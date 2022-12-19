ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Springs Rescue Mission ready for arctic air blast

By Rebecca VanGorder
 3 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Springs Rescue Mission (SRM) is prepared for the upcoming arctic air blast arriving late Wednesday, Dec. 21.

Cameron Moix said that not a lot changes for SRM for events like the arctic air blast because the mission is open all day every day. The only changes of note are that the mission will not close for normal cleanings to make sure to provide warm shelter all day for those who seek it. It takes “a lot of effort, manpower, and prayers.”

“Anybody who needs shelter can find shelter at Springs Rescue Mission,” Travis Williams, Chief Development Officer, said.

Williams said that the mission’s programming would be extended to provide the coverage needed to keep the mission open so no one would have to be out in the elements longer than necessary.

“We are anticipating having over 400 people at Springs Rescue Mission during this next cold snap. We are ready, we’re prepared, and we’re thankful for this community’s support in helping making it happen,” Williams said.

For those who would like to help out or support the mission, Williams said that financial donations have the most impact. People can donate here . According to Williams, people can sponsor a bed for $25 a month and impact someone’s life that way as well.

Williams said, “This season right now, the majority of our opportunity and ability to serve comes through financial gifts during the holiday season. So if folks are able to provide some level of financial support, that really does make a difference, and it proved care not only during these cold temperatures but 365 days a year.”

SRM will be open for the holidays and will have a special Christmas Banquet on Friday, Dec. 23. The mission is located at 5 West Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs.

KXRM

Mayor Suthers and Santa to welcome guests at CS Airport

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mayor John Suthers joined Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus in welcoming travelers to the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Director of Aviation Greg Phillips teamed up with the mayor and Santa to serve hot chocolate to travelers in celebration of a record-breaking year at COS. “This has been a […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
