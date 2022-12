COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - LifeLink of Georgia has launched their Be The Gift campaign and the way you can be the ultimate gift this season is by registering to be an organ donor. “When I was really, really sick I thought my son was going to live without a mother. I thought that I was not going to see my son grow up,” says organ transplant recipient, Holly Sutherland.

