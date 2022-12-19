ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Police recover business owner’s missing clothing boutique camper in Knoxville

By Kristen Gallant
WATE
WATE
 7 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department shared on Tuesday that the trailer a Knoxville business owner asked for the community’s help to find after it was reported stolen has been recovered.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, The Knoxville Police shared on Twitter that the trailer had been located and recovered. Police also said that the investigation remained ongoing at that time.

Earlier this week, WATE spoke with Colleen Martin, who owns Little Hoot Designs and does a lot of her business by going to events with her camper. Last week, she realized it was stolen and is hoping the community can help her find it.

“Little Hoot Designs was started about 12 years ago. I use to be a first-grade teacher and then after having two kids I decided to step away from that role but needed to do something from home so I started creating Little Hoot,” Martin said.

For the first few years of running her business, Martin sold her items primarily online.

“About five years ago I went from an online business and decided to buy the camper to take it to the next level,” she said.

She found a little mint green camper online and knew it was the perfect fit for her small business.

“It transformed my business,” she said. “People started recognizing it, they would see the camper and its mint and bright and colorful and they would know that was Little Hoot.”

However, the other day she noticed it was missing and filed a police report.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSfgu_0jo7QigO00
    Picture of the mint green Little Hoot Designs camper that was stolen in Knoxville. (Courtesy of Colleen Martin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43pUZZ_0jo7QigO00
    Picture of the mint green Little Hoot Designs camper that was stolen in Knoxville. (Courtesy of Colleen Martin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vx20K_0jo7QigO00
    Picture of the inside of the Little Hoot Designs camper that was stolen in Knoxville. (Courtesy of Colleen Martin)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b6Qju_0jo7QigO00
    Picture of the mint green Little Hoot Designs camper that was stolen in Knoxville. (Courtesy of Colleen Martin)

“I noticed it was gone and I instantly called one of the girls that work with me and I thought, I know I’ve been so busy that maybe I left it somewhere and completely forgot. I have never been in this situation with someone stealing something from me like this. So, I was just taken aback. I just needed a minute to process it and I didn’t want to just jump to conclusions,” she said.

Martin also posted about her missing camper on Facebook, and now, the post has over a thousand shares.

“Word of mouth is so powerful, and seeing social media used for good has really just been a great thing to see,” Martin said.

She added her Christmas wish is to get her mobile business back, “I’d be so grateful for a Christmas miracle for Mint Julep to come home.”

Little Hoot Designs has a storefront in Bearden but they have only been there for about six months.

Martin said a lot of their business comes from traveling to different events with their camper. In the Spring, they have several events booked and are not sure what they are going to do since they do not have the camper or a replacement.

Martin told WATE the best way for the community to help is to share the post to help find the camper. If anyone sees the camper, you are asked to call 911.

EDITORS NOTE: This story has been updated with new information.

