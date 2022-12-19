EUGENE, Ore. – Traffic was slowed on Coburg Road Tuesday night after a man was hit by a car and thrown under another stopped vehicle, Eugene police said. Eugene Police Department said officers and Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a reported crash on Coburg Road and Oakmont Way at about 8:36 p.m. on December 20. Police said they arrived to find a 56-year-old man had been struck by an SUV and was under a second vehicle, which fortunately had been stopped in the center lane. Police clarified that the second vehicle had not struck the man. Police said that while officers helped with traffic and conducted an investigation of the incident, the man was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO