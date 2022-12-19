Read full article on original website
It’s Official! Louisiana Roads Are Third Worst in Entire Country
It has come as much a shock to me as I'm sure it will to you! Apparently, we have been wrong for years!. Louisiana does NOT have the worst roads in the whole country. Shocker isn't it? No, that honor actually belongs to Hawaii. Who would have ever guessed that?
louisianaradionetwork.com
Federal recovery money available for victims of hurricanes in 2020 and ’21. Don’t let it slip by
The state Office of Community Development wants homeowners impacted by the hurricanes of 2020 and 2021 to know they can apply for federal aid through the Restore Louisiana Homeowners Assistance Program. O.C.D. director Pat Forbes says this especially applies to folks in southwestern Louisiana…. “This assistance has been a long...
KPLC TV
La. Commissioner of Agriculture talks concerns about sugarcane, livestock and crawfish ahead of arctic blast
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State’s Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Dr. Mike Strain has some concerns ahead of the artic freeze this weekend. “Just make sure you know for us farmers, we’ve got the right amount of anti-freeze, and we handle that properly and we protect our livestock and our pets,” said Dr. Mike Strain.
theadvocate.com
Corps grants Louisiana permits needed to build $2.5 billion Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion
Louisiana's proposed $2.5 billion Mid-Barataria Sediment Diversion, designed to reconnect the Mississippi River with the Barataria Basin to create as much as 21 square miles of wetlands by 2070, was awarded key permits by the Army Corps of Engineers on Monday that could allow construction to begin in March 2023.
Louisiana Plumber Offers Critical Advice in Protecting Pipes During Hard Freeze
WWL-TV recently had a plumber on their show to discuss how to protect your water pipes during a hard freeze. As you may be aware by now, Louisiana will be part of this Artic Blast that is taking over much of the country, and now is the time to protect your water pipes.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Pay a Landowner More Than $24,000 for Timber
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Pay a Landowner More Than $24,000 for Timber. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly failing to pay a landowner more than $24,000 for timber. He is charged with one count of failure to remit payment for the harvest of forest products.
NOLA.com
Why Louisiana electric companies don't expect big power outages from cold snap
While a blast of arctic air is set to blanket Louisiana with bitterly cold temperatures in the coming days, the electric grid operator and utilities say they are not expecting the type of rolling blackouts and mass outages experienced during the 2021 winter storm. Working in the grid’s favor is...
Gov. Edwards announces new HUBZones to expand federal contracting opportunities for small businesses; includes Ouachita and Union Parish
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, December 21, 2022, Governor John Bel Edwards and the U.S. Small Business Administration announced the expansion of HUBZone, which is a program that provides small businesses in low-income communities that hire low-income residents with opportunities to compete in the federal marketplace. The expansion will add 25 HUBZone Governor […]
theadvocate.com
Lake Maurepas carbon capture project faces backlash over test wells: 'Give us a break'
About 50 residents of Ascension, Livingston, Tangipahoa and other parishes flocked to Baton Rouge for a hearing on a global gas supply company’s application for a test well permit in Lake Maurepas. The stratigraphic test well is set to be built on the lake’s south side in St. John...
houmatimes.com
Entergy Louisiana files proposed 10-year Entergy Future Ready resilience plan
Today, Entergy Louisiana filed its proposed Phase I Entergy Future Ready resilience plan with the Louisiana Public Service Commission. Phase I seeks approval of the first five years of a 10-year resilience plan that would aim to accelerate the restoration of power and reduce the costs associated with doing so following major storms.
Louisiana lawmaker wants to kill state income tax in 2023 session
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Should Louisiana do away with the income tax? That question has been swirling around lawmakers for years, but one legislator has an idea of how to make the change. State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, is looking for ways for Louisiana to attract jobs and keep people from moving away. One […]
wbrz.com
La. governor says DCFS in line for additional funding to secure new staff
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards announced on his radio show that the Department of Children and Family Services is set to receive one-time funding to help address its understaffing issue. Edwards said the funding, which will come from the state's $600 million surplus, will be allocated to DCFS...
Freeze warning: Temps will plunge to low teens across Louisiana
Louisiana is bracing for an Arctic blast expected to freeze most of the state early Friday morning, plunging temperatures into the low teens through Christmas Eve. The National Weather Service and state officials are urging residents across the state to complete cold-weather preparations no later than Thursday. The threatening weather comes just one week after […] The post Freeze warning: Temps will plunge to low teens across Louisiana appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
kalb.com
Temporary restraining order granted blocking Louisiana’s $2B pharmacy contract
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A temporary 10-day restraining order has been granted by Judge Kelly Balfour in the 19th Judicial District Court to block Louisiana’s Office of Group Benefits from entering into a $2 billion pharmacy contract with CVS Caremark. As News Channel 5 reported back on Dec. 20,...
Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry urges livestock and pet owners to take precautions with incoming low temperatures
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — With temperatures tremendously dropping in the state of Louisiana next week, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry urges livestock and pet owners to take necessary precautions to protect their animals. During times like these, it is important to take precautionary measures and to do so safely and correctly. For […]
Louisiana Governor Requests Capitol Lakes be Designated as Superfund Site to Receive Federal Funding for Pollution Removal
Louisiana Governor Requests Capitol Lakes be Designated as Superfund Site to Receive Federal Funding for Pollution Removal. Louisiana – The state of Louisiana has applied to have the severely polluted Capitol Lakes designated as a Superfund site, allowing for government oversight, funding, and cleaning of the lakes. The lakes have been contaminated with polychlorobiphenyls (PCBs) since 1983, and have been deemed unsafe for swimming or fishing.
KTBS
Louisiana State Police issues weather alert across the state
SHREVEPORT, La. - As officials across Louisiana keep a close watch on the winter weather conditions expected to move into the state , the Louisiana State Police urges everyone to remain weather aware and prepare for the possibility of hazardous road conditions. Temperatures are expected to plummet as the cold front crosses the state with strong winds and dangerous wind chills.
Arctic freeze expected to reduce crawfish numbers
NEW ORLEANS — Crawfish are a Louisiana staple, but this cold spell could reduce crawfish numbers and that will drives prices up. As the cold makes its way toward us, crawfish are starting to hunker down. Mark Shirley from LSU Ag Center says the cold doesn’t kill them, it just makes them lethargic.
lbmjournal.com
RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
