FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve with 7-year-old in back seat
MILWAUKEE - Friends of a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman say she was on her way to enjoy Christmas Eve at her mother’s house when she was shot and killed on Milwaukee's south side Saturday, Dec. 24. Friends say her 7-year-old son was in the car at the time. FOX6 News...
WISN
Milwaukee reckless drivers strike same spot twice in two weeks
MILWAUKEE — According to the Milwaukee Police Department Traffic Safety Unit, the District 7 area accounts for 18 percent of crash incidents in 2022. It's the highest amount citywide, with 2,744 total incidents so far this year. The numbers are down from 2021. Last year, Milwaukee registered 17,469 crash...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee OWI arrest on I-94; Grafton man's 4th offense
MILWAUKEE - A 54-year-old Grafton man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence on I-94 in Milwaukee on Sunday, Dec. 25. Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol identified the man as Todd Roeder. The Waukesha County Communications Center received a complaint at 8:30 p.m. for a Chevrolet Silverado...
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fire at 37th and Cherry
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a fire that broke out on Monday, Dec. 26 around 2:30 a.m. near 37th and Cherry. According to the Milwaukee Fire Department the fire started on the first floor of the building and spread to the second floor and the attic. Police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man sentenced, separate homicides on same day in 2021
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison for two separate homicides that happened on April 23, 2021. Mharquelle Dixon, 20, pleaded guilty in August to two counts of first-degree reckless homicide. Additional charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal. In addition to prison time, Dixon was sentenced to 25 years of extended supervision.
wwisradio.com
Milwaukee Counts Two Homicides Over Holiday Weekend
(Milwaukee, WI) — Milwaukee’s holiday weekend shooting tally is small, just five shot, but police say there were two homicides. One of the killings happened Friday night, there aren’t many details in that case. Milwaukee Police say the other homicide came Christmas Eve when a 27-year-old woman was shot and killed on the city’s south side. Police say they are looking for suspects in the case.
Good Samaritan injured in crash ID'd as off-duty Mequon firefighter
A good samaritan who was seriously injured after being struck while helping a crash victim on the side of I-894 near National Avenue on Friday has been identified as Mequon Firefighter Josh Lipp.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
36th and Nash shooting: Milwaukee girl wounded
MILWAUKEE - A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl was shot near 36th and Nash on Friday, Dec. 23. Police said around 4 p.m., a person in a car fired several shots at the girl that was walking. The girl was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds. Milwaukee police are...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Christmas Eve shooting, woman dead on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE - A woman was shot and killed on Milwaukee's south side on Christmas Eve. Police said the shooting happened around 6:50 p.m., and the 27-year-old victim died at the scene near 29th and Greenfield. Authorities are looking for whoever is responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call MPD...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 80th and Winfield; 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting near 80th and Winfield that landed two people in the hospital on Friday, Dec. 23. Police said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. According to officials, the victims were traveling in a vehicle when the shooters fired shots at the vehicle, striking...
WBAY Green Bay
Armed robbery at Sheboygan’s Family Dollar
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store, and investigators hope photos and a description of the suspect sound familiar to someone. Wednesday at about 5:30 p.m., a white male, appearing to be in his 20s, walked into the store on N....
WISN
Deadly Christmas Eve shooting
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner confirmed to 12 News that a person was shot and killed early Saturday morning. It happened around 7:30 near 11th and Washington Street by the Walker's Point neighborhood. Details about the victim and what lead up to the shooting are limited. When...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead in residence near 1st and Kinnickinnic
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a man found dead near 1st and Kinnickinnic Avenue on Friday, Dec. 23. Police said the incident happened before 6 a.m. A 74-year-old Milwaukee man was found dead inside his residence. There is an investigation underway, but the cause of death does not appear...
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: New video shows suspected killer of Milwaukee mail carrier
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Flags across Wisconsin are flying at half-staff Thursday, Dec. 22, in honor of Aundre Cross, a United States Postal Service (USPS) worker shot to death while delivering mail on his route in Milwaukee. Friday, Dec. 23, will mark two weeks since Cross was murdered. While his...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
48th and Cleveland homicide, Milwaukee man taken into custody
MILWAUKEE - Police took a 28-year-old Milwaukee man into custody for a homicide that happened on the city's south side Friday night, Dec. 23. A man in his thirties was found dead at the scene near 48th and Cleveland around 8:25 p.m. Charges against the 28-year-old are pending review by...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha teen accused of shooting at officers, held on $250,000 bond
A Kenosha teenager is accused of shooting at Kenosha Police officers Wednesday afternoon and now faces numerous felony charges. Leonatay L. Lowery, 17, was charged in Kenosha County Circuit Court Thursday with attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by an adjudicated felon.
Woman who died in crash on I-894 near National Ave. identified
The woman who died in Friday's crash on I-894 near National Avenue was identified by family as Xuan Nguyen Rollmann. Family says she went by "Mimi."
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee garage fire near 91st and Park Hill; no injuries
MILWAUKEE - A garage fire broke out near 91st and Park Hill on Sunday, Dec 25. Milwaukee Fire Department said the fire only extended to the house slightly but was placed under control quickly. Officials said there was some damage to a gas tank and car, but no one was...
fox47.com
Body of woman who fell into ice-covered Rock River north of Beloit found, sheriff’s office
BELOIT, Wis. — First responders have recovered the body of a 57-year-old woman who fell into the Rock River north of Beloit on Friday, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. Rescuers were called to the area of the 6500 block of South Edgewater Drive in the town of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
37th and Vliet fire; firefighter fell from ladder, injured ankle
MILWAUKEE - Firefighters on Monday, Dec. 26 responded to the scene of a fire near 37th and Vliet in Milwaukee. It happened at approximately 2:25 a.m. A residence caught on fire. The cause of the fire is undetermined, however, it does not appear to be suspicious. The fire extended from...
