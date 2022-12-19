Read full article on original website
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Maple Heights Councilman Timothy Tatum, District Three, Brings Holiday Cheer to the Senior CommunityBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Where to see the best Christmas lights in the areaJake WellsAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland Heights Law Department Claims No Cameras During November 10th Car Accident with Off-Duty City EmployeeBrown on ClevelandCleveland Heights, OH
Cleveland’s physical play on both ends bothered Jazz: What they’re saying about the Cavaliers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers were just a bit too physical for Utah in Monday’s 122-99 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Jazz coach Will Hardy said Cleveland’s size and strength at both ends of the court was the difference in the game.
‘These guys aren’t surprising anybody anymore; they have earned everybody’s respect’ - What they’re saying about the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio – In an ever-changing landscape, the Milwaukee Bucks sit atop the NBA standings. They got their third look at the ascending Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. After falling short twice in Wisconsin, the Cavaliers (22-11) held off a charging Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, 114-106, earning...
See how No. 9 Cleveland Heights beat No. 1 Lutheran East, 76-60
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights knocked down 11 shots from beyond 3-point range, and four players scored in double figures to lead the Tigers past Lutheran East on Thursday night for a 76-60 victory at the NEO Youth Elite Christmas Classic. Senior guard Shemarion Hardy led that effort...
National Signing Day lookahead: The area’s top 25 players in the Class of 2024
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The best high school football players in the Class of 2023 are finalizing their college destinations Wednesday with early National Signing Day. The Class of 2024 is up next, so here is a look at the top 25 juniors in the area who will headline next year’s high school football season and should be among the top college recruits.
Watch how No. 10 Lutheran East beat Gilmour, 63-46
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — If a new boys basketball team from Northeast Ohio emerges as an OHSAA Division II state title contender, it could be Lutheran West. The Longhorns, who are ranked 10th in the cleveland.com Top 25, came away from the NEO Youth Elite Christmas Classic on Thursday with a 63-46 win against Gilmour Academy. The Lancers (1-5) reached last season’s Division II state finals, where they lost to St. Vincent-St. Mary, which is now up to Division I.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Deshaun Watson says Kevin Stefanski was a major reason he chose the Browns: ‘The sky’s the limit’
BEREA, Ohio — While some fans and media have wanted to run Kevin Stefanski out of town this season, he’s a major reason Deshaun Watson came to town in the first place. When the Browns flew to Houston in March to try to lure Watson to Cleveland, Stefanski spent about an hour with him one-on-one, going over film clips of Watson’s best plays in Houston how he’d run similar concepts in Cleveland.
Talking Deshaun Watson’s progression; Donovan Mitchell’s recent surge: Jeff Lloyd, Sam Amico on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Jeff Lloyd of The Locked on Browns Podcast joins to...
EXPLAINER: Inside the proposed sale of the Suns and Mercury
Mat Ishbia's career basketball statistics at Michigan State went like this: He averaged 0.6 points, 0.3 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game
No. 9 Cleveland Heights takes down No. 1 Lutheran East, 76-60, at NEO Youth Elite Christmas Classic
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — With each shot that fell for Cleveland Heights, the lane widened for Shemarion Hardy. He cut to the basket to create for himself or a teammate, as Lutheran East defenders scrambled to keep up. Often, they arrived too late.
National Signing Day 2023 recap: Relive the news, notes and rumors on college football recruits
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wednesday was the first National Signing Day for the high school football recruiting Class of 2023. Prospects from across the country could sign and send in their national letters of intent to the school of their choice for the first time. Ohio State has 19 players...
What’s the biggest mistake the Browns can make this offseason? Orange and Brown Talk Roundtable
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns host the Saints on Saturday in a game that will likely feature subzero wind chills and gusts of wind in the 50-60 mph range. We’ll get to the game, but first, Mary Kay Cabot, Doug Lesmerises, Ashley Bastock, Irie Harris and Dan Labbe do a Friday roundtable of fill-in-the-blank questions from our Football Insider subscribers.
Browns fans remember Saints receiver Jarvis Landry for changing Cleveland’s reputation
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Macoy Keener picked the jersey before Jarvis Landry had picked a number. Keener, a Browns fan from Union City, Pa., ordered his brown Landry jersey as soon as the team shop made pre-orders available in 2018. Keener had been following the receiver’s career since the LSU days. And he says he knew then what Brown fans learned soon after Cleveland made the trade:
Here’s how the Cleveland Cavaliers finally slayed the Milwaukee Bucks: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The third time’s a charm. After two frustrating losses at Milwaukee earlier this year, the Cleveland Cavaliers galvanized together to deliver one of their most complete performances of the season, downing the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks, 114-106, inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Wednesday night. It was Cleveland’s fifth win in a row as it improved to an NBA-best 16-2 at home.
Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson expected to play Saturday against Patriots
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are expecting defensive end Trey Hendrickson to play Saturday against the Patriots, coach Zac Taylor said Thursday. Hendrickson suffered a broken wrist in the team’s win over the Browns on Dec. 11. “He’ll protect himself, but I feel good about where he’s at,”...
Myles Garrett: ‘I definitely don’t have a gold jacket career at the moment’ but ‘that could be in my future’
BEREA, Ohio — Myles Garrett, voted to his fourth Pro Bowl on Wednesday, hopes to update his wardrobe with a gold jacket someday, but knows he’ll have to keep stacking great seasons and awards to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “In my opinion, I probably should...
NBC Miami
A Look Back at Which Teams Won Championships in 2022
Astros, Warriors among the most dominant champions in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. New seasons in sporting leagues around the country determined brand-new champions. Between the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, MLS and NCAA college football, no league had a repeat team emerging as victors in consecutive campaigns. To...
Cade York is off to a rocky start, can the Browns kicker bounce back? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from Ken Vogt:. “Is the Cade York experiment over? Two more missed FGs. Twenty-two of 30 (73%) is not a good percentage. You can throw in two missed PATs. Not a good record. And he had the nerve to beg to kick a 60 yard FG against the Bengals? At the NFL level, I would expect to see between 80% - 85% (at a minimum) for a FG success rate.”
Comments / 0