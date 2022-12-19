ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

CDC warns of a rise in severe strep A infections among children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday alerted the medical community to an increase in pediatric cases of invasive group A strep infections. Group A streptococci are the same bacteria that cause strep throat and scarlet fever, but invasive infections refer to more serious cases in which the bacteria spread to areas of the body that such pathogens normally don't reach, like the bloodstream.
WebMD

COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'

Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
HealthDay

New COVID Variant XBB Is Gaining Ground Among Americans

MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) – U.S. health officials are tracking a new COVID variant that's a combination of two earlier Omicron subvariants. Known as XBB, this latest subvariant now represents 3.1% of new COVID cases throughout the U.S. and 5% of cases in the Northeast. Based on...
scitechdaily.com

Experiments Show Infection of Visceral Fat Cells May Contribute to Severe COVID-19

Experiments show that visceral fat – fat around the liver, intestines, and other organs, considered a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure – contributes more to severe COVID-19 than subcutaneous fat (under the skin, as in “love handles”). The experiments were conducted in Brazil by researchers at the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP) and the University of São Paulo (USP).
WebMD

Long COVID Risk Makes It Worth Avoiding Second Infections

Dec. 19, 2022 -- Alexander Truong, MD, has been seeing long COVID patients for more than 2 years but thought the numbers would have significantly dwindled by now. Instead, a steady flow of patients still shows up at the Emory Executive Park post-COVID clinic he and a colleague launched in fall 2020 in Atlanta. And among patients infected more than once, the symptoms appear worse.
MedicalXpress

Chiropractic spinal manipulation associated with reduction in low back surgery

A recent study from University Hospitals (UH) Connor Whole Health has found that adults who initially visit a chiropractor to receive spinal manipulation for low back pain caused by disc herniation or radiculopathy (i.e., sciatica) are less likely to undergo discectomy (i.e., disc surgery) over the subsequent two years. This study was recently published in the journal BMJ Open.
iheart.com

U.S. Life Expectancy Plummets To 25 Year Low Due To COVID, Drug Overdoses

The average life expectancy for Americans fell to a 25-year low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An American born in 2021 is expected to live until they are 76.4 years old. That is down over two years from 2019 when life expectancy stood at 78.8 years.
MedicalXpress

Rise in seniors, people with non‑acute medical issues being left at emergency departments

They are usually older, tend to be women, are often living with dementia and are increasingly being taken to emergency rooms by family members or friends having trouble caring for them. They are given different labels in emergency departments around the globe—alternately, orphan patients, social admissions, community emergencies, and people...
MedicalXpress

A third of long COVID patients suffer persistent smell loss, finds survey

Smell loss is one of the most prevalent symptoms of long COVID according to a new study from the University of East Anglia. New research published today reveals that almost a third of long COVID patients suffer persistent smell loss, with almost a fifth experiencing loss of taste. The team...
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 virus can affect vision and depth perception, finds study

Researchers are investigating whether the COVID virus can affect vision and depth-perception of those infected. The study, co-led by Griffith University's Menzies Health Institute and South Korea's Center for Convergent Research for Emerging Virus Infection, Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology, aims to understand how SARS-CoV-2 affects the eyes and whether it could serve as a virus infection route.

