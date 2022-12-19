Read full article on original website
Related
COVID Vaccine More Effective Than Infection at Preventing Death, Hospitalization
COVID vaccination is better than natural immunity at protecting your overall health. People were less likely to die, be hospitalized or land in the ER for any reason if they took the jab than if they had been previously infected with COVID. Vaccinated people tended to get COVID more often,...
CDC warns of a rise in severe strep A infections among children
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday alerted the medical community to an increase in pediatric cases of invasive group A strep infections. Group A streptococci are the same bacteria that cause strep throat and scarlet fever, but invasive infections refer to more serious cases in which the bacteria spread to areas of the body that such pathogens normally don't reach, like the bloodstream.
People are getting sick with mystery illnesses and testing negative for COVID, RSV, and flu. Here's why.
There are plenty of viral illnesses floating around this holiday season. Experts stress testing is key because it can lead to swift treatment.
CDC warns of increase in dangerous strep A infections in kids
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is looking into a possible increase in invasive group A strep bacterial infections among children in the United States.
WebMD
COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'
Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
New COVID Variant XBB Is Gaining Ground Among Americans
MONDAY, Nov. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) – U.S. health officials are tracking a new COVID variant that's a combination of two earlier Omicron subvariants. Known as XBB, this latest subvariant now represents 3.1% of new COVID cases throughout the U.S. and 5% of cases in the Northeast. Based on...
Why you keep getting sick, according to infectious disease experts
You're likely to get sick more often from being around lots of people (especially kids) and if you don't wash your hands enough, experts say.
Fact check: Experts say there's no link between COVID-19 vaccine and stiff person syndrome
Experts say there's no proven link between stiff person syndrome and the COVID-19 vaccine.
scitechdaily.com
Experiments Show Infection of Visceral Fat Cells May Contribute to Severe COVID-19
Experiments show that visceral fat – fat around the liver, intestines, and other organs, considered a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure – contributes more to severe COVID-19 than subcutaneous fat (under the skin, as in “love handles”). The experiments were conducted in Brazil by researchers at the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP) and the University of São Paulo (USP).
WebMD
Long COVID Risk Makes It Worth Avoiding Second Infections
Dec. 19, 2022 -- Alexander Truong, MD, has been seeing long COVID patients for more than 2 years but thought the numbers would have significantly dwindled by now. Instead, a steady flow of patients still shows up at the Emory Executive Park post-COVID clinic he and a colleague launched in fall 2020 in Atlanta. And among patients infected more than once, the symptoms appear worse.
CDC says respiratory viruses may continue to spread for weeks, ‘possibly even months': report
Respiratory viruses are continuing to infect Americans across the U.S., causing an influx of patients in hospitals and forcing officials to put emergency orders in place.
Fact check: Belief COVID-19 vaccines are not effective comes from misinterpreted data
More vaccinated people die of COVID-19 in terms of raw numbers, but only because so many are vaccinated. Unvaccinated still die at a higher rate.
MedicalXpress
Chiropractic spinal manipulation associated with reduction in low back surgery
A recent study from University Hospitals (UH) Connor Whole Health has found that adults who initially visit a chiropractor to receive spinal manipulation for low back pain caused by disc herniation or radiculopathy (i.e., sciatica) are less likely to undergo discectomy (i.e., disc surgery) over the subsequent two years. This study was recently published in the journal BMJ Open.
iheart.com
U.S. Life Expectancy Plummets To 25 Year Low Due To COVID, Drug Overdoses
The average life expectancy for Americans fell to a 25-year low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An American born in 2021 is expected to live until they are 76.4 years old. That is down over two years from 2019 when life expectancy stood at 78.8 years.
One-fifth of older adults with health concerns skip emergency care due to cost: research
Story at a glance Cost concerns prevent more than 20 percent of Americans between the ages 50 and 80 from seeking emergency medical care even when they think they may need it, according to a new study. Of the more than 2,000 older Americans surveyed, most reported concerns about the costs of emergency department visits.…
CNBC
Long Covid patients can face a battle trying to claim benefits through their workplace disability insurance
Many claims for short- or long-term disability insurance benefits are denied when they involve long Covid, according to experts. Even if a short-term claim is approved, it may be harder to get long-term disability insurance benefits. If the claim is denied, the only immediate option to try getting the benefits...
MedicalXpress
Rise in seniors, people with non‑acute medical issues being left at emergency departments
They are usually older, tend to be women, are often living with dementia and are increasingly being taken to emergency rooms by family members or friends having trouble caring for them. They are given different labels in emergency departments around the globe—alternately, orphan patients, social admissions, community emergencies, and people...
MedicalXpress
A third of long COVID patients suffer persistent smell loss, finds survey
Smell loss is one of the most prevalent symptoms of long COVID according to a new study from the University of East Anglia. New research published today reveals that almost a third of long COVID patients suffer persistent smell loss, with almost a fifth experiencing loss of taste. The team...
MedicalXpress
Loneliness increases risk of premature death for those with cardiovascular disease, finds systematic review
New research from University of Limerick in Ireland has revealed that loneliness, social isolation, and living alone is associated with premature death for those with cardiovascular disease. Results from the new international study, just published in the journal of Psychosomatic Medicine, found that people with cardiovascular disease that have higher...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 virus can affect vision and depth perception, finds study
Researchers are investigating whether the COVID virus can affect vision and depth-perception of those infected. The study, co-led by Griffith University's Menzies Health Institute and South Korea's Center for Convergent Research for Emerging Virus Infection, Korea Research Institute of Chemical Technology, aims to understand how SARS-CoV-2 affects the eyes and whether it could serve as a virus infection route.
Comments / 0