In terse response, WI DNR asks for additional info from Green Light on drilling plan

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has again asked Green Light Wisconsin for additional details after the company revised its notice of intent for exploration drilling at the Easton Reef deposit.

If the deposit is developed, it would likely be an open-pit mine.

“The DNR has reviewed the additional information provided by GLW and determined more information is necessary to complete the review process,” the DNR’s Metallic Mining Coordinator Molly Gardner wrote, in a letter to the mining company.

The area east of Wausau was the site of a gold exploration shaft developed in the 1920s with additional drilling in 1967 and 1987, according to a 2018 Marathon County presentation. In 1987, Noranda drilled about 100 boreholes with about 45,000 feet of core and determined that the gold mineralization there was complex and would require more drilling to prove reserves. Options on the mineral and surface rights were acquired by Aquila Resources in 2011.

The agency, in a letter made public last week, asked GLW to amend the company’s revised notice of intent and to include details previously requested by the DNR. It then lists items that need to be addressed. The DNR on Nov. 30 received arevised notice from Green Light in response to the agency’s prior request for additional information, sought on Oct. 28.

The latest response from the DNR, sent to the GLW, a subsidiary of Canada-based Green Light Metals Inc., conveys a hint of exasperation on the part of state government officials.

“Please remove all contradictory or conflicting statements,” the Dec. 16 letter says at one point, suggesting the revised response from the company should combine information into one standalone document. In another part of the letter, the DNR points out the company’s name abbreviation changes throughout the document. “Please use the company name associated with the Exploration License.”

Among the issues that the DNR wants addressed is detail about activities near wetlands. No activities near wetlands are permitted. The company wrote in its previously revised NOI that “all the access roads and drill sites traverse and are located on uplands…No activities associated with the Work Plan take place in or proximate to wetlands.” But the DNR pointed out that access to work sites traverse the wetland ditch.

The DNR asked the GLW to clarify whether or not it intends to cut “merchantable timber during the drilling operation.” GLW documents state the company will not cut the timber – at the same time leaving the prospect open.

Another discrepancy relates to top soil. At one point, the company wrote “to the extent possible, no top soil will be disturbed” but on other occasions it writes “no disturbance” and “where top soil is disturbed” in five other paragraphs throughout the document. “The same situation applies to ‘rutting.’ Consistency is crucial,” the DNR wrote.

The DNR also asked the company to remove all processes or activities that won’t be conducted on site. Referring to GLW’s claim about its discretion to undertake work plan activities before and after frozen conditions, the DNR pointed out that “GLW only has authorization to undertake activities within the timeframe outlined of an approved NOI submittal unless approved by the DNR in writing through a new permit or permit amendment.”

Further, the agency sought clarification about the source of water being used for drilling operation and how the company plans to withdraw water, adding that the nature of withdrawal methods might require another permit.

The DNR letter also asks about pausing the drilling operation during thawing, building a retention wall and access to the drilling site, among other situations.

The Reef Deposit is a potential high-grade gold deposit located in the Marathon County town of Easton. According to the county’s Department of Conservation, Planning and Zoning, the Easton Reef Deposit contains an estimated “120,000 ounces of gold.” In addition, Noranda’s 1987 study found seven quartz-sulfide gold-bearing mineralized zones on the Reef property and more than 450,000 tons of ore-bearing ore.

Aquila, in 2011-2012, completed 35 boreholes before allowing their exploration license to lapse. That project was suspended when exploration funds ran out, according to the county. Green Light Metals acquired Aquila in 2021 and purchased the mineral rights for the Reef deposit as well as the Bend deposit, north of Medford within the Chequamegon National Forest, for about $7 million, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

A number of residents from around the proposed site and elsewhere in the county are pushing back against the company’s plans, arguing that a mine could pollute the Dells, a county park and natural area They have requested Marathon County’s elected officials to deny a permit to the company.

Critics introduced a resolution opposing the drilling at the county’s Environmental Resources Committee, held a rally, and warned the standing committee about contamination caused by the proposed drilling. GreenLight has said the fears over contamination are unfounded. The company is exploring the potential for an open-pit gold mine.