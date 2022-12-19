ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

KU moves back into the Top 5 of AP poll

By Jared Bush
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=264VGL_0jo7RaVx00

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — The University of Kansas (KU) Jayhawks are back in the top five after their convincing win over Indiana on Saturday.

The Jayhawks are currently ranked No. 4 in The Associated Press (AP) poll, moving up four spots. KU started out the year ranked No. 5 and reached as high as No. 3 before their loss to Tennessee.

KU women crack AP Top 25 poll

They surprisingly moved down two spots last week after a win against Mizzou last week.

The Jayhawks were able to catapult in the rankings thanks to losses from multiple teams ranked ahead of them last week.

KU will play Harvard at home at 6 p.m. Thursday before starting Big 12 Conference play against Oklahoma State on New Year’s Eve.

The Jayhawks are 10-1 so far on the season.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Kansas Mauls Signing Day

It was a relatively smooth National Signing Day for the Kansas football staff. Although quarterback Kasen Weisman announced his decommitment during the day, it was an expected outcome following his official visit to Colorado and the news didn’t take many for a surprise. KU finished the first day of the three day signing period with 12 high school players signed and locked into being a Jayhawk. It’s twice as many players as the Lance Leipold signed this time last year, when KU added five high school players during the early period.
LAWRENCE, KS
kmaland.com

Herold inks with Kansas

(Shenandoah) -- Blake Herold's lifelong dream of playing sports at the next level came true on Wednesday. And it came while making a little Shenandoah High School history. Herold signed his National Letter of Intent to play football at the University of Kansas on Wednesday. "It means a lot," Herold...
SHENANDOAH, IA
247Sports

Kansas loses quarterback commit Kasen Weisman on National Signing Day

Kansas football quarterback commit Kasen Weisman has decommitted from the program on National Signing Day. The class of 2023 recruit announced his decision on social media Wednesday morning. The decision comes after Weisman elected to take an official visit to Colorado this past weekend, the final weekend for visits in the 2022 calendar year. For more on where KU football could turn after Weisman's decommitment, click here.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Thousands in Kansas without power

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Thousands of Kansans were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm system blew through, according to Evergy. More than 500 customers were without power in the Perry area. A handful of Topekans lost power. The largest outages are in Valley Center and Wichita. A total of 2,330 Evergy customers were without […]
PERRY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

This Kansas bakery keeps Croatian grandmothers' 'magic' alive for everyone

On a recent December morning, the Strawberry Hill Baking Company's holiday open house had the vibe of a lively folk festival with food, music and memories. Hrvatski Obicha, a Kansas City-based Croatian band, played traditional music and Christmas carols on the Tambura, a family of native Croatian instruments. They’re crafted with beautiful inlays in sizes ranging from ukulele to acoustic guitar and sound like a harmonic combination of guitar, banjo and mandolin.
MERRIAM, KS
gotodestinations.com

The Best Pizza Spots in Kansas City – (With Cheesy Photos)

È l’ora della pizza! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Kansas City that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, the pizza chain cardboard won’t do.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

Body found south of Topeka connected to missing Nebraska woman case

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A large law enforcement presence is present at a location south of Topeka on Wednesday night. Abigail Christian, a spokeswoman for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed at 6:25 p.m. that a body had been found at the scene. Christian confirmed that the tip the SNSO received regarding the search of […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

31K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy