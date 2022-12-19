An attorney for George Santos responded to allegations he made up core portions of his resume with a fake quote from Winston Churchill.

Liz Cheney has made some enemies for her role in the Jan. 6 committee—and this time, it’s coming from the committee members themselves. As the group sets to wrap in six weeks, some panel members reportedly feel frustrated by Cheney’s influence and her singular focus on former president Donald Trump. Fifteen staffers told The Washington Post they were frustrated to learn a draft report would focus almost solely on Trump, leaving reports on law enforcement and the intelligence community’s failures on the cutting-room floor. “We were told this would be an important fact-finding investigation that would inform the public,” one former committee staffer said. “But when [the committee] became a Cheney 2024 campaign, many of us became discouraged.” Cheney has doubled down on her Trump laser focus, with her spokesperson sending a statement to the Post saying some staff submitted “subpar material” that “reflects long-held liberal biases.” “She won’t sign onto any ‘narrative’ that suggests Republicans are inherently racist or smears men and women in law enforcement, or suggests every American who believes God has blessed America is a white supremacist,” her spokesperson said.Read it at The Washington Post

