ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Masters Joke

Augusta National Golf Club announced Tuesday that golfers who qualified for the Masters based on previous criteria will be allowed to play in the 2023 tournament. Paige Spiranac wasted no time reacting to that news. Spiranac shared a video of Lionel Messi snubbing Nusret Gökçe, who is better known as...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Olivia Dunne's Announcement

Olivia Dunne, the popular LSU Tigers gymnast with millions of followers across social media platforms, has already landed some major endorsement deals. The All-American gymnast has deals with brands like Vuori and American Eagle, among others. Now, Dunne has her own trading card. The LSU Tigers gymnast revealed on Thursday...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Lionel Messi Reportedly Makes Big Contract Decision

Fresh off an historic World Cup victory, Lionel Messi now returns to club play and with his contract set to expire soon, he's made a decision on his club future. According to Le Parisien, Messi is signing a contract extension with his current club, Paris Saint-Germain. Per the report the new deal takes him through the end of the 2023-24 season.
Indy100

Salt Bae punished for World Cup antics

Viral sensation and restauranteur Salt Bae has been banned from the US Open Cup after causing a stir at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.On Sunday, Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, interrupted the Argentina national football team's celebration to put the spotlight on himself, resulting in massive backlash. As footballers tried to soak up their winning moment, Gökçe could be seen relentlessly pulling captain Lionel Messi's arm to get a photo, kissing the World Cup trophy, posing with the trophy, and taking videos with other players.People online mocked Gökçe, claiming the restauranteur's behavior was attention-seeking and obnoxious.Sign up...
NBC Sports

World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much did each country earn?

Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Tennis Legend's Prison Experience

Tennis legend Boris Becker had one of his first interviews since being released from prison and had some eye-opening comments about his experience in English jail. In an interview with German broadcaster SAT.1, Becker revealed that he was threatened by other inmates on multiple occasions and only avoided harm thanks to other inmates stepping in. Becker also admitted that it was the "loneliest" experience of his life.
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
693K+
Followers
88K+
Post
405M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy