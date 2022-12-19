All eyes are on The Boss. Since walking out of WWE this past May, speculation has run wild on Sasha Banks's next career move. The former WWE Women's Champion guest role in The Mandalorian led some to believe that she would be embracing acting in a full-time capacity, while in-ring training videos indicated that she still had the professional wrestling itch. Reports then circulated that once Paul "Triple H" Levesque took over WWE creative responsibilities, Banks and fellow absentee Naomi were listed on the company's internal roster. It remains to be seen if Naomi will be back in WWE, but recent signs are pointing to Banks's WWE days being in the rear view.

2 DAYS AGO