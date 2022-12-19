ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

‘These guys aren’t surprising anybody anymore; they have earned everybody’s respect’ - What they’re saying about the Cavs

CLEVELAND, Ohio – In an ever-changing landscape, the Milwaukee Bucks sit atop the NBA standings. They got their third look at the ascending Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. After falling short twice in Wisconsin, the Cavaliers (22-11) held off a charging Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, 114-106, earning...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Watch how No. 10 Lutheran East beat Gilmour, 63-46

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — If a new boys basketball team from Northeast Ohio emerges as an OHSAA Division II state title contender, it could be Lutheran West. The Longhorns, who are ranked 10th in the cleveland.com Top 25, came away from the NEO Youth Elite Christmas Classic on Thursday with a 63-46 win against Gilmour Academy. The Lancers (1-5) reached last season’s Division II state finals, where they lost to St. Vincent-St. Mary, which is now up to Division I.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision

Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
Cleveland.com

Deshaun Watson says Kevin Stefanski was a major reason he chose the Browns: ‘The sky’s the limit’

BEREA, Ohio — While some fans and media have wanted to run Kevin Stefanski out of town this season, he’s a major reason Deshaun Watson came to town in the first place. When the Browns flew to Houston in March to try to lure Watson to Cleveland, Stefanski spent about an hour with him one-on-one, going over film clips of Watson’s best plays in Houston how he’d run similar concepts in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

What’s the biggest mistake the Browns can make this offseason? Orange and Brown Talk Roundtable

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns host the Saints on Saturday in a game that will likely feature subzero wind chills and gusts of wind in the 50-60 mph range. We’ll get to the game, but first, Mary Kay Cabot, Doug Lesmerises, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and Dan Labbe do a Friday roundtable of fill-in-the-blank questions from our Football Insider subscribers.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns fans remember Saints receiver Jarvis Landry for changing Cleveland’s reputation

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Macoy Keener picked the jersey before Jarvis Landry had picked a number. Keener, a Browns fan from Union City, Pa., ordered his brown Landry jersey as soon as the team shop made pre-orders available in 2018. Keener had been following the receiver’s career since the LSU days. And he says he knew then what Brown fans learned soon after Cleveland made the trade:
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Here’s how the Cleveland Cavaliers finally slayed the Milwaukee Bucks: By the numbers

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The third time’s a charm. After two frustrating losses at Milwaukee earlier this year, the Cleveland Cavaliers galvanized together to deliver one of their most complete performances of the season, downing the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks, 114-106, inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Wednesday night. It was Cleveland’s fifth win in a row as it improved to an NBA-best 16-2 at home.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Miami

A Look Back at Which Teams Won Championships in 2022

Astros, Warriors among the most dominant champions in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. New seasons in sporting leagues around the country determined brand-new champions. Between the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS and NCAA college football, no league had a repeat team emerging as victors in consecutive campaigns. To...
ALABAMA STATE
Cleveland.com

Cade York is off to a rocky start, can the Browns kicker bounce back? – Terry Pluto

CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from Ken Vogt:. “Is the Cade York experiment over? Two more missed FGs. Twenty-two of 30 (73%) is not a good percentage. You can throw in two missed PATs. Not a good record. And he had the nerve to beg to kick a 60 yard FG against the Bengals? At the NFL level, I would expect to see between 80% - 85% (at a minimum) for a FG success rate.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

