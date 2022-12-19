Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Nets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 29.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) probable for Miami on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Dedmon is dealing with a foot injury and is listed as probable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 9.2 minutes against Indiana. Dedmon's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Nets' Kyrie Irving (calf) available on Friday
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Irving has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Milwaukee on Friday. Our models expect him to play 37.0 minutes against the Bucks. Joe Harris will likely return to the bench.
numberfire.com
Goran Dragic (ankle) probable for Bulls Friday night
Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Dragic is dealign with left ankle soreness, which is why he sat out on Wednesday. However, he has been upgraded to probable for the start of the weekend. Expect the veteran to take the floor.
numberfire.com
Kemba Walker (injury recovery) out for Dallas on Friday
Dallas Mavericks point guard Kemba Walker (injury recovery) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Walker will not be available to face Houston on Friday due to injury recovery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry (knee) available for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Lowry has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Pacers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.5 minutes against Indiana. Lowry's Friday projection includes 13.9...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (knee) questionable for Nuggets on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray is listed questionable due to left knee injury management. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Murray returns to the court, Bruce Brown or Christian Braun would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) available for Wednesday's clash with Hawks
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Atlanta on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Kyle Anderson (back) questionable for Timberwolves on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Anderson is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to face Boston on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Celtics. Anderson's Friday projection includes 9.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Knicks' Quentin Grimes (ankle) questionable on Friday
New York Knicks shooting guard Quentin Grimes (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Grimes continues to deal with an ankle injury but has a chance to play on Friday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.5 minutes against Chicago.
numberfire.com
Naji Marshall starting for Pelicans Thursday in place of inactive Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall will start Thursday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Zion Williamson has bene placed in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. With the superstar sidelined, Marshall will be stepping into the starting five on the wing. Our models project Marshall...
numberfire.com
Wizards' Corey Kispert starting on Thursday in place of injured Deni Avdija (back)
Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Kispert will get the start on Friday with Deni Avdija sidelined with a back injury. Our models expect him to play 30.0 minutes against Utah. Kispert's Thursday projection includes 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable for Minnesota on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Gobert continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Celtics on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against Boston. Gobert's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Lamar Stevens (knee) questionable on Friday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Stevens is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.9 minutes against Toronto. Stevens' Friday projection includes 7.0...
numberfire.com
Jeremy Sochan starting for Spurs on Thursday; Keita Bates-Diop to bench
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Sochan came off the bench on Monday with Gregg Popovich looking to shake up the frontcourt. That demotion was short-lived, as he is back with the starters on Thursday. In a corresponding move, Keita Bates-Diop will head back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Clint Capela (calf) questionable on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward/center Clint Capela (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Capela has been upgraded to questionable with a calf injury and has a chance to face the Pistons on Friday. He has been sidelined since December 14th. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.4 minutes against Detroit.
numberfire.com
Miami's Gabe Vincent (knee) questionable on Friday
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Vincent has been sidelined since December 5th with a knee injury but has a chance to return on Friday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 15.0 minutes against the Pacers.
