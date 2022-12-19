Authorities in Jonesboro, a suburb of Atlanta, have charged a funeral home in connection to an alleged scheme to scam bereaving families out of tens of thousands of dollars. Atlanta Black Star reports that police suspect that Danielle Longino (also known as Danielle Watkins), a former employee of the Anthony L. Watkins Funeral Home, scammed families who went to the home for funeral services out of more than $80,000 while pretending to still work there.

JONESBORO, GA ・ 13 DAYS AGO