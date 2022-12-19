ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menasha, WI

Lt. Thorn to become new Menasha Police Chief in January

By Olivia Acree
 3 days ago
A new chief will take charge of the Menasha Police Department in January.

Investigative Lieutenant Nick Thorn will be succeeding the current Menasha Police Chief Tim Styka.

“I'm extremely humbled to be selected for the position,” Thorn said.

The city announced that Thorn will lead Menasha's police department after an internal search for a new leader. He brings 16 years of law enforcement experience to his new role and has held a few different positions throughout his time.

“I started as a patrol officer in 2009. And I had a lot of great opportunities and kind of came up through the ranks of our police department. I was a patrol Lieutenant for about four years, and then most recently transferred back into our investigative bureau and have been there ever since,” said Lt. Thorn.

Current Chief Styka remembers what it was like transitioning into the role of chief, and is excited to see Thorn go through the same experience he had 11 years ago.

“So, and I remember being a chief, initially, you have this one idea, and it is nothing like what you thought," Styka said. "But the learning process as you go through that is absolutely fascinating."

Lt. Thorn is looking forward to making his city a better place — as chief of police.

“So, things that I'm looking forward to in my upcoming role is meeting one-on-one with all of our employees to get ideas from them with how they would like to grow our department, how we can better our police department and better the city of Menasha and Fox Cities,” Thorn said.

Thorn will succeed Styka on Jan. 3, 2023.

