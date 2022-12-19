Mother and stepfather of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl arrested after allegedly waiting 3 weeks to report her disappearance

Read full article on original website
Family of missing Madalina Cojocari pens handwritten note, ‘devastated’ as search continues in North Carolina
The family of Madalina Cojocari, an 11-year-old girl who vanished in Cornelius, North Carolina, wrote a personal message asking the public for help in the search.
School bus video shows missing 11-year-old girl just days before her disappearance, police say
Authorities in North Carolina have released a school bus surveillance video they say shows missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari just days before her mother and stepfather said they last saw her.
Video shows 11-year-old girl getting off bus before she went missing
Authorities investigating the disappearance of a North Carolina girl released video footage this week that appears to show her exiting a school bus on Nov. 21, marking the final time she was definitively seen before going missing. Madalina Cojocari, 11, is now the focus of a widespread search involving detectives...
Troopers rescue abducted 5-year-old girl, find second child missing since May
On Monday around 1:13 p.m., North Carolina State Highway Patrol was notified by the Rock Hill Police Department about a child abduction involving a 5-year-old girl that had occurred in Rock Hill, SC. Rock Hill Police said just before 10:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to a local elementary school after...
Woman arrested after man stabbed to death in Alexander County, deputies say
TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A woman was charged with murder Tuesday after a man was found stabbed to death at a home in Alexander County, according to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said deputies responded to the stabbing at a home on US Highway 64/90 West in the Ellendale Community around 2:40 […]
Man fatally shot near University City; homicide investigation underway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was shot and killed in the University area and a homicide investigation is underway Wednesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots sometime before 11 a.m. near 10000 University Village Blvd. A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on […]
WRAL
Parents of missing NC 11-year-old arrested
The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police Department said in a news release. The parents of missing 11-year-old North Carolina girl Madalina Cojocari were arrested Saturday for failure to report her missing, the Cornelius Police...
WBTV
21-year Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer dies after medical emergency
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is mourning the death of one of its officers following a medical emergency. According to the CMPD, Ofc. Dean Lauber suffered a medical emergency at home on Dec. 19 and was taken to the hospital. On Tuesday night, Lauber passed away...
Madalina Cojocari Update: Parents Arrested as Police Search Lake for Child
The 11-year-old North Carolina girl wasn't reported missing until 22 days after she was last seen at home.
Charlotte man, 20, charged in Lincoln County car break-ins
DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 20-year-old Charlotte man is facing charges in a series of break-ins in Lincoln County, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. Deputies began investigating multiple car break-ins back in July. Items including guns, electronics, and credit cards were reported stolen. The stolen credit cards were used and traced […]
WRAL
FBI, SBI search home of missing 11-year-old NC girl
The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius police say she was last seen at her home Nov. 23, but said her parents just reported her missing Thursday. The FBI and SBI are searching for an 11-year-old North Carolina girl, Madalina Cojocari. Cornelius...
Atrium, Novant hospitals penalized for medical conditions that emerged at facilities
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Nearly 30 hospitals across the Carolinas lost out on federal money two years in row for failing to prevent hospital-acquired conditions (HAC) leading up to the pandemic, according to a WCNC Charlotte analysis of data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid. The payment reductions,...
Christmas will be one of the coldest the Carolinas have seen in decades
CHARLOTTE — It’s been more than 20 years since the Carolinas have seen a Christmas as cold as this year’s will be. Severe Weather Center 9′s Ashley Kramlich says the deep freeze we’ll see for the holiday will tie for the seventh-coldest Christmas on record.
