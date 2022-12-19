ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Catching up with Ted Henry — Part 2

By News 5 Staff
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
This month, WEWS-TV News 5 Cleveland turns 75 years old. News 5 anchor Rob Powers sat down with Ted Henry, a legendary former WEWS anchor, to talk about some of his favorite moments working in Cleveland.

Ted retired in 2009 and while he currently lives out West, his heart will forever be in Northeast Ohio.

We caught up with Ted and what he's been up to since his retirement in Part 1. Watch more in the player below:

News 5's Rob Powers talks with legendary anchor Ted Henry

But back on the job, Ted was known for his elegant writing, his masterful performance at the desk and for his reporting and chasing stories without boundary. It wasn’t unusual to see Ted report from overseas.

He reported on so many stories and at the core of each one: People.

People he reported on, people he reported with. The friendships, the fun, the laughs, were all conducive to success.

