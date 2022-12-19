Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Woman, 74, dies after being dragged by hit-run driver
Salem police said a 74-year-old woman was struck and dragged by a vehicle Tuesday evening before she ultimately died.
kezi.com
Highway 20 in Corvallis closed for investigation of Sunday crash
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A section of Highway 20 in Corvallis will be closed for about an hour while an investigation is conducted related to a fatal crash that occurred on Sunday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office said. The BCSO says Highway 20 between Tyler Avenue and Circle Boulevard will be...
kezi.com
Man hit by car after walking into traffic, Eugene police report
EUGENE, Ore. – Traffic was slowed on Coburg Road Tuesday night after a man was hit by a car and thrown under another stopped vehicle, Eugene police said. Eugene Police Department said officers and Eugene Springfield Fire responded to a reported crash on Coburg Road and Oakmont Way at about 8:36 p.m. on December 20. Police said they arrived to find a 56-year-old man had been struck by an SUV and was under a second vehicle, which fortunately had been stopped in the center lane. Police clarified that the second vehicle had not struck the man. Police said that while officers helped with traffic and conducted an investigation of the incident, the man was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
kptv.com
OSP: Driver dies after crashing into tree on Hwy 18, speed likely a factor
POLK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 18 in Polk County Saturday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 6 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near milepost 15. OSP said an investigation showed a 2016 Toyota Avalon was westbound when the driver lost control on a curve, left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
nbc16.com
Sheriff: Driver dies after Jeep crashes into tree
EUGENE, Ore. — Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received report of a single-vehicle traffic crash in the 88000 block of Tiki Lane off Deerhorn Road. Deputies discovered a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and sole...
yachatsnews.com
Yachats resident sues contractor for $2.5 million after crash that cost her three fingers, numerous other injuries
A Yachats resident is suing an Otis excavation company for $2.5 million after she slid on ice into its parked trailer along U.S. Highway 101 near Wakonda Beach last year, piercing her vehicle “like a spear” with the trailer’s pointed end and amputating three of her fingers.
OSP: Driver dies after speeding off Hwy 18, striking tree
A 51-year-old driver died Saturday evening after striking a tree off Highway 18 in Polk County, Oregon State Police announced Tuesday.
kezi.com
One dead, two injured after multiple-vehicle crash north of Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- One person is dead and two are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 20 on Saturday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the BCSO, the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on December 17 on Highway 20 near Granger Avenue....
kezi.com
Suspected medical emergency leads to fatal crash, deputies say
WALTERVILLE, Ore. -- A person is dead after possibly suffering from a medical event just before crashing their vehicle Monday night, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said. According to the LCSO, deputies heard a report of a crash on Tiki Lane just off Deerhorn Road at about 7:30 p.m. on December 19. Deputies said they discovered that a Jeep Grand Cherokee had left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding paramedics, the LCSO said.
kptv.com
Woman killed in crash in Corvallis
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - On Sunday, Dec. 18 around 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a fatal crash on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. A Honda CRV was traveling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, traveling in the opposite direction, left its lane at a curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
kezi.com
Early-morning house fire in West Eugene under investigation
EUGENE, Ore. -- A house fire is under investigation Tuesday after causing some serious damage to the house and its garage. Eugene Springfield Fire was called to a home on Taney Street in West Eugene just after 3 a.m. on December 21 when residents reported smelling smoke in the home. According to firefighters, neighbors had noticed the fire was coming from the garage. Although the fire was intense, fire crews were able to extinguish it about 12 minutes after they arrived, according to the battalion chief at the scene.
kykn.com
Pedestrian Fatality in Afternoon Collision in Salem
Salem, Ore. — At approximately 2:30 p.m., Salem Police patrol officers responded to the report of a pedestrian versus vehicle collision today at the intersection of State ST and High ST NE. The preliminary investigation done by the Salem Police Traffic Team determined a pedestrian, identified as Denise Marie...
kezi.com
Eugene declares ice emergency due to frozen streets
EUGENE, Ore. -- The city of Eugene has declared an ice emergency due to freezing rain creating a layer of ice over most roadways, drastically reducing traction. Residents are urged to avoid traveling if at all possible. In addition, all vehicles are to be removed as soon as possible from designated emergency routes so that de-icing vehicles can work to unfreeze the roads. Typically, emergency routes are collectors, arterial roads, and bus routes, according to Eugene public works. The city of Eugene has the authority to tow vehicles parked in such routes.
kezi.com
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 20 just outside Corvallis
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- A head-on collision on Highway 20 west of Circle Boulevard on Sunday left one driver dead and the road closed for several hours, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The BCSO said deputies responded to the crash at about 4:30 p.m. on December 18. Deputies...
I-5 shut down in both directions near Eugene amid winter storm
Interstate 5 is shut down in both directions near Eugene as the region continues to be battered by icy weather conditions Thursday evening.
kptv.com
Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
KVAL
Lane County, coastal Oregon area DMVs closed due to severe weather conditions
SALEM, Ore. — DMV offices in the Lane County and coastal Oregon area DMVs are closed Thursday, December 22 through noon Friday, December 23 due to severe weather and road conditions. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES | WEATHER CAMERAS. Cottage Grove DMV -- 142 Gateway Blvd., Cottage Grove, Lane County.
kptv.com
People in Salem-Keizer experiencing sub-freezing temps and icy roads, some lost power for hours
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - People FOX 12 spoke with in the Salem-Keizer area said Thursday feels like the coldest day they’ve experienced in a while. “I’m excited for Christmas, not excited for the cold,” Maci Fast, who lives nearby, said. “It’s starting to ice up now on...
kptv.com
2 die after car smashes into tree along Hwy 99 in Marion Co.
MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Two men died Monday in Marion County after a single-car crash on Highway 99, according to the Oregon State Police. Around 10 p.m., police responded to milepost 34 where a gray 2011 Lexus traveling south had left the road and smashed into a tree. The...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DMV OFFICES CLOSED IN EUGENE AREA, NORTH OREGON COAST; ALL STATE OFFICE CLOSED IN CLATSOP, LINCOLN, TILLAMOOK & LANE COUNTIES
These Oregon DMV offices in the Eugene area and northwest coast will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, through noon Friday, Dec. 23, due to severe weather and road conditions:. Also, all State of Oregon offices are closed in Clatsop, Lincoln, Tillamook and Lane Counties through noon Friday. More information on...
Comments / 1