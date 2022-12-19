ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

In terse response, WI DNR asks for additional info from Green Light on drilling plan

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RFsz7_0jo7SV5P00

Damakant Jayshi

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has again asked Green Light Wisconsin for additional details after the company revised its notice of intent for exploration drilling at the Easton Reef deposit.

If the deposit is developed, it would likely be an open-pit mine.

“The DNR has reviewed the additional information provided by GLW and determined more information is necessary to complete the review process,” the DNR’s Metallic Mining Coordinator Molly Gardner wrote, in a letter to the mining company.

The area east of Wausau was the site of a gold exploration shaft developed in the 1920s with additional drilling in 1967 and 1987, according to a 2018 Marathon County presentation. In 1987, Noranda drilled about 100 boreholes with about 45,000 feet of core and determined that the gold mineralization there was complex and would require more drilling to prove reserves. Options on the mineral and surface rights were acquired by Aquila Resources in 2011.

The agency, in a letter made public last week, asked GLW to amend the company’s revised notice of intent and to include details previously requested by the DNR. It then lists items that need to be addressed. The DNR on Nov. 30 received arevised notice from Green Light in response to the agency’s prior request for additional information, sought on Oct. 28.

The latest response from the DNR, sent to the GLW, a subsidiary of Canada-based Green Light Metals Inc., conveys a hint of exasperation on the part of state government officials.

“Please remove all contradictory or conflicting statements,” the Dec. 16 letter says at one point, suggesting the revised response from the company should combine information into one standalone document. In another part of the letter, the DNR points out the company’s name abbreviation changes throughout the document. “Please use the company name associated with the Exploration License.”

Among the issues that the DNR wants addressed is detail about activities near wetlands. No activities near wetlands are permitted. The company wrote in its previously revised NOI that “all the access roads and drill sites traverse and are located on uplands…No activities associated with the Work Plan take place in or proximate to wetlands.” But the DNR pointed out that access to work sites traverse the wetland ditch.

The DNR asked the GLW to clarify whether or not it intends to cut “merchantable timber during the drilling operation.” GLW documents state the company will not cut the timber – at the same time leaving the prospect open.

Another discrepancy relates to top soil. At one point, the company wrote “to the extent possible, no top soil will be disturbed” but on other occasions it writes “no disturbance” and “where top soil is disturbed” in five other paragraphs throughout the document. “The same situation applies to ‘rutting.’ Consistency is crucial,” the DNR wrote.

The DNR also asked the company to remove all processes or activities that won’t be conducted on site. Referring to GLW’s claim about its discretion to undertake work plan activities before and after frozen conditions, the DNR pointed out that “GLW only has authorization to undertake activities within the timeframe outlined of an approved NOI submittal unless approved by the DNR in writing through a new permit or permit amendment.”

Further, the agency sought clarification about the source of water being used for drilling operation and how the company plans to withdraw water, adding that the nature of withdrawal methods might require another permit.

The DNR letter also asks about pausing the drilling operation during thawing, building a retention wall and access to the drilling site, among other situations.

The Reef Deposit is a potential high-grade gold deposit located in the Marathon County town of Easton. According to the county’s Department of Conservation, Planning and Zoning, the Easton Reef Deposit contains an estimated “120,000 ounces of gold.” In addition, Noranda’s 1987 study found seven quartz-sulfide gold-bearing mineralized zones on the Reef property and more than 450,000 tons of ore-bearing ore.

Aquila, in 2011-2012, completed 35 boreholes before allowing their exploration license to lapse. That project was suspended when exploration funds ran out, according to the county. Green Light Metals acquired Aquila in 2021 and purchased the mineral rights for the Reef deposit as well as the Bend deposit, north of Medford within the Chequamegon National Forest, for about $7 million, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

A number of residents from around the proposed site and elsewhere in the county are pushing back against the company’s plans, arguing that a mine could pollute the Dells, a county park and natural area They have requested Marathon County’s elected officials to deny a permit to the company.

Critics introduced a resolution opposing the drilling at the county’s Environmental Resources Committee, held a rally, and warned the standing committee about contamination caused by the proposed drilling. GreenLight has said the fears over contamination are unfounded. The company is exploring the potential for an open-pit gold mine.

Comments / 0

Related
doorcountydailynews.com

Proposals for Potawatomi Tower to be shared January 12th

You will be able to see what could be in store for the observation tower at Potawatomi State Park at a virtual hearing next month. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced on Thursday it would be holding the informational session on January 12th at 6 p.m. In April, Governor Tony Evers and then-Department of Natural Resources Secretary Preston Cole said the state selected GRAEF to move forward with the next phase of the project, which included providing the state with design options. The announcement drew criticism at the time because it did not address what could be done in the short-term to preserve the structure, which will have to go through at least one more winter subjected to the elements. Melissa Van Landuyt from the DNR says residents will be able to share their thoughts online following the presentation.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Gov. Evers declares energy emergency in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is declaring an energy emergency in Wisconsin. Executive Order #181 provides a 10-day waiver from federal and state requirements for providing energy emergency response supplies, allowing suppliers to catch up from weather-related delays and faster arrival of out-of-state utility restoration workers. “Over...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Gov. Evers Signs Executive Order declaring an energy emergency

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has signed an Executive Order declaring an energy emergency in the state of Wisconsin. Issuing Executive Order #181 will provide a 10-day waiver from specific federal and state requirements for those providing energy emergency response supplies. According to a news release, that will allow fuel suppliers to get caught up from the weather-related delays and quicker arrival of out-of-state utility restoration workers.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin

Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. December 15, 2022. Editorial: Steps toward PFAS regulations make sense. Wisconsin regulators’ move to develop rules on PFAS contamination in groundwater is not a surprise. The attention to the chemicals’ contamination of water supplies has grown considerably in recent years, and it’s certainly an issue for the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin’s frozen road law begins Wednesday, what that means:

(WFRV) – Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) are reminding motorists that Wisconsin’s frozen road law takes effect on Wednesday at 12:01 a.m. for the northern half of Wisconsin. The frozen road law allows vehicles hauling abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance and certain forest...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Weather officials: Blizzard threat increases for central Wisconsin

The threat for a blizzard in the Wausau and central Wisconsin area is increasing as a major winter storm sweeps through the area. The U.S. National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday. Up to 7 inches of snow with strong winds gusting as high as 45 mph Thursday into Friday night will result in widespread blowing and drifting. Portions of central, east central, north central and northeast Wisconsin will feel the impacts, with travel conditions worsening through Friday night.
WAUSAU, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Frozen road law takes effect for northern Wisconsin starting Wednesday

WISCONSIN — Starting Wednesday at 12:01 a.m., the frozen road law goes into effect for the northern half of Wisconsin, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The frozen road law allows vehicles carrying abrasives or salt for highway winter maintenance to carry more weight, according to WisDOT. As...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

3M Wausau air violations referred to Wisconsin DOJ

3M allegedly violated multiple air pollution regulations at its Wausau facilities and is at the center of an ongoing enforcement action referred to the Wisconsin Dept. of Justice, according to public records. The company has had a history of past air pollution violations and has been the subject of statewide...
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

New Report on Farm Fatalities From the National Farm Medicine Center and Marshfield Clinic Research Institute

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) A new study has shed some light on the various causes and frequency of deaths that occurred on Wisconsin farms in recent years. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the National Farm Medicine Center and Marshfield Clinic Research Institute have teamed up with the University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences in releasing the 2019-2020 Wisconsin Farm Related Fatalities report.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Snowfall totals for Wisconsin storm; Dec. 22-23, 2022

MILWAUKEE - The National Weather Service (NWS) is collecting data from the snowfall that is impacting southern and southeast Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec. 22 and Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) -- totals that will change. Verona, 5. Portage, 3.1. Beaver...
WISCONSIN STATE
Ash Jurberg

The richest woman in Wisconsin is giving away millions

Diane Hendricks speaking at the ceremony for the opening of the bridge, named in honor of her late husband, Ken.Photo byFlickr Under Creative Commons. In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

USDA Invests in Rural Wisconsin

Stevens Point, Wis., Dec. 19, 2022 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Wisconsin Julie Lassa announced today that USDA is investing $654,710 to expand access to housing and improve education infrastructure for underserved rural people who live and work in Wisconsin. The investments are...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

Wisconsin officials urge extreme caution during upcoming winter storm

A winter storm system is expected to move through Wisconsin tonight into Friday, bringing snow, high winds, reduced visibility and frigid temperatures across the state. Road conditions will vary significantly depending on location, so the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is encouraging drivers to be weather aware, especially if traveling for the holiday weekend.
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy