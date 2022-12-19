ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

louisianaradionetwork.com

Federal recovery money available for victims of hurricanes in 2020 and ’21. Don’t let it slip by

The state Office of Community Development wants homeowners impacted by the hurricanes of 2020 and 2021 to know they can apply for federal aid through the Restore Louisiana Homeowners Assistance Program. O.C.D. director Pat Forbes says this especially applies to folks in southwestern Louisiana…. “This assistance has been a long...
MyArkLaMiss

Gov. Edwards announces new HUBZones to expand federal contracting opportunities for small businesses; includes Ouachita and Union Parish

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Governor John Bel Edwards and the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the expansion of HUBZone, which is a program that provides small businesses in low-income communities that hire low-income residents with opportunities to compete in the federal marketplace. The expansion will add 25 HUBZone Governor […]
houmatimes.com

Entergy Louisiana files proposed 10-year Entergy Future Ready resilience plan

Today, Entergy Louisiana filed its proposed Phase I Entergy Future Ready resilience plan with the Louisiana Public Service Commission. Phase I seeks approval of the first five years of a 10-year resilience plan that would aim to accelerate the restoration of power and reduce the costs associated with doing so following major storms.
CBS 42

Louisiana lawmaker wants to kill state income tax in 2023 session

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Should Louisiana do away with the income tax? That question has been swirling around lawmakers for years, but one legislator has an idea of how to make the change. State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, is looking for ways for Louisiana to attract jobs and keep people from moving away. One […]
Louisiana Illuminator

Freeze warning: Temps will plunge to low teens across Louisiana

Louisiana is bracing for an Arctic blast expected to freeze most of the state early Friday morning, plunging temperatures into the low teens through Christmas Eve. The National Weather Service and state officials are urging residents across the state to complete cold-weather preparations no later than Thursday. The threatening weather comes just one week after […] The post Freeze warning: Temps will plunge to low teens across Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry urges livestock and pet owners to take precautions with incoming low temperatures

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With temperatures tremendously dropping in the state of Louisiana next week, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry urges livestock and pet owners to take necessary precautions to protect their animals. During times like these, it is important to take precautionary measures and to do so safely and correctly. For […]
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Requests Capitol Lakes be Designated as Superfund Site to Receive Federal Funding for Pollution Removal

Louisiana Governor Requests Capitol Lakes be Designated as Superfund Site to Receive Federal Funding for Pollution Removal. Louisiana – The state of Louisiana has applied to have the severely polluted Capitol Lakes designated as a Superfund site, allowing for government oversight, funding, and cleaning of the lakes. The lakes have been contaminated with polychlorobiphenyls (PCBs) since 1983, and have been deemed unsafe for swimming or fishing.
KTBS

Louisiana State Police issues weather alert across the state

SHREVEPORT, La. - As officials across Louisiana keep a close watch on the winter weather conditions expected to move into the state , the Louisiana State Police urges everyone to remain weather aware and prepare for the possibility of hazardous road conditions. Temperatures are expected to plummet as the cold front crosses the state with strong winds and dangerous wind chills.
WWL

Arctic freeze expected to reduce crawfish numbers

NEW ORLEANS — Crawfish are a Louisiana staple, but this cold spell could reduce crawfish numbers and that will drives prices up. As the cold makes its way toward us, crawfish are starting to hunker down. Mark Shirley from LSU Ag Center says the cold doesn’t kill them, it just makes them lethargic.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lbmjournal.com

RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill

CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA

