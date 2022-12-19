Read full article on original website
Former Wood County teacher donates phonics tool kit to Marietta College students
MAREITTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - A former Wood County teacher has donated a phonics tool kit to Marietta College education students. Retired reading specialist Debbie DeWees met with education students in Dr. Raven Cromwell’s phonics class. DeWees taught the students how to use the Secret Stories phonics program to help kids learn to read. She also gave each student a full classroom kit, including posters, flash cards, and a teaching manual.
Wood County Schools to participate in active shooter training
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools will be participating in active shooter training on Thursday. Students will not be in school as they are out for the holiday break. While the students are out, staff will be going through training with law enforcement. Drills will be held Thursday morning...
Academic Achiever: Clara Pettit
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - A Warren High School student is using what her parents instilled in her to excel in the classroom. Clara Pettit grew up with a love for animals, reading, and helping others. With the help of her parents, Clara has used those loves to do well in...
Parkersburg City Building Holiday closures
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City of Parkersburg will be observing Christmas on Monday December 26th. The Parkersburg City Building will close at 4:30 P.M. on Friday December 23rd and will open for normal business at 8 A.M. on Tuesday December 27th. That is according to a press release sent...
J-Dollar Friends Fellowship gives over $2 thousand to St. Michael’s Parish
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Wednesday a group came to St. Michael’s Parish to provide help for how the church gives back. The “J-Dollar” Friends Fellowship held its monthly meeting at the church to help provide the church for its food pantry and assist the church’s venture in providing food supplies to the Stone Soup Kitchen.
Warming Stations will open during the cold spell
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the up coming cold spell several places are preparing to help others. The Parkersburg Salvation Army is going to set up more cots to help, and Latrobe Street Mission will help as many people as possible. The Marietta Armory and Life & Purpose Community Resource...
Harrison County Dunkin’ closing temporarily
One of the Dunkin' Donuts in Harrison County will be closed starting on Christmas.
Ohio Valley taxi acquisition promises updated, reliable transportation
WHEELING, W.Va. — The former BMG Transport company is under new ownership and all sights are set on the future to provide Ohio Valley residents with updated, reliable transportation. BMG Transport formerly located in Bridgeport, OH, was acquired by the IC brand of companies located at 1113 Main Street, Wheeling, WV. IC Cab LLC serves […]
Obituary: Abicht, Ross Addison
Ross Addison Abicht, 93, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away Thursday November 17, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born April 25, 1929, in Washington County, Ohio, a son of Edward Franklin Abicht and Ethel Alice Cunningham Abicht. Ross attended Sandhill School at Reno and Marietta High School. He served...
Community seeks answers after young Wood County woman disappears
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board says his department is not ruling out foul play in connection with a young woman’s disappearance. Gretchen Fleming, 27, of Vienna, was reported missing by her family Dec. 12. She was last seen at the My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg in the early morning hours of Dec. 4.
Your Good News: Local musician releases song to honor the life of Danielle Church
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Country singer John Kunze of Belpre, Ohio, has written hits such as “I’m Buck Wild” and “Fishing with Dad.” “Fishing with Dad” was featured in Bass Pro Shops’ Father’s Day commercial earlier this year. In 2016, he...
Children and parents decorate cookies for Santa at Vienna Public Library
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at the Vienna Public Library, children had an exciting way to spend the afternoon on the first day of their Christmas break. Youth Services Coordinator Tracey Spencerton led the group in decorating cookies for Santa in preparation for Christmas Eve. They also made reindeer food.
Castle Museum hosts annual Winter Solstice watch
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - December 21st marks the shortest day of the calendar year. And because of that, the Marietta Castle Museum is hosting its annual Winter Solstice watch. Every year, the museum group gathers a crowd to discuss the historical significance of the solstice and what those in the past did to observe this day.
Marietta Rumpke Trash service changes schedule ahead of winter storm
MARIETTA, OH (WTAP) - Due to the incoming storm, people living in the city of Marietta will see changes to their Rumpke Trash Service. The City of Marietta sent out a press release Thursday. The release said that due to the expected weather Friday morning, Rumpke trash pick-up normally scheduled...
Inclement weather will impact how law enforcement gets to calls
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The inclement weather that is expected will impact the way law enforcement can affectively get to calls. Wood County sheriff Rick Woodyard says that law enforcement is impacted the same way as anyone else when getting from place to place in inclement weather. Although the cruisers...
Wheeling grand ballroom, turned inn, opens tonight ahead of Christmas weekend freeze
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A grand and beautiful space was transformed for what some would reason is an even more beautiful purpose. As the temperatures drop, at 8:00 p.m. the Catholic Charities Center on Main Street will open as an overnight shelter. The grand ballroom is now filled with...
Obituary: Layfield, Rodney D.
Rodney D. Layfield, 58, of Little Hocking, OH, died Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side after an eleven-month battle with Gastroesophageal Cancer. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Roydice E. Layfield of Cairo, WV, and the late Shirley Ruth (Morrison) Layfield.
15-year-old Belpre driver to compete in Tulsa Shootout dirt track racing event
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Zach Wigal, out of Belpre, Ohio, comes from a family of dirt track racers, and he was given the opportunity to learn the craft at a young age. Now at age 15, Zach is on his way to Tulsa, Okla. to compete in the Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout event, where he will take part in four classes over the span of December 26, through the 31st.
Dezaray Roberts receives 15 years for involvement in Terrance Mills death
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “I have waited for this day since May 17th to finally face one of the people who are responsible for taking my baby boy’s life from me,” says Terrance Mills Jr.’s mother, Donna. On May 17th of 2022, one Terrance Mills Jr....
Latrobe Street Mission ready for cold weather
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - And with the winter weather getting colder, some shelters are preparing to accommodate for as many as they can. Because of the cold weather, many of the homeless will be looking to take shelter where they can. Latrobe Street Mission executive director, Jim Sims says the...
