ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Mother and stepfather of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl arrested after allegedly waiting 3 weeks to report her disappearance

By Gina Martinez
CBS News
CBS News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

Man fatally shot near University City; homicide investigation underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was shot and killed in the University area and a homicide investigation is underway Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots sometime before 11 a.m. near 10000 University Village Blvd. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL

Parents of missing NC 11-year-old arrested

The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police Department said in a news release. The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police...
CORNELIUS, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte man, 20, charged in Lincoln County car break-ins

DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Charlotte man is facing charges in a series of break-ins in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies began investigating multiple car break-ins back in July. Items including guns, electronics, and credit cards were reported stolen. The stolen credit cards were used and traced […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WRAL

FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl

The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
CORNELIUS, NC
CBS News

CBS News

583K+
Followers
76K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy