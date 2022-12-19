ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
numberfire.com

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Nets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 29.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) probable for Miami on Friday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Dedmon is dealing with a foot injury and is listed as probable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 9.2 minutes against Indiana. Dedmon's Friday projection...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Nets' Kyrie Irving (calf) available on Friday

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Irving has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Milwaukee on Friday. Our models expect him to play 37.0 minutes against the Bucks. Joe Harris will likely return to the bench.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Goran Dragic (ankle) probable for Bulls Friday night

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Dragic is dealign with left ankle soreness, which is why he sat out on Wednesday. However, he has been upgraded to probable for the start of the weekend. Expect the veteran to take the floor.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Kemba Walker (injury recovery) out for Dallas on Friday

Dallas Mavericks point guard Kemba Walker (injury recovery) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Walker will not be available to face Houston on Friday due to injury recovery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Kyle Lowry (knee) available for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Lowry has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Pacers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.5 minutes against Indiana. Lowry's Friday projection includes 13.9...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (knee) questionable for Nuggets on Friday

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray is listed questionable due to left knee injury management. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Murray returns to the court, Bruce Brown or Christian Braun would likely revert to the bench.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) available for Wednesday's clash with Hawks

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Atlanta on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Kyle Anderson (back) questionable for Timberwolves on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Anderson is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to face Boston on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Celtics. Anderson's Friday projection includes 9.9 points,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Knicks' Quentin Grimes (ankle) questionable on Friday

New York Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Grimes continues to deal with an ankle injury but has a chance to play on Friday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.5 minutes against Chicago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable for Minnesota on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Gobert continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Celtics on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against Boston. Gobert's Friday projection includes...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Lamar Stevens (knee) questionable on Friday for Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Stevens is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.9 minutes against Toronto. Stevens' Friday projection includes 7.0...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Jeremy Sochan starting for Spurs on Thursday; Keita Bates-Diop to bench

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Sochan came off the bench on Monday with Gregg Popovich looking to shake up the frontcourt. That demotion was short-lived, as he is back with the starters on Thursday. In a corresponding move, Keita Bates-Diop will head back to the bench.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Hawks' Clint Capela (calf) questionable on Friday

Atlanta Hawks forward/center Clint Capela (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Capela has been upgraded to questionable with a calf injury and has a chance to face the Pistons on Friday. He has been sidelined since December 14th. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.4 minutes against Detroit.
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Miami's Gabe Vincent (knee) questionable on Friday

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Vincent has been sidelined since December 5th with a knee injury but has a chance to return on Friday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 15.0 minutes against the Pacers.
MIAMI, FL

