talent making money from third-party platforms.
Here is your fight size update for Tuesday, December 20, 2022. - WWE is set to release a Best Of Cody Rhodes DVD in the United Kingdom in 2023:. - Jonathan Gresham is set to debut in Wrestling REVOLVER in 2023:. - Anthony Bowens is, sadly, no longer a fan...
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 22, 2022. - WWE released a video with an in-depth look at the final match of James "Jamie Noble" Gibson. - Alan Angels has named his 2023 bucket list and it includes the X-Division Title. - Speaking to The Columbus Dispatch,...
Tonight’s AEW Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite featured a segment between Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland, and hosted by hip-hop icon Rick Ross. The purpose of the segment was for the two former tag champions to discuss the issues they’ve had over the last few months, which culminated with Lee walking out on Swerve at Full Gear and Swerve walking out on Lee at Final Battle.
