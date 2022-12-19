Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Alex Ovechkin goal tracker: Chasing Gordie Howe
Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin is on a pace to be the greatest scorer in NHL history. What was once identified as a mere possibility for the talented Russian to break one of the most iconic records in all of sports, is now inching closer to a question of when not if.
Podcast: When will Hawks be playoff contenders again?
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis and James Neveau debate when the Blackhawks will be playoff contenders again. If they land Connor Bedard or Adam Fantilli, does that speed up the rebuild? Are the Blackhawks better positioned than Anaheim to finish last? The guys also discuss why Alex Stalock's return is coming at a great time, Jarred Tinordi heading back to the injured reserve list with a facial fracture, what to expect from Isaak Phillips and more.
Dallas Stars' Denis Gurianov taking leave for family reasons
The Dallas Stars have announced that forward Denis Gurianov is taking an indefinite leave of absence for family reasons but would not provide further details.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken Off-Ice Success Just As Important As On-Ice Performance
Less than a year and a half since their inaugural puck drop, the Seattle Kraken have become a model franchise on and off the ice. While their on-ice performance is easy to see, 18 wins and 39 points in 31 games so far this season, what they have done from a business perspective is far more impressive. According to Forbes magazine, Seattle is ranked 10th in the NHL with a $1.05 billion evaluation. That is higher than the Vancouver Canucks, Tampa Bay Lightning, Calgary Flames and Pittsburgh Penguins. They have also passed the second newest expansion franchise in the Vegas Golden Knights, who have an estimated franchise evaluation of $965 million. How have the Kraken become one of the best well-run organizations in hockey? Well, here are four reasons why.
Comments / 0